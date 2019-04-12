Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, brought into the attack from the other end. Shaw yet again collects single on the leg side. Uthappa, on the mic from ground zero, informs that KKR plans to bowl wicket-to-wicket, which he feels how Delhi bowled as well! But Ferguson gets hit for two sixes in the later part of the over. Shaw on the move.
Krishna starts the defence of 179 runs. Shaw collects a single on the leg side and gets off the mark. Five dots in the over to Dhawan, who is clearly out of form and need some runs under the belt. Just 1 from the first over.
DC will be satisfied with there bowlers tonight. Apart from a few freakish sixes from Russell and a couple.of leg-stump half volleys at the start, they have executed their plans diligently. With the dew setting in, a small gorund and lighting outfield they should feel confident.
Just about par score from KKR to finish with. Delhi Capitals will be pretty pleased with their effort with the ball. Shubhman Gill set things up with a wonderful half-century and Russell almost landed the knock out punch perfectly but just got out towards the end that made a difference of 10-15 runs and Delhi Capitals will take them with both hands. Keemo Paul bowls the last over, giving away 10 runs and picking the wicket of Brathwaite. Join us for the chase.
OUT! Keemo Paul has Brathwaite caught in the deep with a slower ball. Was dug short into the pitch and Brathwaite goes for a swipe, didn't time it at all and is caught at deep midwicket. Brathwaite c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 6(7)
After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 168/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 6 , Piyush Chawla 6)
KKR score latest updates
Outstanding final over from Morris, was unfortunate to concede a boundary to Piyush Chawla but had the rub of the green as Russell departed first ball off his over. Finishes his spell giving away 38 runs from his four overs along with two wickets
OUT! Morris has done a lot of the bowlers haven't been able to do. He has got rid of Andre Rseell just when he was firing all cylinders. Went full and wide of off and Russell slices it powerfully but has struck it straight to Kagiso Rabada. A wicket against the run of play but this might be a massive difference in the final score. Another blazing innings from Dre. Russ
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 160/5 ( Andre Russell 45 , Carlos Brathwaite 4)
KKR score latest updates
Russell runs into Rabada to beat the hell out of Rabada's short ball challenge. Misses out on a full toss, gets an inside edge onto his back thigh and is in some discomfort. Looks like a solid blow. Sixteen runs from Rabada's final over.
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 144/5 ( Andre Russell 30 , Carlos Brathwaite 3)
KKR score latest updates
Russell clearly unhappy with a Morris' high full toss not given a no ball. A big six along with four singles in the over, with the fourth one coming off the final delivery as Russell wants to keep strike at the start of the the 18th over.
SIX! That's a high full toss from Morris and Russell has smoked that deep over the deep square leg boundary. It was six immediately it left the bat but Russell turns to the square leg umpire asking for a no-ball for height. The leg umpire is unmoved and that looks like another bad decision but a second look would give a better idea
OUT! Rabada comes into the attack and picks a wicket. It was full on the pads and Karthik has flicked it straight down deep squareleg's throat. Rabada wears a smile, knowing that he got away that time. DK is clearly disappointed.
Classy knock by Gill, he has just punished every bad ball and taken only a couple of risks. in between are the singles, It is the simplicity of him game that is the key to his success. The Rabada vs Russel contest will be crucial
OUT! Oh that's such a sad end. Gill got on on the pads and he has flicked it straight to the short fine leg. Hangs his head in agony and puts up a smile. Fine innings but an unfortunate end. Shubman Gill c Axar b K Paul 65(39)
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 95/3 ( Shubman Gill 50 , Andre Russell 1)
KKR score latest updates
Morris comes back into the over after being hit for six with a very good yorker to Rana. Welcomes Andre Russell with a bumper that he gets comfortably under and then bowls couple of accurate deliveries in the blockhole that Russell keeps it out.
FIFTY! Can't help but feel so happy for this young man with immense talent. Shubman Gill cuts to third man to bring up his second IPL half-century. A little pump of the fists as he reaches the landmark and the entire dugout stands and appluads.
