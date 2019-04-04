- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 88 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 86 runs
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Namibia Women beat Botswana Women by 9 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs CHE Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs BLR Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs DC Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE Vs RAJ Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs HYD - Apr 4th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 BLR vs KOL - Apr 5th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs PUN - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 KENW vs ZIMW - Apr 6th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 6th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Uganda Women Triangular T20I Series, 2019 UGAW vs KENW - Apr 7th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Delhi Capitals VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
Still some time to go for the toss. Time to take a final look at the IPL table before the match. Click here to check the table.
Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Tom Moody was all praise for star opener David Warner, who has returned to IPL with scores of 85, 69 and 100* in the three IPL games he has played so far. Moody believes Warner is hungry and after missing out on top-flight cricket (due to the 12-month ban), barring few games in Bangladesh and Candian T20 leagues, 'resilient' Warner has preparing himself mentally since last six months.
After suffering their first defeat in this year's IPL, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings, have lost their position atop of points table, with a win today, Hyderabad can claim the spot. Click here to check out the entire points table.
With slow overrates and matches completing post midnight becoming an increasingly troublesome issue, Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Mohammad Kaif believes it is to do with teams consuming a lot of time in strategising during the game. He also said that teams have been misusing the provision of subsitute fielders by making agile fielders field replacing players with poor fielding skills. Kaif has asked umpires to take a note of teams practicing that and said their team will not hesistate to raise the issue if they see it happen. Read more about it here
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the IPL 2019 encounter between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Stay tuned for toss, team news, analysis, stats and everything else.
IPL 12 Match 16 DC vs SRH at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad look to continue their winning run while Delhi Capitals aim to bounce back after a heartbreaking loss against Kings XI Punjab
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, DC vs SRH 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to sort out their lower-order woes as they take on Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday in IPL 2019.
DC have won two of their four matches so far but the last two games have seen them struggle with lower order collapses. In their third match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), DC looked in complete control during the chase with Prithvi Shaw batting on 99 only for them to surrender the advantage after Shaw's fall as Kuldeep Yadav defended six in the final over to take the tie into Super Over.
File image of DC captain Shreyas Iyer (L) and SRH stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Sportzpics
Kagiso Rabada's brilliance in the Super Over saved the day for DC as they secured the win over KKR in the tie break. However, there was no rescue act in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), DC were once again in control of things at 144 for 3, needing 167 to win but a dramatic collapse saw them lose their remaining seven wickets for merely eight runs to be shot out for 152.
With the presence of host of young stars including captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, the challenge for DC will be to avoid repeating same mistakes as they take on SRH, one of the most formidable teams in the league.
DC will also take the road after the SRH tie and that makes the two points even more vital. On the other hand, SRH have won two of their three matches. A team known of their bowling has seen their batting might aid them win matches. While a David Warner blitz helped them chase down a 199-run target against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and then against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and Warner's centuries led Hyderabad to a massive 118-run triumph.
All eyes will be skipper Kane Williamson. The Kiwi player missed the last match due to a niggle as his replacement Mohammad Nabi took four wickets. SRH team management now face a dilemma over Williamson's inclusion.
In 12 matches so far between these two sides, SRH have won eight.
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.
SunRisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (capt), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Apr 04, 2019
