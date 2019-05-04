Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to seal top-two finish with big victory while Rajasthan side will aim to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals.

DC will be without current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada, who missed the CSK game due to a back niggle, and has been asked to return back to South Africa by its cricket board as a precautionary measure.

Delhi capitals have already qualified for the playoffs while Rajasthan Royals are on 11 points from 13 matches. Click here to see the latest points table.

David Warner will no longer play in the remaining Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches, but there's a big chance that he might still end up being the highest run-getter in this season.

Just like David Warner – the highest run-getter in this season, Kagiso Rabada, the current Purple Cap holder will no longer play in the tournament due to a back injury. The South Africa pace sensation has taken 25 wickets from 12 matches.

Graeme Swann with Pitch report: N ot a blade of grass on the pitch. It is quite hard. Expect spin comes into play. Interestingly, DC's seam bowlers have been taking more wickets than other teams. It is going to turn and not bounce. Bat first, get 160, and you gotta win, I reckon.

Rajasthan wins toss and they will bat first.

Rahane, RR captain: Smith was best option to take up the role and since he is not there, I have taken up the responsibility again.

Iyer, DC captain: We are going to play every game as a knock-out game. Boys are active and in good zone.

It's the last league game for both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. For DC this is a must win to end top two on the table. For RR it's a battle of survival as a loss will certainly relegate them out of the playoff race. A win will keep them living on a prayer. Steve Smith is set to miss this one as he is back in Australia for WC preparations. In his place Rahane is likely to take the mantle of captaincy. The backups for Royals have fought admirably to pull them through this far in the league stage. Oshane Thomas and Varun Aaron have paired up to make a lively new ball pair and teenage sensation Riyan Parag has set this IPL alight with his free flowing strokeplay. They will also take heart from Delhi's poor home record this season.

IPL 12 Match 53 DC vs RR at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi: With eight victories in 13 matches, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to end the league stage by sealing the top two spot.

IPL 2019, DC vs RR Today’s Match Preview: Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 53 of the IPL 2019 on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kotla.

DC have already have qualified for the playoffs and are placed third on the table with 16 points after 13 matches. RR are fifth on the table with 11 points.

Despite playoffs qualification, the match remains highly significant for DC as they look for a big win to ensure a top two finish as it would give them higher chances of featuring in Qualifier 1, which would give them two shots at the final.

Meanwhile, RR are still alive in the tournament but apart from a win against DC they also need favourable results from other games to qualify for playoffs.

DC have weakened by the departure of current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada. The pacer missed the match against CSK due to a back niggle and has been called back by Cricket South Africa as a precautionary measure.

In Rabada's absence, DC will look at Trent Boult to take up the responsibility of the bowling department.

After Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer's departures, RR have now also lost the services of Steve Smith, who left recently to join Australia's World Cup camp.

Ajinkya Rahane has been renamed RR's captain as they look for a miracle in IPL 2019.

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun.