Axar Patel is brought back into the attack. Gill with a timely big shot as he moves to 49. Nitish Rana has had a few plays and misses in his time out in the middle. The run-rate is just over 7 and Iyer will be more than happy with how his bowlers have pulled things back.
Ishant Sharma has been called back into the attack for the final over. Ishant starts off with a couple of deliveries down the leg side. Gill misses out on a scoring opportunity. A wide followed by three singles including a little collision between Gill and Ishant but no malice there. The two shake on it and get back to business. Outstanding finish to what has been a splendid night for Ishant Sharma, giving away five runs to end with figures of 4-1-21-1. These two just needs to stay out there a couple of more overs and the stage will be set for the Dre. Russ show.
Halfway through the innings and KkR need to get move on, they will need 100-110 in the last 10 overs. With Braithwaite and Russell today, KKR are playing according to a plan. Only 3 boundaries between overs 7-10. Might come back to haunt them.
Good captaincy from Shreyas Iyer to bring Keemo Paul back into the attack after the fall of a wicket in the previous over. Gill keeps the scoreboard moving with a couple braces in the over. Rana just looking to get his eye in but he, too, rotates the strike with two singles. Gill has so far shown great maturity.
Rabada has the last laugh in the battle against Uthappa. He comes back after being hit for three boundaries in his opening over to get his man. Terrific catch by Pant. Nitish Rana comes in and gets off the mark with a single to third man. Two from it.
OUT! Rabada has got the breakthrough! The big man strikes with a quick and a well-directed bouncer. Excellent work from Rishabh Pant to complete a smart catch. Bouncer angled into Robin Uthappa which was on the rise and he was looking to hook it over fine leg but instead gloves it to Pant. R Uthappa c Pant b Rabada 28(30) DC 63/2
IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Krishna starts the defence of 179 runs. Shaw collects a single on the leg side and gets off the mark. Five dots in the over to Dhawan, who is clearly out of form and need some runs under the belt. Just 1 from the first over.
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away. In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.
Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kolkata Knight Riders VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Keemo Paul has Brathwaite caught in the deep with a slower ball. Was dug short into the pitch and Brathwaite goes for a swipe, didn't time it at all and is caught at deep midwicket. Brathwaite c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 6(7)
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Morris has done a lot of the bowlers haven't been able to do. He has got rid of Andre Rseell just when he was firing all cylinders. Went full and wide of off and Russell slices it powerfully but has struck it straight to Kagiso Rabada. A wicket against the run of play but this might be a massive difference in the final score. Another blazing innings from Dre. Russ
A Russell c Rabada b Chris Morris 45(21)
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Rabada comes into the attack and picks a wicket. It was full on the pads and Karthik has flicked it straight down deep squareleg's throat. Rabada wears a smile, knowing that he got away that time. DK is clearly disappointed.
D Karthik c Dhawan b Rabada 2
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Oh that's such a sad end. Gill got on on the pads and he has flicked it straight to the short fine leg. Hangs his head in agony and puts up a smile. Fine innings but an unfortunate end. Shubman Gill c Axar b K Paul 65(39)
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Bowled'em! Morris hits the base of the middle stump and Rana's time in the middle comes to an end. Morris leaps in the air to celebrate the wicket. Nitish Rana b Chris Morris 11(12) DC 93/3
KKR score latest updates
FIFTY! Can't help but feel so happy for this young man with immense talent. Shubman Gill cuts to third man to bring up his second IPL half-century. A little pump of the fists as he reaches the landmark and the entire dugout stands and appluads.
