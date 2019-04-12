Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 26th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. DC would look to make it 2-0 in this edition against KKR by winning the return encounter at Eden Gardens. ​

After CSK won the Thursday night game against Rajasthan Royals, they collected two more points to strengthen their position at the top with 12 points. Check out the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps here .

What happened in the last over of the 25th match of IPL 2019 was shocking for most of the eyes as MS Dhoni walked out to the middle and had a heated debate with the umpires over a controversial no-ball decision. He was eventually fined 50 percent of the match fees. Senior sports writer G Rajaraman writes that MS Dhoni's pitch invasion and lenient sanction are bad precedents for captains' behaviours across the cricketing world. Read the full piece here .

Rishabh Pant needs to give himself more time in the middle to be able to finish games, feels Kris Srikkanth. He said, “I firmly believe that he (Pant) is one cricketer in India who could win his side — be it Delhi Capitals or Indian teams — games from hopeless situations.” Read the full article here .

A high scoring game is expected and then pitch will suit the young flamboyant Delhi top order. The contest between Morris/Rababda vs Russell. Also a big game.for.Chris Lynn, he is yet to really stamp him mark on the competition.

OUT! What a start for Delhi Capitals! Ishant Sharma with a big inswinger makes a real mess of Joe Denly's stumps. Ishant gets one to pitch up, the ball swings in the air and continues to slant after pitching. Goes through the gate as Denly looked to drive first up. His off-stump cartwheels and Sharma and Denly has a golden duck to his name. J Denly b I Sharma KKR 0/1

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 0/1 ( Shubman Gill 0 , Robin Uthappa 0) KKR score latest updates Ishant Sharma has found his rhythm straightaway. The Eden Gardens surface is going to assist the quicks and Ishant has cashed in straighaway. Getting the ball to zip around viciously and beginning the over with a spectacular inslanter, equally beautiful delivery to beat Robin Uthappa's outside edge to end a wicket maiden.

FOUR! Shubman Gill is off and running with a flick off the pads to square leg fence. Morris pitches this full and on the pads that is worked away by Gill to begin his innings with a four.

One has to admire the way KKR prepare for each match. Gill pushed up to open, Ferguson included on pitch that has pace and Braithwaite for balance. They always keep the oppositon guessing. DC bowlers making a conscious effort to pitch the ball up and there slight moment on offer, but Morris has erred in his line.

KKR score latest updates FOUR! Short delivery from Ishant that sits up at a nice height for Gill to unleash the pull. There was a deep square leg in place but he has played this in front of square to deep mid wicket boundary

Gill scampers for a quick single after tapping it mid on. Wasn't a wise choice and despite the dive, he would have been run out had Shreyas Iyer's throw hit the target. A four of the last ball kinda takes some sheen off what were excellent first five deliveries.

FOUR! Uthappa creates room by backing away to a length delivery and then slaps it over backward point got it over the infield and then there was no stopping it.

FOUR! Excellent batting this from Uthappa. Uses Rabada's pace here. Opens the face of the bat to a quick delivery outside the off stump and runs it down to third man fence.

Rabada comes into the attack and recieves some bashing from Uthappa, who strokes him away for three boundaries, trying to lay an attack into the South African pacer. Good over for KKR, taking 12 runs from it.

FOUR! Gill is quick to pounce on the back of length delivery. Goes with a cross bat and gets it wide of mid on. To start the over with a boundary

After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 41/1 ( Shubman Gill 22 , Robin Uthappa 18) KKR score latest updates Mini comeback of sorts for Delhi Capitals as Axar Patel is introduced into the attack. Taking the pace of the ball, he starts well, conceding just a run off his first over. End of the Powerplay.

Delhi will be extremely happy with that powerplay, to keep KKR to 41 is a fabulous effort. Interesting 6 out of the 8 boundaries KKR hit were through the leg-side, so conscious effort to target the stumps or just erred on leg stump Farr too much.

After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 58/1 ( Shubman Gill 30 , Robin Uthappa 26) KKR score latest updates Problems for DC and Shreyas Iyer continue to rise as these to continue to their attacking batting, smashing 17 off Keemo Paul's first over, they have jet past the 50-run mark, bringing their 50-run stand as well. A no-ball, free hit and a boundary. The duo looking in fine fettle for KKR.

After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 62/1 ( Shubman Gill 32 , Robin Uthappa 28) KKR score latest updates Another fine over by Axar Patel, he gets away with a short ball, but has been successful in stemming the flow of the runs. Just a four singles. Sensible batting by Uthappa and Gill as well.

KKR score latest updates OUT! Rabada has got the breakthrough! The big man strikes with a quick and a well-directed bouncer. Excellent work from Rishabh Pant to complete a smart catch. Bouncer angled into Robin Uthappa which was on the rise and he was looking to hook it over fine leg but instead gloves it to Pant. R Uthappa c Pant b Rabada 28(30) DC 63/2

After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 64/2 ( Shubman Gill 33 , Nitish Rana 1) KKR score latest updates Rabada has the last laugh in the battle against Uthappa. He comes back after being hit for three boundaries in his opening over to get his man. Terrific catch by Pant. Nitish Rana comes in and gets off the mark with a single to third man. Two from it.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 72/2 ( Shubman Gill 39 , Nitish Rana 3) KKR score latest updates Good captaincy from Shreyas Iyer to bring Keemo Paul back into the attack after the fall of a wicket in the previous over. Gill keeps the scoreboard moving with a couple braces in the over. Rana just looking to get his eye in but he, too, rotates the strike with two singles. Gill has so far shown great maturity.

Halfway through the innings and KkR need to get move on, they will need 100-110 in the last 10 overs. With Braithwaite and Russell today, KKR are playing according to a plan. Only 3 boundaries between overs 7-10. Might come back to haunt them.

IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Ishant Sharma has been called back into the attack for the final over. Ishant starts off with a couple of deliveries down the leg side. Gill misses out on a scoring opportunity. A wide followed by three singles including a little collision between Gill and Ishant but no malice there. The two shake on it and get back to business. Outstanding finish to what has been a splendid night for Ishant Sharma, giving away five runs to end with figures of 4-1-21-1. These two just needs to stay out there a couple of more overs and the stage will be set for the Dre. Russ show.

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away. In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.

Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

