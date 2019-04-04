Bairstow dropped on five by Axar Patel off his own bowling DROPPED! Bairstow comes down the track and doesn't middle his shot down the ground and hits it traight to Axar Patel, who does get two hands to it but isn't able to hold on. Big miss early on for the Delhi Capitals.

After 2 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 7/0 ( David Warner 1 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 6) Spin for both ends. Iyer knows the only way to win is by getting the wickets of Bairstow and Warner. There was a chance in the over but Patel is unable to saffle it. He was in some discomfort after that as he recieved some medical attention. One run from his first over.

SIX! Ohh Jonny Bairstow! That made such a sweet sound on impact. Bludgeonded it high and long over the long on boundary.

FOUR! Bairstow goes after the googly andwho picked the googly and despite not middling it as he hit it from the inside half of the bat it had enough to send it to wide long on fence

After 3 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 20/0 ( David Warner 3 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 17) Iyer trusts Lamichhane's excitement and perhaps a desperation for the wicket as they use a DRS for a leg before shout against Warner the ball tracking showed the googly had pitched way outside leg stump and Delhi Capitals lose their review. A six and four off the first two balls allowed them to take 13 runs.

FOUR! Bairstow simply clears the infield on the leg side by simply chipping to the right of mid on and the ball races down to the boundary. Smart batting.

FOUR! Short ball again from Morris and Bairstow is simply relishing this. Smacks it over short fine leg for the third boundary of the over

After 4 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 36/0 ( David Warner 3 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 29) Boundaries coming thick and fast from Bairstow's bat. Morris' first over costs 16 runs that is 15 per cent of the target. Three boundaries off the bat, while one runs down to fine leg after a defelcetion from Bairstow's pads.

FOUR! Bairstow hares down the pitch, and goes after it smashes it down the ground for a boundary. Gets it over the bowler's head for another boundary

Sunrisers making an conscious to go hard at the bowling at the start. It is deliberate ploy and smart tactics by the Sunrisers. Also the Sunrisers batsmen have been willing to use their feet compared to the Delhi batsmen who wanted to adopt the sweep shot. The game is slipping away from Delhi extremely quickly.

After 5 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 48/0 ( David Warner 5 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 34) Couple of more boundaries in the over. Cannot believe that Warner has been lagging Bairstow in two consecutive games now. Axar's second over costs 12 more runs. One more over left in PP.

FOUR! Oh he is sublime touch here. Bairstow simply creammed that one through covers. Just little gentle push that.

FOUR! Bairstow is taking on Rabada here. Pumps the slower one down the ground for another boundary.

FOUR! That has gone off the edge through the vacant first slip, perhaps he opened the face of the bat just a touch and that leads to more frustration of Rabada and DC. Four more runs for Bairstow.

After 6 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 62/0 ( David Warner 6 , Jonny Bairstow (W) 47) Bairstow is sparing no one here, not even Rabada. So there were a lot of complains of the games ending past the midnight, reckon Bairstow has taken upon himself to provide a solution. Rabada takes a beating in his first over as he concedes 14.

OUT! Tewatia gets the big wicket of Jonny Bairstow. He falls just two short of his fifty. Tewatia's bowls a full floater on middle and leg stump, Bairstow looks to flick it through the leg side but misses it and up goes the finger. Bairstow asked for a review straightaway, perhaps he must have got some bat on that one. The replays show there is nothing on UltraEdge and the ball-tracking confirms the ball would have crashed into the leg stump. What a spectacular innings by YJB! J Bairstow lbw Tewatia 48 (28)

What Lamichhane, Morris, Axar Patal and Rabada couldn't do, Tewatia has done it by getting rid of the dangerman Jonny Bairstow. Vijay Shankar joins Warner in the middle. SRH need 68 to win off 78 balls.

OUT! David Warner hits it straight to mid off and has to depart. Rabada bowled it full on middle stump and Warner was created some room by backing away on the leg side and carve it over the covers, couldn't get under it and gives a catch to mid off fielder, where Morris holds on to a low catch. Warner c Chris Morris b Rabada 10(18)

After 8 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 68/2 ( Vijay Shankar 1 , ) Rabada provides the second wicket. So Delhi Capitals have removed both the SRH openers in the space of two overs. The SRH middle order hasn't spent a lot of time in the middle and Delhi will be looking to expose the frailities. Can they trigger a collapse?

