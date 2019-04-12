Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 26th match of IPL 2019 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals. DC would look to make it 2-0 in this edition against KKR by winning the return encounter at Eden Gardens. ​

Swashbuckling Andre Russell's big-hitting prowess will be pitted against Kagiso Rabada's inch-perfect yorkers for the second time when Kolkata Kight Riders face Delhi Capitals in a return-leg fixture of the IPL. Read the full preview of KKR vs DC game here .

After CSK won the Thursday night game against Rajasthan Royals, they collected two more points to strengthen their position at the top with 12 points. Check out the full points table for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) here along with the current holders of the Orange and Purple Caps here .

What happened in the last over of the 25th match of IPL 2019 was shocking for most of the eyes as MS Dhoni walked out to the middle and had a heated debate with the umpires over a controversial no-ball decision. He was eventually fined 50 percent of the match fees. Senior sports writer G Rajaraman writes that MS Dhoni's pitch invasion and lenient sanction are bad precedents for captains' behaviours across the cricketing world. Read the full piece here .

In this exclusive chat with Ujwal Singh, Sunrisers Hyderabad and India all-rounder Vijay Shankar opens up on his World Cup chances, improvement in his game and many other things. Read the full piece here .

Rishabh Pant needs to give himself more time in the middle to be able to finish games, feels Kris Srikkanth. He said, “I firmly believe that he (Pant) is one cricketer in India who could win his side — be it Delhi Capitals or Indian teams — games from hopeless situations.” Read the full article here .

A huge boost for RCB as they have found an able replacement for injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. Dale Steyn is flying to India to be a part of the squad. Read the full report here .

IPL 12 Match 26 KKR vs DC at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata: DC would look to make it 2-0 in this edition against KKR by winning the return encounter at Eden Gardens.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KKR vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Another mouth-watering clash awaits the fans of IPL 2019 as Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Delhi Capitals in the 26th match of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik-led side suffered a massive defeat in the hands of Chennai Super Kings, losing the game by 7 wickets. Karthik, however, was unperturbed by the loss. He mentioned at the end of the game that the team had been playing good cricket and the loss was a result of the side playing back-to-back games and that the team will be back to winning ways soon. However, the two-time IPL champions need not get carried away. In Capitals, they have a much-improved team, who has had a roller-coaster ride so far in the tournament but posses the capability to beat any side on a given day.

Capitals' biggest challenge would be to stop the onslaught of Andre Russell, who went berserk the last time the two teams met in the competition. Not to forget, the first clash between the two teams was decided through a Super Over. KKR choked in that over but would make sure that they don't let the match slip away from their stranglehold this time around.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (w), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Lamichhane, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Amit Mishra, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa, Matthew Kelly

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps