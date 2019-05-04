SIX! This is fantastic piece of batting, just wow from Parag, Boult pitched it up and Parag was up for it, smashed it over the long-on region now for a maximum. Brings up his fifty as well.

OUT! Parag is gone. On the last ball of the innings, Parag tried to go big over the long-off boundary and has been held by Rutherford. Riyan Parag c Rutherford b Boult 50(49)

What a finish by Parag. Stood there till the end. Well, almost till the end. 15 came in the last over. Hit 50 off 49 balls and while going back after scoring these runs, got pat on the back from DC players as well. Good innings, that takes RR to 115/9.

Riyan Parag, 17y 175d, is now the youngest player to score a fifty in IPL. The previous youngest was Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson - 18y 169d.

Riyan Parag's fifty here makes him the youngest player to score a half century in IPL but more importantly the wonder kid from Assam has kept Rajasthan's hopes alive for the season. 115 is still below par but it's at least a respectable total considering the nature of this pitch. Rajasthan have picked the extra spinner today in Ish Sodhi. Rahane should look to attack the Delhi batsmen early with either Ish Sodhi or Shreyas Gopal.

Welcome back for the run chase as Delhi Capitals openers – Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan – walk out to the middle. Rajasthan Royals do not have much in the bank and they will need to bowl and field out of their skins to stay in contention for the playoffs. Krishnappa Gowtham with start for Rajasthan Royals.

Shikhar Dhawan has scored 469 runs against RR in IPL at an average of 33.50 from 16 innings - the fourth most by any player. He has scored 50-plus runs in three of his last four innings this IPL.

After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 6/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 3 , Shikhar Dhawan 3) Shaw takes the strike for the first ball and gets off the mark with a single to long on, likewise for his partner. Easy singles on offer. They take six of them in the first over. There is a hold up in play perhaps a change of gloves that Dhawan required, took rather long than usual.

If DC win this match inside 10 overs today then their NRR will be better than CSK's NRR of +0.209.

After 2 overs,Delhi Capitals 15/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 4 , Shikhar Dhawan 7) Varun Aaron will bowl from the other end with one slip in place. Dhawan turns the strike over with a quick single of the first ball. Aaron strays in line, sliding it on to Dhawan's pads that runs down the fine leg fence. The first boundary of Delhi's innings. Nine off the over.

FOUR! Oshane Thomas provides just the width that Dhawan enjoys. Short ball outside off and Dhawan cuts it over backward point for a boundary.

FOUR! Lovely shot! Length ball outside off and Dhawan simply pushes forward and drives it through covers. All timing there. Once he caressed it into the gap there was no stopping it. Race away to the fence,

FOUR! Thomas fails to adjust his line to the right hander. Down the leg side and Shaw flicks it off his hips wide of short fine leg fielder.

After 3 overs,Delhi Capitals 28/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 16) Three boundaries off Thomas' first over. Dhawan looking really good in the middle. Delhi Capitals are off to a very good start. RR in desperate need for wickets. Who does Rahane turn to?

OUT! Dhawan goes down the track, trying to take the attack to the wrist-spinner. Was looking to go over mid on, closes the face of the bat slightly sooner and the ball goes straight up. Riyan back paddles and takes a good catch. Can't keep him out of the action. Dhawan c Riyan Parag b Ish Sodhi 16(12)

OUT! Bowlem'em! Prithivi Shaw plays on. Ish Sodhi has struck twice in two balls. What a start for the leggie and that should be a great boost for the RR side. Shaw sees the ball slightly short and outside the off stump and he goes for the cut, gets a inside edge onto his stumps. He is done in by the slowness of the wicket. Prithvi Shaw b Ish Sodhi 8(8)

What can be better than a wicket maiden for Rajasthan Royals while they are defending 115? A double-wicket maiden. Rahane continues to give his bowlers one over in the Powerplay to leave a mark. Ish Sodhi gets his chance and removes the Delhi openers in the first two balls he bowls. Rishabh Pant avoids the hat-trick ball. Spirits in RR camp surely rise.

After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 29/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 1 , Rishabh Pant (W) 0) Spin from both ends now. Another wrist-spinner Shreyas Gopal is introduced into the attack. Iyer with a single off the first ball and Pant sees out the rest of the over. Atypical from Pant as is yet to get off the mark after facing nine deliveries but Delhi Capitals will not mind this approach as long as he doesn't lose his wicket.

