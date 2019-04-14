First Cricket
IPL | Match 28 Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
IPL | Match 27 Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
IPL Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Knight Riders remove openers after brisk start

Date: Sunday, 14 April, 2019 18:37 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

161/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.05
Fours
13
Sixes
7
Extras
9
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Piyush Chawla not out 4 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 36 0
Shardul Thakur 4 0 18 2
57/2
Overs
8.0
R/R
7.13
Fours
10
Sixes
0
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Suresh Raina Batting 23 17 4 0
Ambati Rayudu Batting 3 8 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 3 0 21 0
Harry Gurney 2 0 10 1

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Chennai Super Kings IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Tickled away towards the fine-leg fence by Raina off Narine! CSK 56/2

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 47/2 ( Suresh Raina 16 , Ambati Rayudu 1)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Krishna starts off with an 144 kmph outswinger to Raina, who flicks the next delivery towards long leg for a single. Just two more singles are collected between Raina and Rayudu in the remaining deliveries. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    CSK's run-rate of 6.60 in middle-overs (7-15) this IPL so far - the lowest among all teams this season.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 44/2 ( Suresh Raina 14 , Ambati Rayudu 0)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Narine is brought into the attack in the final over of the powerplay, and he succeeds in getting rid of the set South African opener off the second delivery with a delivery that beats his defence and knocks the off-stump over. Ambati Rayudu, talk of the town right now with India's WC squad announcement around the corner, walks out to bat and sees off the remainder of the over. Narine starts off with a wicket maiden! End of the CSK powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Suresh Raina's dismissals agianst Narine in IPL:

    Till 2017 - 0
    Since 2018 - 2

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    BOWLED EM! Narine strikes in his first over! Du Plessis looks for an expansive sweep, but misses the ball completely thanks to a bit of drift on offer. The ball beats his defence, and turns enough to knock his off stump over. CSK 44/2

    Du Plessis b Narine 24(16)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 44/1 ( Faf du Plessis 24 , Suresh Raina 14)

    CSK Score latest updates


    As expected, DK brings Krishna back in place of Russell after the latter's 16-run first over. Raina though, collects a couple of boundaries off the Karnataka pacer to maintain the pressure on the home side, while moving to double figures himself. So far so good for Chennai in the powerplay. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Suresh Raina's average against KKR in IPL:

    Overall - 42.22
    At Eden - 26.55

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! A similar shot to the one in the third delivery that went for a boundary as Raina guides this slightly fuller delivery from Krishna past short fine. CSK 44/1

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Krishna tries to cramp Raina for room on the leg side, but the latter adjusts well to guide the ball towards fine leg, using the pace of the ball well; CSK 40/1

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    No player has now scored more runs against KKR than Suresh Raina in IPL. He went past Warner's tally of 762 runs.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 36/1 ( Faf du Plessis 24 , Suresh Raina 6)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Gurney removes Watson off the very first delivery by trapping him leg-before, and successfully appeals for lbw against Raina three deliveries later, only for the batsman to overturn the decision with DRS after Ultra-Edge confirms contact with the bat. Raina then flicks a full delivery to the midwicket fence, and  single off the last delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off an eventful second over from Gurney. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Right after Raina manages to overturn the lbw decision against him, he flicks a full delivery from Gurney towards the midwicket fence to collect his first boundary; CSK 35/1

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Only David Warner (762) has scored more runs against KKR than Suresh Raina (760) in IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is the first time Shane Watson dismissed LBW while playing for CSK in IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK already have half the foot in the victory door by restricting KKR to 161. A good start will almost seal it for them and consolidate their position further at the top of the table. Faf du Plessis hasn't had a bad game this season and he has got a start again. Watson hasn't had the best of start to this season but his solid technique and uncluttered approach always means that he is never too far from hitting back form.

