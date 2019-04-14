Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata will hope that the team will not only depend on Andre Russell to get the job done. The other key players like skipper Karthik, Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine need to come up with consistent performances.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, Dinesh Karthik led Kolkata side will look to regain winning momentum against table-toppers Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata have a tough task ahead as MS Dhoni's team have won six of the seven matches they played this season.

In the first match, RR secured a narrow four-wicket win to stay alive in the playoffs race. While, Jost Buttler made a solid 89 to help give RR a great start in the 188-run chase, a middle-order collapse made things look tricky before Shreyas Gopal bailed them out. Click here to read the match report.

In the second match of the day, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers produced a batting masterclass as RCB defeated KXIP by eight wickets. It was their first win of the season. Click here to read the report.

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh by IPL's governing body for slow over rate during the match against KXIP.

"It's (incident) like having a loss. And again, you move on to the next match as quickly as you possibly can. So to be honest, we haven't spoken about it. It's been dealt with and we've moved on," Hussey said on the eve of their return leg match in Kolkata. Click here to read what all he had to say.

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey, however, feels that the team has moved on from the controversy and it would have no bearing on Chennai's performance today against KKR.

The last match of CSK against RR would be long remembered for MS Dhoni's rushing onto the pitch after an umpire back-tracked on his no-ball decision. Dhoni received some support from couple of cricketers and experts but was largely criticised for his actions.

Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Simon Katich became the latest to join the bandwagon of coaches and players, who feel that standard of umpiring in the current season has left a lot to be desired. Click here to read what all Katich had to say.

Virender Sehwag as always doesn't mince words and said that CSK captain MS Dhoni should have been banned for his confrontation with the umpires during the Rajasthan Royals game. Read more here .

Chennai continue their quest to win on the road. They pulled off a heist against Rajasthan at Jaipur where the slow pitch wasn't very different from what they have at home. KKR will present a different pitch and a different challenge to the defending champions. CSK don't quite have the seam bowling might to win them games although Deepak Chahar has performed admirably so far. Chahar usually bowled out with the new ball last year but this year Dhoni has trusted him to bowl at the death as well and he hasn't been too bad. But you can't comment on a bowler's death bowling credentials unless putting him through the Andre Russell test. It will be interesting to see what plans Dhoni and Fleming have against the big hitting West Indians. The conditions favour KKR, but we know CSK just knows how to find a way home from any situation.

KKR have a 7-12 record against CSK in IPL. However, CSK have lost their last five IPL matches at Kolkata.

During their last 13 toss wins, CSK have opted to bat first only twice.

KKR latest update A little harsh on the young Shubman Gill, who played beautifully as an opener couple of nights ago, but today with Narine and Lynn back, he has to make way. Perhaps that innings could call for a promotion. Nitish Rana's form has gone downhill since the start of the edition, but you won't be complaing if Narine gets a couple from the middle early in the innings.

KKR Score latest updates Narine with his languid stroll walks out on to the ground. Chris Lynn will accompany him and Deepak Chahar as always will start the proceedings for Chennai.

CSK’s bowling economy rate of 6.93 is the best among all the teams this IPL so far.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! That was wayward from Chahar. Way wide outside off stump and Lynn throws his hands at it. Flat-hit and the ball soars to deep extra cover boundary

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Same line from Chahar, very wide outside off but the length is way shorter this time, rises upto shoulder high and Lynn goes after this as well. There is a man at deep extra cover fence but this has been hit wide, to the right of him.

After 1 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 8/0 ( Chris Lynn 8 , Sunil Narine 0) KKR Score latest updates Chahar had his very usual start, maintain a discplined line and length outside off stump until he decided to try something fancy. Lynn was up for the challenge, smashing two boundaries off the first over.

Shardul Thakur will bowl from the other end. Gets some sharp bounce and beats Narine's outside edge. Very good start to the over and it remains that way. The pitch is expected to be hard and nice and there are already some good carry available. Two runs off the over. Lynn to retains strike.

FOUR! Lynn gets hold on to the short ball that is angled into him and pulls it wide of the deep mid-wicket fielder.

KKR Score latest updates SIX! Short again from Chahar and Lynn hacks the pull, sending the ball into the stands for the first maximum of the innings. Nailed this one.

FOUR! Lynn is running into Chahar. Full and outside off and Lynn and thrashed this past the cover fielder. Hit powerfully, giving simply no chance for the fielder.

Lynn coming hard at Chahar, who is not use to such severe treatment in the start of the innings. This great attacking batting from the KKR opener. Chahar makes a mini comeback with three dots after being smacked for 14 in the first half of the over.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Oh that has been hammered down the ground by Lynn. Was the half volley on off and Lynn smoked it straight back past the bowler

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Lynn finishes the over with a boundary. Again it was full from Thakur and slaps it through the covers

After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 33/0 ( Chris Lynn 31 , Sunil Narine 1) KKR Score latest updates It has been Lynn show so far! Thwacking and hammering the ball to all parts of the ground. Thakur does well to stop one fierece shot down the ground but still two boundaries come from the over.

OUT! Excellent stuff from Santner! Gave the ball just enough flight to lure Narine into the big shot, who was clearly itching after not hitting one in the six balls he had faced so far. Narine doesn't get under the delivery and is only able to get it as far as long on, where Faf completes the catch. Narine c du Plessis b Santner 2(7)

Sunil Narine has been dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja in two of his four dismissals against CSK in IPL.

It has been Lynn show so far! Thwacking and hammering the ball to all parts of the ground. Thakur does well to stop one fierece shot down the ground but still two boundaries come from the over.

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: After suffering back-to-back defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to regain the lost momentum against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens of Sunday.

There's a concern within the team that they are over-dependent on star all-rounder Andre Russell to get the job done and to his credit, the West Indian has been phenomenal in the tournament. But other key players from the side need to step up and perform consistently.

The spin bowling department of the Knight Riders also should make it count when it matters the most. The likes of Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine definitely have the ability to turn the game around but so far, they have been not doing enough.

For Chennai Super Kings, things have been going as per plan. They sit on top of the table, with victories in six matches out seven. One of the big positives for the MS Dhoni-led side is that they are not dependent on one player. The team has a good number of experienced players in their ranks and they have been consistent with their performers.

Dhoni has been leading his side well with good selection calls, depending on the match conditions and also with perfect bowling changes. Unlike his cool demeanour, he lost his temper last game against Rajasthan where he walked to the middle of the ground and confronted the umpire over a no-ball call.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

