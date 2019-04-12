First Cricket
IPL | Match 25 Apr 11, 2019
RR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets
IPL | Match 24 Apr 10, 2019
MI vs KXIP
Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 3 wickets
IPL Apr 12, 2019
KKR vs DC
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs DC Match at Eden Gardens: Delhi Capitals look to end Kolkata's unbeaten run at home

Date: Friday, 12 April, 2019 19:08 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • A huge boost for RCB as they have found an able replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. Dale Steyn is flying to India to be a part of the squad. Read the full report here

  • Rishabh Pant needs to give himself more time in the middle to be able to finish games, feels Kris Srikkanth. He said, “I firmly believe that he (Pant) is one cricketer in India who could win his side — be it Delhi Capitals or Indian teams — games from hopeless situations.” Read the full article here

  • In this exclusive chat with Ujwal Singh, Sunrisers Hyderabad and India all-rounder Vijay Shankar opens up on his World Cup chances, improvement in his game and many other things. Read the full piece here

  • What happened in the last over of the 25th match of IPL 2019 was shocking for most of the eyes as MS Dhoni walked out to the middle and had a heated debate with the umpires over a controversial no-ball decision. He was eventually fined 50 percent of the match fees. Senior sports writer G Rajaraman writes that MS Dhoni's pitch invasion and lenient sanction are bad precedents for captains' behaviours across the cricketing world. Read the full piece here.

  • Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:

    DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant(w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

    KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

  • IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates 

    After CSK won the Thursday night game against Rajasthan Royals, they collected two more points to strengthen their position at the top with 12 points. 

    Check out the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps here.

  • Swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time when Kolkata Kight Riders face Delhi Capitals in a return-leg fixture of the IPL. Read the full preview of KKR vs DC game here

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between KKR vs DC

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 26th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. DC would look to make it 2-0 in this edition against KKR by winning the return encounter at Eden Gardens. ​

IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: DC would look to make it 2-0 in this edition against KKR by winning the return encounter at Eden Gardens.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away.  In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.

Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2019

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 6 4 2 0 8
3
Mumbai
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Punjab
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 6 1 5 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