SIX! Sodhi tosses the ball up and Iyer goes after it. It was too full as well. Slams it for a straight six.

SIX! Another flighted delivery from Sodhi, this time outside off and Iyer doesn't hold back. Extends his arms and launches it over long off.

FOUR! Sodhi drags it short, allowing Pant to transfer the weight on the backfoot and drive it through extra covers. Pant gets off the mark with a boundary off his 10th ball.

After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 46/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 14 , Rishabh Pant (W) 4) Early glory for Ish Sodhi in the first over but he is busted in his second. Iyer smashes him for consecutive sixes and ends the over conceding another boundary to make it a 17-run over. End of the powerplay and the time out has been taken.

The Delhi captain is taking no prisoners tonight. He comes to the crease wondering what the fuzz is all about this pitch, and nonchalantly hits Sodhi for back to back sixes. Pant started watchfully taking 10 balls to open his account with a boundary. Delhi may finish this one in a canter here.

SIX! There comes the big shot! Pant gets low and slogs it over mid wicket to send the ball into the stands.

SIX! Pant has managed to clear the fence again. It was a short delivery from Riyan Parag and he has heaved across the line. He didn't middle it but has enough on it to get the ball over the ropes at cow corner.

After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 60/2 ( Shreyas Iyer (C) 15 , Rishabh Pant (W) 17) Pant getting into the action. Rahane turns to Riyan Parag to bring his midas touch into play. Pant attacks him with couple of biggies. Delhi now need only 56 runs off 78 balls.

OUT! Smart bowling from Shreyas Gopal. He has got his namesake as the Delhi Capitals skipper sends one down long on's throat. He tosses the ball fearlessly and Iyer miscues his shot down the ground. Livingstone makes no mistake at long on. Shreyas Iyer c Livingstone b Shreyas Gopal 15(9)

After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 63/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 19 , Colin Ingram 1) Just when Shreyas and Pant were smacking the ball around for fun. Gopal comes in and strikes to bring the downfall of the Delhi captain. RR aren't going down without putting a fight. Ingram joins Pant in the middle. He gets off the mark immediately.

Delhi batsmen have come out with their flair guns to kill the demons in this pitch. After Shreyas Iyer, it was Pant's turn to hit back to back sixes against Riyan Parag on this occasion. The over adventurous streak proved costly for Shreyas Iyer though as he got out trying to send another one out of the park against his namesake Shreyas Gopal. Rajasthan needs to more wickets in quick time to send a few cats among the pigeons in the DC dugout.

After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 64/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 20 , Colin Ingram 1) Rahane continues to shuffle his bowlers around. Gowtham is called back into the attack and is able to stifle Ingram to one end, bowling five dots after Pant collected a single of the first ball. Still 52 needed off 66 balls.

After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 70/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 23 , Colin Ingram 4) Stuart Binny becomes the latest entrant to join merry-go-round of the bowling changes. RR have used seven bowlers to complete the first half of the second innings. Pant and Ingram are able to exchange strike working singles away available.

Not sure why Rahane gave the ball to Stuart Binny at this stage. Colin Ingram was new at the crease and he should have continued to attack with spinners at either end. There is no point saving the overs of Sodhi and Gopal if Delhi finishes this within the quota of 20 overs.

After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 24 , Colin Ingram 8) Some sensible batting from Pant and Ingram as they motor along. The pitch might not allow them to play their free flowing strokes but it is about adapting to the surface. Five runs from the over. DC need 40 off 54 balls.

After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 77/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 25 , Colin Ingram 9) Another tidy over from Shreyas Gopal. Only two singles came from it. This will hurt RR as they lose six more deliveries off Gopal which returned with no wickets. He now has six deliveries up his sleeve. DC need 39 off 48 balls.

After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 81/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 27 , Colin Ingram 11) Gowtham continues. Singles off the first two balls post which some tight bowling from KG as bowls couple of dots to Pant. He gets to the other end courtesy Gopal's misfield. DC now require 35 to win 42 balls.

Delhi is doing it in singles now. Sensible batting against the spinners who are the main threat on this pitch. Rahane needs to create some pressure, maybe even gamble with the extra fielder inside the circle. With the season slipping away, one would like to see some desperation from the Royals.