Delhi Capitals in with a sniff with the wicket of Warner. Remember both of the Sunrisers victories have been scripted by the brilliance of Warner and Bairstow. Interesting to see how the Sunrisers middle-order handle this situation. Still feel the Delhi fast bowlers need to bowl more slower balls, the Sunrisers quick men were definitely more skillful on this slow track.

After 9 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 73/2 ( Vijay Shankar 4 , Manish Pandey 2) Vijay plays a delightful inside out shot off Lamichanne for a couple. Manish Pandey gets off the mark with a brace as well. Reads the wrong'un and punches to deep extra cover. Time out taken.

FOUR! Vijay hits the drive in the air intentionally, lifting over the cover fielder for his first boundary of the innings. Very well executed there.

After 10 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 81/2 ( Vijay Shankar 10 , Manish Pandey 4) Bairstow's blast in a small run chase has made life easier for the batsmen, who have come in, there is no scoreboard pressure and have all the time to get themselves in. Vijay collects his first boundary of the innings and at the halfway stage SRH have in the driver's seat, requiring 48 runs from 60 balls.

After 11 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 87/2 ( Vijay Shankar 13 , Manish Pandey 7) With the field spread out, Vijay and Pandey do the sensible thing of working the ball around for singles. They took six of them in Patel's third over. SRH need 43 off 54 balls. Iyer needs couple of quick wickets.

Delhi have missed a trick by not playing Keemo Paul. In the first match against Mumbai Indians, not many picked his slower ball. This is great pitch for medium pacers than can disguise their pace as evident with the Sunrisers bowlers. Also Ishant Sharma is yet to bowl, so clearly team selections has been poor.

Manish Pandey has been part of winning teams in all the last eight IPL matches which he has played against DC.

After 12 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 90/2 ( Vijay Shankar 14 , Manish Pandey 8) Tewatia sends down a tidy over, varying his pace really well here. Lamichhane could borrow the strategy from the fellow spinner. Three runs from the over.

OUT! Don't know what made Manish Pandey play such a shot? Pandey has simply thrown a massive opporunity of steering his side home and gain some confidence. Was the slower delivery digged in on middle and leg from Ishant and Pandey went for a cross batted swipe and hits it straight to Shaw in the deep. Manish Pandey c Prithvi Shaw b Ishant 10(13)

After 13 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 95/3 ( Vijay Shankar 16 , ) Ishant Sharma is brought into the attack. He gets the slower one wrong, slipping down the leg side for a wide and keeps angling into the pads a couple of times as Pandey and Vijay work it away for couple of singles before Pandey whips it straight to Prithvi Shaw to deep mid wicket.

FOUR! Down the leg side from Tewatia and Hooda gets outside the line of the ball by shuffling across, gets low and lap it away to fine leg fence.

DROPPED! Shreyas Iyer has put down a chance at extra cover. Hooda skips down the pitch and drove it aeirally towards extra cover. Straight in and straight out. Was firmly struck but still expect these catches to be taken. Another missed chance for DC.

After 14 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 100/3 ( Vijay Shankar 16 , Deepak Hooda 5) Sunrisers reach the 100-run mark in the 14th over. Delhi Capitals had another opportunity of making it two wickets in two over but Iyer spilled a chance at extra cover. Hooda the beneficiary. He gets off the mark with a boundary.

OUT! Alright then! Now Vijay Shankar departs. He hangs his head low after the shot and knows what has he done. Patel banged the ball short and Vijay was looking to force the ball off the backfoot through the covers. The ball might have stopped a touch and Vijay certainly got the timing all wrong. Shreyas Iyer this time moves across swiftly and snaffles a good low catch. Shankar c Shreyas Iyer b Axar 16(21)

After 15 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 103/4 ( Deepak Hooda 7 , Yusuf Pathan 1) Yusuf Pathan walks out to the middle. Three runs from the over and Axar Patel ends his quota with a wicket of the final over of the match. Can Delhi still trigger a late collapse to pull off an unlikely win. SRH need 27 off 30 balls

FOUR! Yusuf Pathan brings his long forearms into play. Stretches forward and sweeps it behind square. Rabada's dive in the deep goes in vain.