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Rabada has got the breakthrough! The big man strikes with a quick and a well-directed bouncer. Excellent work from Rishabh Pant to complete a smart catch. Bouncer angled into Robin Uthappa which was on the rise and he was looking to hook it over fine leg but instead gloves it to Pant. R Uthappa c Pant b Rabada 28(30) DC 63/2
KKR score latest updates
OUT! What a start for Delhi Capitals! Ishant Sharma with a big inswinger makes a real mess of Joe Denly's stumps. Ishant gets one to pitch up, the ball swings in the air and continues to slant after pitching. Goes through the gate as Denly looked to drive first up. His off-stump cartwheels and Sharma and Denly has a golden duck to his name. J Denly b I Sharma KKR 0/1
KKR playing 11 today
Three changes for Knight Riders: Lockie Ferguson, Joe Denly and Carlos Brathwaite included
Joe Denly, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna
DC playing 11 today
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma
Only one change as Keemo Paul comes in place of Sandeep Lamichhane
KKR vs DC toss result
Toss: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer calls it right and has elected to field
DC score latest updates
FOUR! Room provided by Krishna again and Dhawan comes down the track and again slashes it over the point fielder for another boundary
DC score latest updates
SIX! Room given to Dhawan and he slashes it over the third man region for a flat six. KKR bowling short and gettting punished.
After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 15/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 14 , Shikhar Dhawan 1)
DC score latest updates
Lockie Ferguson, right-arm fast, brought into the attack from the other end. Shaw yet again collects single on the leg side. Uthappa, on the mic from ground zero, informs that KKR plans to bowl wicket-to-wicket, which he feels how Delhi bowled as well! But Ferguson gets hit for two sixes in the later part of the over. Shaw on the move.
DC score latest updates
SIX! This time Feguson pitches it short and Shaw pulls, does not connect, the ball takes the top edge and flies to the ropes behind the keeper.
DC score latest updates
SIX! Full and room given outside the off stump, by Ferguson. Full flow of the bat from him and hit it over the covers for a big one.
After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 1/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 1 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
DC score latest updates
Krishna starts the defence of 179 runs. Shaw collects a single on the leg side and gets off the mark. Five dots in the over to Dhawan, who is clearly out of form and need some runs under the belt. Just 1 from the first over.
DC score latest updates
Alright, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw walk out to the middle! Shaw to face the first ball. Prasidh Krishna to bowl the first over.
RPO for KKR today:
First 10 overs : 7.20
Last 10 overs : 10.60
KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice
DC will be satisfied with there bowlers tonight. Apart from a few freakish sixes from Russell and a couple.of leg-stump half volleys at the start, they have executed their plans diligently. With the dew setting in, a small gorund and lighting outfield they should feel confident.
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 178/7 ( Piyush Chawla 14 , Kuldeep Yadav 2)
KKR score latest updates
Just about par score from KKR to finish with. Delhi Capitals will be pretty pleased with their effort with the ball. Shubhman Gill set things up with a wonderful half-century and Russell almost landed the knock out punch perfectly but just got out towards the end that made a difference of 10-15 runs and Delhi Capitals will take them with both hands. Keemo Paul bowls the last over, giving away 10 runs and picking the wicket of Brathwaite. Join us for the chase.
KKR score latest updates
FOUR! That is nicely executed from Piyush Chawla. A full delivery outside off and Chawla jams it out, opening the face of the bat directing it through the gap between short third and backward point.
OUT! Keemo Paul has Brathwaite caught in the deep with a slower ball. Was dug short into the pitch and Brathwaite goes for a swipe, didn't time it at all and is caught at deep midwicket. Brathwaite c Rahul Tewatia b K Paul 6(7)
After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 168/6 ( Carlos Brathwaite 6 , Piyush Chawla 6)
KKR score latest updates
Outstanding final over from Morris, was unfortunate to concede a boundary to Piyush Chawla but had the rub of the green as Russell departed first ball off his over. Finishes his spell giving away 38 runs from his four overs along with two wickets
KKR score latest updates
FOUR! Morris outfoxed Chawla with a well-disguised slower ball as he goes for a big heave across the line, getting an inside edge to fine leg fence.
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Morris has done a lot of the bowlers haven't been able to do. He has got rid of Andre Rseell just when he was firing all cylinders. Went full and wide of off and Russell slices it powerfully but has struck it straight to Kagiso Rabada. A wicket against the run of play but this might be a massive difference in the final score. Another blazing innings from Dre. Russ
A Russell c Rabada b Chris Morris 45(21)
After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 160/5 ( Andre Russell 45 , Carlos Brathwaite 4)
KKR score latest updates
Russell runs into Rabada to beat the hell out of Rabada's short ball challenge. Misses out on a full toss, gets an inside edge onto his back thigh and is in some discomfort. Looks like a solid blow. Sixteen runs from Rabada's final over.
