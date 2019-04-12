KKR score latest updates OUT! Rabada has got the breakthrough! The big man strikes with a quick and a well-directed bouncer. Excellent work from Rishabh Pant to complete a smart catch. Bouncer angled into Robin Uthappa which was on the rise and he was looking to hook it over fine leg but instead gloves it to Pant. R Uthappa c Pant b Rabada 28(30) DC 63/2

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 64/2 ( Shubman Gill 33 , Nitish Rana 1) KKR score latest updates Rabada has the last laugh in the battle against Uthappa. He comes back after being hit for three boundaries in his opening over to get his man. Terrific catch by Pant. Nitish Rana comes in and gets off the mark with a single to third man. Two from it.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 72/2 ( Shubman Gill 39 , Nitish Rana 3) KKR score latest updates Good captaincy from Shreyas Iyer to bring Keemo Paul back into the attack after the fall of a wicket in the previous over. Gill keeps the scoreboard moving with a couple braces in the over. Rana just looking to get his eye in but he, too, rotates the strike with two singles. Gill has so far shown great maturity.

Halfway through the innings and KkR need to get move on, they will need 100-110 in the last 10 overs. With Braithwaite and Russell today, KKR are playing according to a plan. Only 3 boundaries between overs 7-10. Might come back to haunt them.

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 77/2 ( Shubman Gill 41 , Nitish Rana 4) KKR score latest updates Ishant Sharma has been called back into the attack for the final over. Ishant starts off with a couple of deliveries down the leg side. Gill misses out on a scoring opportunity. A wide followed by three singles including a little collision between Gill and Ishant but no malice there. The two shake on it and get back to business. Outstanding finish to what has been a splendid night for Ishant Sharma, giving away five runs to end with figures of 4-1-21-1. These two just needs to stay out there a couple of more overs and the stage will be set for the Dre. Russ show.

After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 86/2 ( Shubman Gill 49 , Nitish Rana 5) KKR score latest updates Axar Patel is brought back into the attack. Gill with a timely big shot as he moves to 49. Nitish Rana has had a few plays and misses in his time out in the middle. The run-rate is just over 7 and Iyer will be more than happy with how his bowlers have pulled things back.

KKR score latest updates FIFTY! Can't help but feel so happy for this young man with immense talent. Shubman Gill cuts to third man to bring up his second IPL half-century. A little pump of the fists as he reaches the landmark and the entire dugout stands and appluads.

KKR score latest updates SIX! It was the slower ball from Morris on Rana's pads and he picks it up to send it just over the deep squareleg

KKR score latest updates OUT! Bowled'em! Morris hits the base of the middle stump and Rana's time in the middle comes to an end. Morris leaps in the air to celebrate the wicket. Nitish Rana b Chris Morris 11(12) DC 93/3

After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 95/3 ( Shubman Gill 50 , Andre Russell 1) KKR score latest updates Morris comes back into the over after being hit for six with a very good yorker to Rana. Welcomes Andre Russell with a bumper that he gets comfortably under and then bowls couple of accurate deliveries in the blockhole that Russell keeps it out.

KKR score latest updates FOUR! That is asking for trouble. Axar was trying to bowl it wide off Russell's range but the length was short, which allowed Russell to cut it off the backfoot to backward point

KKR score latest updates SIX! Shubhman Gill launches this over wide long on. It was in the slot and went down and slog swept it over the ropes

After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 111/3 ( Shubman Gill 61 , Andre Russell 6) KKR score latest updates Expensive over there from Axar Patel. He has been taken for couple of boundaries and a maximum off his final over, ending with figures of 30 off his four overs.

KKR score latest updates FOUR! This is just fabulous batting from Gill. Stays in his crease and simply steers it in the gap between backward point and short third man in place.

KKR score latest updates OUT! Oh that's such a sad end. Gill got on on the pads and he has flicked it straight to the short fine leg. Hangs his head in agony and puts up a smile. Fine innings but an unfortunate end. Shubman Gill c Axar b K Paul 65(39)

Classy knock by Gill, he has just punished every bad ball and taken only a couple of risks. in between are the singles, It is the simplicity of him game that is the key to his success. The Rabada vs Russel contest will be crucial

After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 122/4 ( Andre Russell 11 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 2) KKR score latest updates Keemo Paul continues to leak runs with couple of boundaries taken from the over. Russell is just warming up himself and Iyer should worry here. Dinesh Karthik joins Dre Russ in the middle.

KKR score latest updates OUT! Rabada comes into the attack and picks a wicket. It was full on the pads and Karthik has flicked it straight down deep squareleg's throat. Rabada wears a smile, knowing that he got away that time. DK is clearly disappointed. D Karthik c Dhawan b Rabada 2

KKR score latest updates FOUR! Not all brawn from Russell. Slower delivery from Rabada and the big-hitting West Indian reads it well, waits on it and places it wide of the short third man. Placed it perfectly for a boundary.

