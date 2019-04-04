This is the first time that Shikhar Dhawan is playing against SRH in IPL.

FOUR! A bit fuller length this time by Bhuvi as he finds the outside edge of Shaw. No slip fielder and it runs down to third man fence

Shaw gets off the mark with a back-foot four of first ball. Bhuvi goes outside off on length but Shaw gets back to punch it through covers. Bhuvi succeeds in finding the outside edge later but there's no slip fielder and it runs down to the boundary. Eight off the over.

Time for spin as Mohammad Nabi is called into attack. No risk taken there as Dhawa-Shaw opt for rotating strike. Six singles and six off the over.

WICKET! Shaw OUT! Off-cutter and a slower one from Bhuvi which holds up a bit as Shaw goes for a flashy cut and loses his stump

Team have learnt very quickly to bowl at Prithvi Shaw's stumps and not give him any width. This is also a taylor made pitch to bowl at the stumps, it is skidding and lots of ball already hitting on the bottom of the bat. Important wicket for Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he hasn't had the best of starts in the IPL so far.

Excellent over from Bhuvi as he finally takes a wicket in this edition! The slower delivery did the trick for him, the off-cutter held up a bit as Shaw went for a whip pull and lost his off stump. Shreyas Iyer has now joined Dhawan. Just one off the over. Excellent start for SRH.

Iyer flicks the flat delivery from Nabi to mid-wicket for a single. Takes another single with a bunt to cover after a leg bye and Dhawan adds another with a glance to square leg. Four off the over. The run rate which is under 5 is a clear sign of how the pitch is going to behave.

SIX! FIRST MAXIMUM OF THE NIGHT! Excellent shot as Iyer went straight with the bat down the leg-side. Safe way to play on a slow pitch

Mohammad Nabi has played six IPL matches for SRH and they have won each of those games.

Important innings for Shreyas Iyer. He has looked good in the IPL, but is yet to post a big score. Iyer's scores so far in the IPL 28, 43, 18 and 16. He should look to bat through the innings and help Delhi post a score around 170 + on this pitch, especially with the dew factor.

Pacer Siddharth Kaul has replaced Bhuvi who is slammed for a six by Iyer. Lovely shot that! Goes completely straight down the leg-side. Smart choice to play vertical on the slow pitch. Eight off the over.

FOUR! Sweep shot behind the wicket by Dhawan off Nabi. Played really fine as he beat the deep backward square leg fielder

WICKET! Dhawan departs! Dhawan got too greedy, after a sweep-shot four went for another one but it wasn't there to be swept. Not full enough as he top-edged it to the short fine leg fielder.

This is bad batting from DC. On a slow pitch you need your batsmen to be responsible. Dhawan got a four off Nabi with a sweep shot to fine leg. Went for another sweep and top-edged it to the short fine fine leg. The length wasn't full enough for the shot. Nine off the over and DC in deep trouble.

Fantastic effort by Mohammad Nabi to conceed only 18 in his first three overs during the powerplay. Nabi is the now the most economical bowler in IPL2019. T20 cricket is all about match-up and with Shikar Dhawan at the top of the order, Nabi was always going to open the bowling. Surprised Delhi haven't taken him on, this might be pitch where scoring will get difficult at the back end of the innings.

Pant has joined skipper Iyer in the middle. DC need partnerships here to build a solid total. Five off SK's second over. Five singles and a dot ball.

Rishabh Pant has scored six fifty-plus scores in his last six out of 10 IPL innings while batting first. His scores: 25, 78*, 64, 38, 61, 128*, 18, 69, 0, 85

FOUR! Iyer decides to cut loose and welcomes Rashid Khan with a four! Full toss, outside off creamed through cover

Important thing on this wicket is to make most of the bad deliveries. Rashid Khan bowled a full toss first up and Iyer wasted little time to whack it through cover. Good comeback by Rashid as he beats Iyer after drawing him forward with a leg-spinner. A double added by Iyer with a flick to mid-wicket.

Another bowling change for SRH. Sandeep Sharma given the ball, who starts off by giving five singles. A knuckle ball in that as well that hardly bounced and beat a driving Pant. Time for strategic break.

OUT! Pant falls for five! Nabi strikes again. Beautiful bowled slower offspinner as Pant went inside-out. Looked to target the cover but went much straighter as Hooda took the catch at long-off.

Delhi might to reassess their target score after each over now. A score around 150-160 might be sufficient. It will be difficult to score 10-12 runs an over on this pitch. Both of these batsmen need to ensure there no dot balls. A lot depends on Iyer and Ingram, the Delhi lower order has been virtually non-exsistant. Fair to say another poor shot by Pant, he needs to learnt the art of scoring at a strike-rate of 100 by hitting the ball along the carpet. Sunrisers completely on top in this match.

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Nabi's slider skids and crashes into Tewatia's pads. Not out given but SRH take a review. Umpire's call and Tewatia survives

Seven out of nine IPL wickets of Mohammad Nabi are of left-handers now.

Nabi recalled into attack and strikes again. Another wicket after strategic timeout. Pant goes for an expansive inside-out drive on first ball, checks it at end and gives away a catch at long-off. Another LBW appeal against Tewatia as umpire gives not out. SRH take a review and umpire's call saves him. It was just hitting leg stump.