KKR score latest updates
SIX! Oh big man Russell is simply smacking them out of here! Take a bow. Similar shot. Taking the short ball from over his head and hooking it over deep square leg.
Most consecutive 40-plus scores in IPL:
10 - Robin Uthappa
6 - ANDRE RUSSELL*
5 - Matthew Hayden
5 - Virender Sehwag
5 - Michael Hussey
5 - Ajinkya Rahane
5 - Jos Buttler
KKR score latest updates
SIX! How has he managed to get hold of that? Short and angled in, Russell goes for a pull with not even watching the ball but has managed to clear the square leg boundary easily.
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 144/5 ( Andre Russell 30 , Carlos Brathwaite 3)
KKR score latest updates
Russell clearly unhappy with a Morris' high full toss not given a no ball. A big six along with four singles in the over, with the fourth one coming off the final delivery as Russell wants to keep strike at the start of the the 18th over.
KKR score latest updates
SIX! That's a high full toss from Morris and Russell has smoked that deep over the deep square leg boundary. It was six immediately it left the bat but Russell turns to the square leg umpire asking for a no-ball for height. The leg umpire is unmoved and that looks like another bad decision but a second look would give a better idea
After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 134/5 ( Andre Russell 22 , Carlos Brathwaite 1)
KKR score latest updates
A wicket of the first ball of the over led to the time out. Russell with an superb boundary past the short third man and a biggie off Rabada as he announces himself once again.
KKR score latest updates
SIX! Huge hit! Another slower delivery this time on the middle and Russell clears the front leg and smashes it over deep square leg.
Andre Russell's five scores this IPL season :
49*, 48, 62, 48*, 50*
KKR score latest updates
FOUR! Not all brawn from Russell. Slower delivery from Rabada and the big-hitting West Indian reads it well, waits on it and places it wide of the short third man. Placed it perfectly for a boundary.
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Rabada comes into the attack and picks a wicket. It was full on the pads and Karthik has flicked it straight down deep squareleg's throat. Rabada wears a smile, knowing that he got away that time. DK is clearly disappointed.
D Karthik c Dhawan b Rabada 2
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 122/4 ( Andre Russell 11 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 2)
KKR score latest updates
Keemo Paul continues to leak runs with couple of boundaries taken from the over. Russell is just warming up himself and Iyer should worry here. Dinesh Karthik joins Dre Russ in the middle.
KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice
Classy knock by Gill, he has just punished every bad ball and taken only a couple of risks. in between are the singles, It is the simplicity of him game that is the key to his success. The Rabada vs Russel contest will be crucial
Dinesh Karthik in this IPL:
Innings - 5, Runs - 91, Average - 18.2, SR - 118.18
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Oh that's such a sad end. Gill got on on the pads and he has flicked it straight to the short fine leg. Hangs his head in agony and puts up a smile. Fine innings but an unfortunate end. Shubman Gill c Axar b K Paul 65(39)
KKR score latest updates
FOUR! This is just fabulous batting from Gill. Stays in his crease and simply steers it in the gap between backward point and short third man in place.
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 111/3 ( Shubman Gill 61 , Andre Russell 6)
KKR score latest updates
Expensive over there from Axar Patel. He has been taken for couple of boundaries and a maximum off his final over, ending with figures of 30 off his four overs.
KKR score latest updates
FOUR! Poor bowling from Axar. Slips it down the leg side and Gill paddles it fine past the fielder in the ring to fine leg fence.
Andre Russell's batting average and SR in IPL is 128.5 and 212.39 respectively.
Andre Russell has amassed 169 runs from five innings against DC at an average of 33.8 and a SR of 194.25.