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    OUT! Gurney traps Watson plumb leg-before, the umpire raising his finger right away. This one's angling into the batsman, and Watson is late in bringing his bat down. CSK 29/1

    Watson lbw Gurney 6(7)

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    CSK's run-rate of 6.10 in PP overs - the lowest among all teams this season.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 29/0 ( Shane Watson 6 , Faf du Plessis 23)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Massive over for CSK as du Plessis takes Russell to the cleaners, collecting four consecutive boundaries to put the home side under further pressure. What's worse, Russell's hobbling in his follow-through after bowling the last delivery of the over. 16 off the over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Four fours off as many deliveries, this one hit once again towards fine leg! Faf is clearly bossing it in this over. Russell under pressure, and will likely be taken off after this over! CSK 29/0

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Faf goes for the ramp shot this time, guiding the ball towards fine leg! A hat-trick of boundaries to him in the over! CSK 25/0

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries to du Plessis off Russell, this one also hit towards deep midwicket. CSK 21/0

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Du Plessis pulls a back-of-length ball from Russell towards deep midwicket, where the ball lands just short of the boundary rope, and clears it after one bounce; CSK 17/0

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 13/0 ( Shane Watson 6 , Faf du Plessis 7)

    CSK Score latest updates


    Gurney, replacing Ferguson in this match, steams in from the other end, with Faf collecting a single off the first ball. Concedes just three singles off his first over. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 10/0 ( Shane Watson 5 , Faf du Plessis 5)

    CSK Score latest updates

    10 collected off the first over of the CSK innings, with Watson and du Plessis collecting a boundary, a single and a dot each. 

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! Second boundary of the first over, this time FDP flicking a full delivery from Krishna towards the square-leg fence! CSK 9/0

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    FOUR! What a start for Chennai, as Watson drives the ball down the ground to get his side off the mark with a boundary; CSK 4/0

    Full Scorecard

  • CSK Score latest updates

    Right then, Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis walk out at the start of CSK's chase of the 162-run target. Prasidh Krishna to start off with the ball for KKR...

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    CSK’s scoring rate of 7.09 is the lowest among all teams this IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs CSK Expert’s Voice


    KKR have finished with a total well below par for this pitch. They were 77-1 mid way through their innings, but somehow managed to lose wickets in a heap and now face an uphill task of defending 162 against an experienced CSK batting line up. Top effort from the CSK on the field who caught everything and barring Jadeja stuck to their task throughout the innings. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KKR’s RPO today:

    First 10 overs - 7.70 (1 wicket lost)
    Last 10 overs - 8.40 (7 wickets lost)

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs CSK Expert’s Voice

    This could well be the best outing of this season for Shardul Thakur. He has bowled with fire and lively pace right from the word go. He managed to keep Lynn quiet initially and is not showing great variety at the death with by mixing his length and bowling the odd slower bouncer. More importantly Shardul hasn't bowled that one loose ball per over that he is notorious for. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 161/8 ( Piyush Chawla 4 , )

    KKR Score latest updates

    Thakur looking to end well. Starts the over with a wide. Chawala turns the strike over to Gill with a single. DROPPED! Tough call but these are the catches those just stick. It didn't this time but Thakur saved at least two runs there if not four. Shubman Gill pummelled it with flat bat and Thakur flings his hand out and isn't able to cling on. Great finish as well, allowing just four more runs in the final over as CSK complete the choke. KKR only wriggle to 161. Join us for the second innings.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    OUT! Excellent yorker from Thakur to end the first innings. Was right in the blockhole, aimed at the boots. Chawal was crammped for space. Misses the flick off the pads and before he knew non-striker Kuldeep was halfway down the pitch for a bye. Dhoni tosses the ball to Thakur, who jogs to non-striker's end to complete the formalities. 

    Kuldeep Yadav run out (Dhoni/SN Thakur) 0(0)

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    OUT! Short delivery from Thakur with no real pace on it and Gill, who was looking out of sorts, is not able to get the power behing the pull. Simple catch for the fielder at deep mid wicket.


    Shubman Gill c Jadeja b SN Thakur 15(20)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 157/6 ( Shubman Gill 13 , Piyush Chawla 3)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Deepak Chahar to bowl the penultimate over. Dhoni taking his time to get his field right and Chahar bowls perfectly to his field. Lot of change ups that are digged short into the pitch, which Chawla and Gill aren't able to put away. Just four singles from the over. CSK have applied the brakes and how!! (By taking wickets obviously)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 153/6 ( Shubman Gill 11 , Piyush Chawla 1)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Shardul Thakur has been rewarded with a wicket for some tight bowling. He has been very effective with his variations as well. KKR have failed to make optimum use of the platform laid down by Lynn. Kudos to Dhoni and his men to pull things back. A wicket and four singles from the over. Super stuff.
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Four catches in an IPL match by a fielder:

    Sachin Tendulkar, MI v KKR, Mumbai, 2008
    David Warner, DD v RR, Delhi, 2010
    Jacques Kallis, KKR v DC, Kolkata, 2011
    Rahul Tewatia, DC v MI, Mumbai, 2019 
    David Miller, KXIP v MI, Mumbai, 2019
    Faf du Plessis, CSK v KKR, Kolkata, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs CSK Expert’s Voice