FOUR! Lovely shot by Tewatia. Length ball from Sandeep as Tewatia back tracks to make space and drive it through mid-off

WICKET! Tewatia gone! Sandeep fools Tewatia with the knuckle ball. The lack of pace outfoxed him as Tewatia kept the bat out in the middle only to sky the ball up for a catch

Tewatia plays an exquisite drive for a four and then falls. Makes room for himself to punch the length ball through mid-off for a boundary. Sandeep Sharma replies with a knuckle ball as an outfoxed Tewatia keeps his bat hanging to sky the ball in air for a catch.

Colin Ingram has joined Iyer in the middle. The big-hitter needs to bat against his nature here. Partnership needed. Four off Rashid Khan's over.

Mohammad Nabi - 2-21 today on the back of 4-11 the other night against RCB. Great tactical decision by the Sunrisers. Difficult to understand why Tewatia was promoted ahead of Colin Ingram. If anything he could be tried at No.3, but now Ingram, who was one of the most expensive players at the auction will get limited time. Rashid Khan still has two overs to bowl and all the three fast bowlers of Sunrisers have that knuckle ball which is so difficult to pick.

FOUR! Excellent shot by Iyer! Back of the length delivery by Sandeep with no pace on it as Iyer whips the pull shot over mid-wicket

A good over for DC! So many wickets have fallen that we forgot Iyer is still at the crease. He reminds everyone as he pulls the short one from Sandeep over mid-wicket for a boundary. Seven off the over.

OUT! Ingram falls! Hard slash as Ingram went for a cut through backward point but Manish Pandey put in a great dive to take the catch that felt like would fall in front of him.

FOUR! Not a bad ball but Morris did quite well to create room by shimming down and cutting the length ball through point

DC have been largely responsible for their own downfall today but this time a terrific piece of fielding helped SRH take a wicket. Ingram went hard against SK to cut him through backward point but Manish Pandey did exceptionally well at backward point to take a forward diving catch before the ball could drop in front of him. Morris gets off the mark with a cut shot behind point for a four. Eight off the over.

REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Morris is hit on back thigh as he went for a sweep off Rashid. SRH take DRS but replays show it was spinning away from off stump.

FOUR! Clobbered down the ground by Iyer. Hardly any spin on it from Rashid as Iyer went strong and straight

15 overs up and DC are 85/5. Huge appeal for LBW against Morris as he's hit on his back thigh trying to sweep Rashid. Not out given by umpire forcing SRH to take DRS but replays showed it was spinning away from off stump. Iyer got a boundary in the over with a straight drive over the bowler's head. Five off the over.

A treble of doubles as DC add nine in the over. Iyer has now moved into 40s. There aren't many big-hitters waiting but DC needs to up the ante to get to a fighting total.

OUT! Iyer falls for 43! DC lose the captain and the set batsman. Went for a slog sweep against the googly of Rashid but failed to make the connect as the ball crashed into the timber.

Rashid Khan strikes first ball to remove the set batsman Iyer, who went for a slog sweep. It was a googly and there to be hit but Iyer failed to make the connect as stump lights came on. Axar comes out to bat. Four off the over.

SIX! Not the ball to bowl to Morris. Sandeep went slow and short as Morris smoked it over deep square leg

IPL 12 Match 16 DC vs SRH at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi: Rashid Khan strikes first ball to remove the set batsman Iyer, who went for a slog sweep. It was a googly and there to be hit but Iyer failed to make the connect as stump lights came on. Axar comes out to bat. Four off the over.

IPL 2019, DC vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) would look to sort out their lower-order woes as they take on Surisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday in IPL 2019.

DC have won two of their four matches so far but the last two games have seen them struggle with lower order collapses. In their third match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), DC looked in complete control during the chase with Prithvi Shaw batting on 99 only for them to surrender the advantage after Shaw's fall as Kuldeep Yadav defended six in the final over to take the tie into Super Over.

Kagiso Rabada's brilliance in the Super Over saved the day for DC as they secured the win over KKR in the tie break. However, there was no rescue act in their previous match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), DC were once again in control of things at 144 for 3, needing 167 to win but a dramatic collapse saw them lose their remaining seven wickets for merely eight runs to be shot out for 152.

With the presence of host of young stars including captain Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, the challenge for DC will be to avoid repeating same mistakes as they take on SRH, one of the most formidable teams in the league.

DC will also take the road after the SRH tie and that makes the two points even more vital. On the other hand, SRH have won two of their three matches. A team known of their bowling has seen their batting might aid them win matches. While a David Warner blitz helped them chase down a 199-run target against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and then against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) SRH openers Jonny Bairstow and Warner's centuries led Hyderabad to a massive 118-run triumph.

All eyes will be skipper Kane Williamson. The Kiwi player missed the last match due to a niggle as his replacement Mohammad Nabi took four wickets. SRH team management now face a dilemma over Williamson's inclusion.

In 12 matches so far between these two sides, SRH have won eight.

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Full Squads

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Rishabh Pant, Ankush Bains, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.

SunRisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Shakib Al Hasan, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (capt), Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Kane Williamson, Martin Guptill, Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake.

