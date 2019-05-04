First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 52 May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
ENG in IRE | One-off ODI May 03, 2019
IRE vs ENG
England beat Ireland by 4 wickets
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs RR at Feroz Shah Kotla: Rajasthan Royals elect to bat; Ajinkya Rahane returns as captain

Date: Saturday, 04 May, 2019 15:43 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

0/0
Overs
0.0
R/R
0
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W

Delhi Capitals VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    It's the last league game for both Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. For DC this is a must win to end top two on the table. For RR it's a battle of survival as a loss will certainly relegate them out of the playoff race. A win will keep them living on a prayer. Steve Smith is set to miss this one as he is back in Australia for WC preparations. In his place Rahane is likely to take the mantle of captaincy. The backups for Royals have fought admirably to pull them through this far in the league stage. Oshane Thomas and Varun Aaron have paired up to make a lively new ball pair and teenage sensation Riyan Parag has set this IPL alight with his free flowing strokeplay. They will also take heart from Delhi's poor home record this season. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC playing 11 today

    Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

    Full Scorecard

  • RR playing 11 today

    Rajasthan Royals XI: Sanju Samson(w), Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

    Full Scorecard

  • Iyer, DC captain: We are going to play every game as a knock-out game. Boys are active and in good zone. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Rahane, RR captain: Smith was best option to take up the role and since he is not there, I have taken up the responsibility again. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC vs RR toss result today

    Rajasthan wins toss and they will bat first. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Graeme Swann with Pitch report: Not a blade of grass on the pitch. It is quite hard. Expect spin comes into play. Interestingly, DC's seam bowlers have been taking more wickets than other teams. It is going to turn and not bounce. Bat first, get 160, and you gotta win, I reckon.

    Full Scorecard

  • Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

    Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Sanju Samson(w), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun.

    Full Scorecard

  • Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik is not known to lose his cool for on-field lapses but he doesn't mind letting it rip occasionally if it can bring the best out of his players. Click here to read the full article. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Purple Cap, Leading Wicket Taker latest updates 

    Just like David Warner – the highest run-getter in this season, Kagiso Rabada, the current Purple Cap holder will no longer play in the tournament due to a back injury. The South Africa pace sensation has taken 25 wickets from 12 matches. 

    Click here to see the full list of players who have taken most wickets in this season.

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Orange Cap, Highest Run Scorer latest updates

    David Warner will no longer play in the remaining Sunrisers Hyderabad's matches, but there's a big chance that he might still end up being the highest run-getter in this season. 

    Click here to see the full list of players who have scored most runs in this season.

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates

    Delhi capitals have already qualified for the playoffs while Rajasthan Royals are on 11 points from 13 matches. Click here to see the latest points table. 

    Full Scorecard

  • DC will be without current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada, who missed the CSK game due to a back niggle, and has been asked to return back to South Africa by its cricket board as a precautionary measure.

    Read the match preview here.

    Full Scorecard

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between DC vs KXIP 

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. 

    Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to seal top-two finish with big victory while Rajasthan side will aim to stay in the race for the playoffs. 

    Full Scorecard

IPL 12 Match 53 DC vs RR at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi: With eight victories in 13 matches, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to end the league stage by sealing the top two spot.

IPL 2019, DC vs RR Today’s Match Preview: Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 53 of the IPL 2019 on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kotla.

DC have already have qualified for the playoffs and are placed third on the table with 16 points after 13 matches. RR are fifth on the table with 11 points.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs RR at Feroz Shah Kotla: Rajasthan Royals elect to bat; Ajinkya Rahane returns as captain

File images of Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

Despite playoffs qualification, the match remains highly significant for DC as they look for a big win to ensure a top two finish as it would give them higher chances of featuring in Qualifier 1, which would give them two shots at the final.

Meanwhile, RR are still alive in the tournament but apart from a win against DC they also need favourable results from other games to qualify for playoffs.

DC have weakened by the departure of current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada. The pacer missed the match against CSK due to a back niggle and has been called back by Cricket South Africa as a precautionary measure.

In Rabada's absence, DC will look at Trent Boult to take up the responsibility of the bowling department.

After Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer's departures, RR have now also lost the services of Steve Smith, who left recently to join Australia's World Cup camp.

Ajinkya Rahane has been renamed RR's captain as they look for a miracle in IPL 2019.

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi ShawShikhar DhawanRishabh Pant (WK), Colin IngramKeemo PaulAxar PatelRahul TewatiaAmit MishraKagiso RabadaIshant SharmaHanuma VihariAnkush BainsChris Morris, Sherfane RutherfordJalaj Saxena, Sandeep LamichhaneTrent BoultAvesh KhanNathu SinghBandaru AyyappaColin MunroManjot Kalra.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list Ajinkya RahaneSanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben StokesRiyan ParagAshton TurnerStuart BinnyShreyas GopalJofra ArcherJaydev UnadkatDhawal KulkarniPrashant ChopraManan VohraAryaman BirlaRahul TripathiKrishnappa GowthamShashank SinghLiam LivingstoneShubham RanjaneMahipal LomrorIsh SodhiVarun AaronOshane ThomasSudhesan Midhun.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 04, 2019

Tags : #Ajinkya Rahane #Cricket #DC vs RR #DC vs RR Live Streaming #Delhi Capitals #IPL #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 DC #IPL 2019 Live Streaming #IPL 2019 RR #IPL live streaming #Live streaming #Rajasthan Royals #Shreyas Iyer

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
7
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all