OUT! Oh dear, it is happening! Deepak Hooda becomes the latest batsman to throw away his wicket while playing an unwanted shot. This is just poor cricket from Sunrisers. Was the googly and Hooda goes down the wicket and tries to play slog sweep, he never got to the pitch of the ball as the ball dipped on him doesn't get enough and Rabada makes no mistake in the deep. Hooda c Rabada b Lamichhane 10(11)

After 16 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 111/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 6 , ) Sunrisers have started an implosion of their own. Half their side is back in the dugout and again find two new batsmen in the middle. Will they huff and puff their way towards the finish line or Delhi will pull out a rabbit out of the hat? Last four overs coming up after the time out. SRH need 19 runs off 24 balls with five wickets in the bank.

After 17 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 114/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 7 , Mohammad Nabi 2) Rabada comes on to bowl the 17th and Mohammed Nabi has joined Yusuf Pathan in the middle. Both batsmen haven't done anything stupid and that is a surprising now. Three runs off Rabada's over with equation now reading 16 needed off 18. What should have been over by now, especially after the Bairstow's blitzkrieg is now heading for a tense finish. Not an early night for the cricketers or us.

FOUR! Morris bowls a slower short delivery into Nabi that rises just around his torso. He is early in the pull but is able to get a tickle down to fine leg fence for a boundary. Important runs for SRH.

After 18 overs,Sunrisers Hyderabad 120/5 ( Yusuf Pathan 8 , Mohammad Nabi 7) Pathan rides his luck as he got a leading edge that went high in the air but fell safe as their was no mid on in place. Nabi collects a vital boundary. SRH need 10 off 12. Can a Rabada special help DC comeback into this?

FOUR! Nabi clears his front leg and goes for a big shot, gets it from the inside half of the bat dragging it wide long on.

Sunrisers Hyderabad get over the line! Beat Delhi Capitals to win by five wickets SIX! Nabi has thumped a short and wide delivery from Rabada over deep backward point for a maximum. No nerves in the end as Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch the win in the penultimate over.

Iyer, DC captain : The last two games have been same. It was tough wicket to play on. They had a bit of an idea how to go about it. We didn't bat well. It's another learning, we should come back positively. Definately we didn't play well from batting perspective. After the first strategic time out I thought 140-150 would have a good total on this wicket and we have some good spinners in our line up as well. In the first few overs we have done well, bowlers have done well. Unfortunately we were short. I needed a little bit of support from someone at the other end from someone in the top 4. But it's a good lesson for us. The way we came back in the second innings was appreciable. The bowlers came up and that is good to see.

Mohammad Nabi started the rot with the ball and he now finishes it with a six and a four. Sunrisers bowlers were far more skillful and Bairstow's burst at the top setup the match. Mind boggling selections by Delhi, in hindsight they were 10-15 runs short. Another disappointing shot by Pant, he has gone backwards since his blistering knock at Wankhede Stadium. The Sunrisers bowling attack continues to be the best in business and Bairstow continues to shine at the top. At the end a comfortable victory for the men in Orange, they go to the top of the IPL ladder.

TOSS: Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins the toss and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be bowling first. Hyderabad are unchanged as Kane Williamson misses out.

WICKET! Shaw OUT! Off-cutter and a slower one from Bhuvi which holds up a bit as Shaw goes for a flashy cut and loses his stump

WICKET! Dhawan departs! Dhawan got too greedy, after a sweep-shot four went for another one but it wasn't there to be swept. Not full enough as he top-edged it to the short fine leg fielder.

OUT! Pant falls for five! Nabi strikes again. Beautiful bowled slower offspinner as Pant went inside-out. Looked to target the cover but went much straighter as Hooda took the catch at long-off.

WICKET! Tewatia gone! Sandeep fools Tewatia with the knuckle ball. The lack of pace outfoxed him as Tewatia kept the bat out in the middle only to sky the ball up for a catch

OUT! Ingram falls! Hard slash as Ingram went for a cut through backward point but Manish Pandey put in a great dive to take the catch that felt like would fall in front of him.

OUT! Iyer falls for 43! DC lose the captain and the set batsman. Went for a slog sweep against the googly of Rashid but failed to make the connect as the ball crashed into the timber.

OUT! Morris departs! Another slower ball and another wicket. It was slightly full and outside off but lack of pace made it tough to clear the circle as Morris found Nabi at cover.

WICKET! Rabada had to go for the big shot but SK did well. Kept it wide as the top-edge went to short third man.

Last over blitz by Axar with two late sixes help DC add 14 in the final over to reach 129/8. Siddarth Kaul also got the wicket of Rabada in the over.