Andre Russell's batting SR this IPL:
v Pace - 250.58
v Spin - 122.22
KKR score latest updates
SIX! Shubhman Gill launches this over wide long on. It was in the slot and went down and slog swept it over the ropes
KKR score latest updates
FOUR! That is asking for trouble. Axar was trying to bowl it wide off Russell's range but the length was short, which allowed Russell to cut it off the backfoot to backward point
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 95/3 ( Shubman Gill 50 , Andre Russell 1)
KKR score latest updates
Morris comes back into the over after being hit for six with a very good yorker to Rana. Welcomes Andre Russell with a bumper that he gets comfortably under and then bowls couple of accurate deliveries in the blockhole that Russell keeps it out.
Turning out to be a good knock for the young man!
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Bowled'em! Morris hits the base of the middle stump and Rana's time in the middle comes to an end. Morris leaps in the air to celebrate the wicket. Nitish Rana b Chris Morris 11(12) DC 93/3
KKR score latest updates
SIX! It was the slower ball from Morris on Rana's pads and he picks it up to send it just over the deep squareleg
KKR score latest updates
FIFTY! Can't help but feel so happy for this young man with immense talent. Shubman Gill cuts to third man to bring up his second IPL half-century. A little pump of the fists as he reaches the landmark and the entire dugout stands and appluads.
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 86/2 ( Shubman Gill 49 , Nitish Rana 5)
KKR score latest updates
Axar Patel is brought back into the attack. Gill with a timely big shot as he moves to 49. Nitish Rana has had a few plays and misses in his time out in the middle. The run-rate is just over 7 and Iyer will be more than happy with how his bowlers have pulled things back.
KKR score latest updates
SIX! Shubhman Gill!! Skips down the track, opens his arms and slams it straight over long on boundary. Sending the ball deep in the crowd. Wonderful batting.
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 77/2 ( Shubman Gill 41 , Nitish Rana 4)
KKR score latest updates
Ishant Sharma has been called back into the attack for the final over. Ishant starts off with a couple of deliveries down the leg side. Gill misses out on a scoring opportunity. A wide followed by three singles including a little collision between Gill and Ishant but no malice there. The two shake on it and get back to business. Outstanding finish to what has been a splendid night for Ishant Sharma, giving away five runs to end with figures of 4-1-21-1. These two just needs to stay out there a couple of more overs and the stage will be set for the Dre. Russ show.
KKR vs DC Expert’s Voice
Halfway through the innings and KkR need to get move on, they will need 100-110 in the last 10 overs. With Braithwaite and Russell today, KKR are playing according to a plan. Only 3 boundaries between overs 7-10. Might come back to haunt them.
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 72/2 ( Shubman Gill 39 , Nitish Rana 3)
KKR score latest updates
Good captaincy from Shreyas Iyer to bring Keemo Paul back into the attack after the fall of a wicket in the previous over. Gill keeps the scoreboard moving with a couple braces in the over. Rana just looking to get his eye in but he, too, rotates the strike with two singles. Gill has so far shown great maturity.
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 64/2 ( Shubman Gill 33 , Nitish Rana 1)
KKR score latest updates
Rabada has the last laugh in the battle against Uthappa. He comes back after being hit for three boundaries in his opening over to get his man. Terrific catch by Pant. Nitish Rana comes in and gets off the mark with a single to third man. Two from it.
Nitish Rana at Kolkata this IPL:
v SRH : 68
v KXIP : 63
KKR score latest updates
OUT! Rabada has got the breakthrough! The big man strikes with a quick and a well-directed bouncer. Excellent work from Rishabh Pant to complete a smart catch. Bouncer angled into Robin Uthappa which was on the rise and he was looking to hook it over fine leg but instead gloves it to Pant. R Uthappa c Pant b Rabada 28(30) DC 63/2
IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Krishna starts the defence of 179 runs. Shaw collects a single on the leg side and gets off the mark. Five dots in the over to Dhawan, who is clearly out of form and need some runs under the belt. Just 1 from the first over.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away. In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.
Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 12, 2019
Also See
DC vs KKR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Shreyas Iyer and Co beat Kolkata in Super Over
DC vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad go top of table with five-wicket win
CSK vs KKR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Chennai win by seven wickets