A wicket of the first ball of the over led to the time out. Russell with an superb boundary past the short third man and a biggie off Rabada as he announces himself once again.

KKR score latest updates SIX! That's a high full toss from Morris and Russell has smoked that deep over the deep square leg boundary. It was six immediately it left the bat but Russell turns to the square leg umpire asking for a no-ball for height. The leg umpire is unmoved and that looks like another bad decision but a second look would give a better idea

After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 144/5 ( Andre Russell 30 , Carlos Brathwaite 3) KKR score latest updates Russell clearly unhappy with a Morris' high full toss not given a no ball. A big six along with four singles in the over, with the fourth one coming off the final delivery as Russell wants to keep strike at the start of the the 18th over.

KKR score latest updates SIX! How has he managed to get hold of that? Short and angled in, Russell goes for a pull with not even watching the ball but has managed to clear the square leg boundary easily.

KKR score latest updates SIX! Oh big man Russell is simply smacking them out of here! Take a bow. Similar shot. Taking the short ball from over his head and hooking it over deep square leg.

After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 160/5 ( Andre Russell 45 , Carlos Brathwaite 4) KKR score latest updates Russell runs into Rabada to beat the hell out of Rabada's short ball challenge. Misses out on a full toss, gets an inside edge onto his back thigh and is in some discomfort. Looks like a solid blow. Sixteen runs from Rabada's final over.

KKR score latest updates OUT! Morris has done a lot of the bowlers haven't been able to do. He has got rid of Andre Rseell just when he was firing all cylinders. Went full and wide of off and Russell slices it powerfully but has struck it straight to Kagiso Rabada. A wicket against the run of play but this might be a massive difference in the final score. Another blazing innings from Dre. Russ A Russell c Rabada b Chris Morris 45(21)

After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 168/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 6 , Piyush Chawla 6) KKR score latest updates Outstanding final over from Morris, was unfortunate to concede a boundary to Piyush Chawla but had the rub of the green as Russell departed first ball off his over. Finishes his spell giving away 38 runs from his four overs along with two wickets

OUT! Keemo Paul has Brathwaite caught in the deep with a slower ball. Was dug short into the pitch and Brathwaite goes for a swipe, didn't time it at all and is caught at deep midwicket. Brathwaite c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 6(7)

KKR score latest updates FOUR! That is nicely executed from Piyush Chawla. A full delivery outside off and Chawla jams it out, opening the face of the bat directing it through the gap between short third and backward point.

After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 178/7 ( Piyush Chawla 14 , Kuldeep Yadav 2) KKR score latest updates Just about par score from KKR to finish with. Delhi Capitals will be pretty pleased with their effort with the ball. Shubhman Gill set things up with a wonderful half-century and Russell almost landed the knock out punch perfectly but just got out towards the end that made a difference of 10-15 runs and Delhi Capitals will take them with both hands. Keemo Paul bowls the last over, giving away 10 runs and picking the wicket of Brathwaite. Join us for the chase.

DC will be satisfied with there bowlers tonight. Apart from a few freakish sixes from Russell and a couple.of leg-stump half volleys at the start, they have executed their plans diligently. With the dew setting in, a small gorund and lighting outfield they should feel confident.

Krishna starts the defence of 179 runs. Shaw collects a single on the leg side and gets off the mark. Five dots in the over to Dhawan, who is clearly out of form and need some runs under the belt. Just 1 from the first over.

SIX! Full and room given outside the off stump, by Ferguson. Full flow of the bat from him and hit it over the covers for a big one.

Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, brought into the attack from the other end. Shaw yet again collects single on the leg side. Uthappa, on the mic from ground zero, informs that KKR plans to bowl wicket-to-wicket, which he feels how Delhi bowled as well! But Ferguson gets hit for two sixes in the later part of the over. Shaw on the move.

FOUR! Room provided by Krishna again and Dhawan comes down the track and again slashes it over the point fielder for another boundary

OUT! What a start for Delhi Capitals! Ishant Sharma with a big inswinger makes a real mess of Joe Denly's stumps. Ishant gets one to pitch up, the ball swings in the air and continues to slant after pitching. Goes through the gate as Denly looked to drive first up. His off-stump cartwheels and Sharma and Denly has a golden duck to his name. J Denly b I Sharma KKR 0/1

IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Krishna starts the defence of 179 runs. Shaw collects a single on the leg side and gets off the mark. Five dots in the over to Dhawan, who is clearly out of form and need some runs under the belt. Just 1 from the first over.

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away. In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.

Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