OUT! Ingram's attempt to sweep goes wrong. The ball bounces slightly more than what he accounted for. It comes off his gloves and goes over the keeper but Ajinkya Rahane at first slip runs across to pouch it safely. Is there some life still left in the game? Sodhi has his third. Ingram c Rahane b Ish Sodhi 12(23)

After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 85/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 28 , Sherfane Rutherford 1) Ish Sodhi returns to the bowling crease. Pant goes for an almighty slog across the line and doesn't middle it, in fact he ends up top edging that goes high but fortunately for him the ball falls in no man's land. No such luck for Ingram as he departs for 12. Sherfane Rutherford walks out at number six.

Ish Sodhi finally causes a stutter. Baffling why he didn't bowl earlier. As the most experienced spinner in the side, he needed to bowl much earlier than the 14th over. Doesn't matter if he gets bowled out inside the first half of the innings. Wickets are going to win it for the Royals. At the moment, they are counting on Delhi batsmen gifting it to them.

SIX! Pant with a pressure-releasing shot! Swivels to come inside the line of the short ball from Varun Aaron and helps it over fine leg. Smart batting, using Aaron's pace on that occasion

FOUR! Aaron sprays wide and full outside off and Pant throws his hands at that one, carving it to deep point fence.

After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 100/4 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 39 , Sherfane Rutherford 5) Varun Aaron is back into the attack. Rutherford safely makes his ground but a better throw from Mahipal Lomror from long leg could have created a run out opportunity which would subsequently send down jitters in DC's camp. However, a six and a four must have wiped off whatever little pressure that was building.DC take 16 runs from the over, exactly the number of runs required now in 30 balls.

SIX! Rutherford gets this just over the leaping Riyan Parag at deep squareleg. Was a long hop from Gopal that is smacked away

OUT! Rutherford goes for the glory shot but is outfoxed by Gopal. He tossed this up, bowling it slower through the air. Rutherford waltzed down the track and wants to hit this down the ground, connects it from the bottom half of the bat and Livingstone takes another catch.

Rajasthan were always going to be up against it with just 115 to defend, but Rahane hasn't done his team any favours with his bowling changes. With a new man at the crease and the Delhi tail a wicket away, Rahane brought back Varun Aaron into the attack and allowed Delhi Capitals a lot of breathing space with 16 off the over. Shreyas Gopal got a wicket in the next over, but it's all too late now for the Royals.

SIX! Pant goes down on his knee and hits Gopal's leg break hard and flat down the ground. Proper slog over long on. Delhi now need two runs.

Shreyas Gopal comes to bowl his final over and picks Rutherford's wicket but two sixes were struck in the over, Pant levels the score for DC.

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets Rishabh Pant blasts a six for the victory shot and he also brings up his half-century. The maturety that hasn't been always associated with Pant was visible today. He took 10 balls to get off the mark but he finished with 53 off 38 balls. He is capable of such remarkable display. The loss for RR means they are in now the second team that has been knocked out from the contention.

OUT! Rahane departs, slower in pace from Ishant and Rahane was early into the shot, the flick was not connected well, rather the ball took the leading edge and it flew to Dhawan near the boundary ropes in leg side and he did not make any mistake. Rahane c Dhawan b Ishant 2(4)

OUT! Livingstone missed to read the slower from Ishant and has been clean bowled. He was early into the shot and ball managed to find a way to the stumps, clipping the bail. He was always looking to play the big shot and has paid the price for it. Livingstone b Ishant 14(13)

OUT! Huge confusion in the middle. Samson hits the ball to the off side inside the circle and runs styraightaway but his partner did not even move and he kept on yelling no. But Samson did not stop and kept on going. Before he could return to the crease it was too late. Samson run out (Prithvi Shaw) 5(8)

OUT! Another wicket falls for RR. Outswinger from Ishant bowled from over the wicket to left-hander, he tried to tuck it to the off side but ended up edging it to Pant behind stumps. Lomror c Pant b Ishant 8(3)

OUT! Gopal came down the track and hit Mishra out of the park, but the DC leggie was quick to spot the move and bowled it wide off the off stump line, it spun away, missing Gopal and Pant collected it well and then dislodged the bail to send Gopal packing. Shreyas Gopal st Pant b Mishra 12(18)