Bairstow dropped on five by Axar Patel off his own bowling DROPPED! Bairstow comes down the track and doesn't middle his shot down the ground and hits it traight to Axar Patel, who does get two hands to it but isn't able to hold on. Big miss early on for the Delhi Capitals.

OUT! Tewatia gets the big wicket of Jonny Bairstow. He falls just two short of his fifty. Tewatia's bowls a full floater on middle and leg stump, Bairstow looks to flick it through the leg side but misses it and up goes the finger. Bairstow asked for a review straightaway, perhaps he must have got some bat on that one. The replays show there is nothing on UltraEdge and the ball-tracking confirms the ball would have crashed into the leg stump. What a spectacular innings by YJB! J Bairstow lbw Tewatia 48 (28)

OUT! David Warner hits it straight to mid off and has to depart. Rabada bowled it full on middle stump and Warner was created some room by backing away on the leg side and carve it over the covers, couldn't get under it and gives a catch to mid off fielder, where Morris holds on to a low catch. Warner c Chris Morris b Rabada 10(18)

OUT! Don't know what made Manish Pandey play such a shot? Pandey has simply thrown a massive opporunity of steering his side home and gain some confidence. Was the slower delivery digged in on middle and leg from Ishant and Pandey went for a cross batted swipe and hits it straight to Shaw in the deep. Manish Pandey c Prithvi Shaw b Ishant 10(13)

OUT! Alright then! Now Vijay Shankar departs. He hangs his head low after the shot and knows what has he done. Patel banged the ball short and Vijay was looking to force the ball off the backfoot through the covers. The ball might have stopped a touch and Vijay certainly got the timing all wrong. Shreyas Iyer this time moves across swiftly and snaffles a good low catch. Shankar c Shreyas Iyer b Axar 16(21)

OUT! Oh dear, it is happening! Deepak Hooda becomes the latest batsman to throw away his wicket while playing an unwanted shot. This is just poor cricket from Sunrisers. Was the googly and Hooda goes down the wicket and tries to play slog sweep, he never got to the pitch of the ball as the ball dipped on him doesn't get enough and Rabada makes no mistake in the deep. Hooda c Rabada b Lamichhane 10(11)

Sunrisers Hyderabad get over the line! Beat Delhi Capitals to win by five wickets SIX! Nabi has thumped a short and wide delivery from Rabada over deep backward point for a maximum. No nerves in the end as Sunrisers Hyderabad clinch the win in the penultimate over.

IPL 12 Match 16 DC vs SRH at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi: Rabada comes on to bowl the 17th and Mohammed Nabi has joined Yusuf Pathan in the middle. Both batsmen haven't done anything stupid and that is a surprising now. Three runs off Rabada's over with equation now reading 16 needed off 18. What should have been over by now, especially after the Bairstow's blitzkrieg is now heading for a tense finish. Not an early night for the cricketers or us.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, DC vs SRH 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to sort out their lower-order woes as they take on Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday in IPL 2019.

DC have won two of their four matches so far but the last two games have seen them struggle with lower order collapses. In their third match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), DC looked in complete control during the chase with Prithvi Shaw batting on 99 only for them to surrender the advantage after Shaw's fall as Kuldeep Yadav defended six in the final over to take the tie into Super Over.

Kagiso Rabada's brilliance in the Super Over saved the day for DC as they secured the win over KKR in the tie break. However, there was no rescue act in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), DC were once again in control of things at 144 for 3, needing 167 to win but a dramatic collapse saw them lose their remaining seven wickets for merely eight runs to be shot out for 152.

With the presence of host of young stars including captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, the challenge for DC will be to avoid repeating same mistakes as they take on SRH, one of the most formidable teams in the league.

DC will also take the road after the SRH tie and that makes the two points even more vital. On the other hand, SRH have won two of their three matches. A team known of their bowling has seen their batting might aid them win matches. While a David Warner blitz helped them chase down a 199-run target against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and then against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and Warner's centuries led Hyderabad to a massive 118-run triumph.

All eyes will be skipper Kane Williamson. The Kiwi player missed the last match due to a niggle as his replacement Mohammad Nabi took four wickets. SRH team management now face a dilemma over Williamson's inclusion.

In 12 matches so far between these two sides, SRH have won eight.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.

SunRisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (capt), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here