    Tahir has finished what might turn out to be a match winning spell on this pitch. Picking four wickets in the middle overs is gold, but saving CSK's slightly weaker death bowling attack of Chahar and Thakur from Lynn and Russell is priceless. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Best bowling figures against KKR at Kolkata in IPL:

    4/21 - Makhaya Ntini, CSK, 2008
    4/27 - IMRAN TAHIR, CSK, 2019*
    4/38 - Karn Sharma, SRH, 2014

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    OUT! Dinesh Karthik holes out! Chennai Super Kings continue to chip away. Not the smartest decision from the KKR skipper. It was a length delivery on offstump and he hit it straight up in the air. Didn't middle the big shot he was eyeing down the ground. No prizes for guessing, who has taken the catc. Faf with his fourth

    Karthik c du Plessis b SN Thakur 18(14)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 149/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 18 , Shubman Gill 8)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Tahir completes his sensational spell. Gill and Karthik do not do anything extra ordinary, working out ones and twos, garnering seven runs from the over. He ends with splendid figures of 4-0-27-4
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 142/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 15 , Shubman Gill 4)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Santner gets done with his final over. Plenty of arm balls in the over as Shubhman Gill, who has just joined DK, take nine runs from the over. 4-0-30-1. Time out taken.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! Karthik earns a boundary. Takes the ball on the full and flicks it aerially over mid wicket for a boundary

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Russell got out for 10 runs today,

    - His first dismissal under 40 runs after six consecutive 40-plus scores in IPL.
    - His first dismissal under 50 runs after three consecutive 50-plus scores v CSK in IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    KKR vs CSK Expert’s Voice


    Tahir strikes back! Jadeja is a risky option for Dhoni on flat pitches. He doesn't have too many variations and doesn't have too many options if a set batsman lines him up. Imran Tahir struck at the other end to send Lynn back and then prize put Russell in the same over. He has given his team the decisive edge in the middle overs with those two big wickets. KKR are still scoring at a healthy run rate but with two of their biggest bitter back in the dugout, they may not be able to wreck the kind of destruction they are capable of. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 133/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 9 , Shubman Gill 1)|

    KKR Score latest updates

    Tahir took two wickets in his second and struck twice again in his third over. Two big guns this time. Lynn falls first and then Russell follows him for a quick shower. Couple of big hits but that is bargain you would take every day of the week in exchange of Russell's wicket.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates
     

    OUT! And gone! Russell goes for another glory shot and is out. Was a quick delivery that was pushed by Tahir, Russell was looking to flat bat it down the ground. Mishits it to long on where Dhruv Shorey runs in and with the ball dying on him takes a smart catch. Big wicket. Tahir is pumped and why not! Big celebrations in line.

     A Russell c (sub)Shorey b Tahir 10(4)

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIX! Follows the boundary with a maximum. Beast-y strike that. Thair bowled it full and in the range Russell went on his knee to blast it for a biggie

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 29 KKR vs CSK at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Krishna starts off with an 144 kmph outswinger to Raina, who flicks the next delivery towards long leg for a single. Just two more singles are collected between Raina and Rayudu in the remaining deliveries.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KKR vs CSK 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KKR vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: After suffering back-to-back defeats, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will aim to regain the lost momentum against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens of Sunday.

There's a concern within the team that they are over-dependent on star all-rounder Andre Russell to get the job done and to his credit, the West Indian has been phenomenal in the tournament. But other key players from the side need to step up and perform consistently.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, KKR vs CSK Match at Eden Gardens: Knight Riders remove openers after brisk start

File image of Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. Sportzpics

The spin bowling department of the Knight Riders also should make it count when it matters the most. The likes of Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine definitely have the ability to turn the game around but so far, they have been not doing enough.

For Chennai Super Kings, things have been going as per plan. They sit on top of the table, with victories in six matches out seven. One of the big positives for the MS Dhoni-led side is that they are not dependent on one player. The team has a good number of experienced players in their ranks and they have been consistent with their performers.

Dhoni has been leading his side well with good selection calls, depending on the match conditions and also with perfect bowling changes. Unlike his cool demeanour, he lost his temper last game against Rajasthan where he walked to the middle of the ground and confronted the umpire over a no-ball call.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan, Scott Kuggeleijn.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019