OUT! Binny is gone on the first ball he faces, lovely leg-spinner from Mishra, asking Binny to come on the front foot, but he could not reach the ball completely and the ball took the outside edge, went into the gloves of Pant. Mishra on hat-trick. Binny c Pant b Mishra 0(1)

OUT! Mishra gets another one. Gowtham comes down the track, tries to clear the long-off but has not connected well. The ball goes straight into the hands of Ishant who placed himself perfectly there. Gowtham c Ishant b Mishra 6(6)

OUT! Slower from Boult and Sodhi was not expecting it, carried on with the lofted cover drive, hit it to the covers, where Amit Mishra took a diving catch. It is his day for sure. Doing everything today, bowling fielding and catching. Ish Sodhi c Mishra b Boult 6(11)

OUT! Parag is gone. On the last ball of the innings, Parag tried to go big over the long-off boundary and has been held by Rutherford. Riyan Parag c Rutherford b Boult 50(49)

OUT! Dhawan goes down the track, trying to take the attack to the wrist-spinner. Was looking to go over mid on, closes the face of the bat slightly sooner and the ball goes straight up. Riyan back paddles and takes a good catch. Can't keep him out of the action. Dhawan c Riyan Parag b Ish Sodhi 16(12)

OUT! Bowlem'em! Prithivi Shaw plays on. Ish Sodhi has struck twice in two balls. What a start for the leggie and that should be a great boost for the RR side. Shaw sees the ball slightly short and outside the off stump and he goes for the cut, gets a inside edge onto his stumps. He is done in by the slowness of the wicket. Prithvi Shaw b Ish Sodhi 8(8)

OUT! Smart bowling from Shreyas Gopal. He has got his namesake as the Delhi Capitals skipper sends one down long on's throat. He tosses the ball fearlessly and Iyer miscues his shot down the ground. Livingstone makes no mistake at long on. Shreyas Iyer c Livingstone b Shreyas Gopal 15(9)

OUT! Ingram's attempt to sweep goes wrong. The ball bounces slightly more than what he accounted for. It comes off his gloves and goes over the keeper but Ajinkya Rahane at first slip runs across to pouch it safely. Is there some life still left in the game? Sodhi has his third. Ingram c Rahane b Ish Sodhi 12(23)

OUT! Rutherford goes for the glory shot but is outfoxed by Gopal. He tossed this up, bowling it slower through the air. Rutherford waltzed down the track and wants to hit this down the ground, connects it from the bottom half of the bat and Livingstone takes another catch.

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets Rishabh Pant blasts a six for the victory shot and he also brings up his half-century. The maturety that hasn't been always associated with Pant was visible today. He took 10 balls to get off the mark but he finished with 53 off 38 balls. He is capable of such remarkable display. The loss for RR means they are in now the second team that has been knocked out from the contention.

IPL 12 Match 53 DC vs RR at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi: Varun Aaron is back into the attack. Rutherford safely makes his ground but a better throw from Mahipal Lomror from long leg could have created a run out opportunity which would subsequently send down jitters in DC's camp. However, a six and a four must have wiped off whatever little pressure that was building.DC take 16 runs from the over, exactly the number of runs required now in 30 balls.

IPL 2019, DC vs RR Today’s Match Preview: Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in match 53 of the IPL 2019 on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kotla.

DC have already have qualified for the playoffs and are placed third on the table with 16 points after 13 matches. RR are fifth on the table with 11 points.

Despite playoffs qualification, the match remains highly significant for DC as they look for a big win to ensure a top two finish as it would give them higher chances of featuring in Qualifier 1, which would give them two shots at the final.

Meanwhile, RR are still alive in the tournament but apart from a win against DC they also need favourable results from other games to qualify for playoffs.

DC have weakened by the departure of current Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada. The pacer missed the match against CSK due to a back niggle and has been called back by Cricket South Africa as a precautionary measure.

In Rabada's absence, DC will look at Trent Boult to take up the responsibility of the bowling department.

After Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer's departures, RR have now also lost the services of Steve Smith, who left recently to join Australia's World Cup camp.

Ajinkya Rahane has been renamed RR's captain as they look for a miracle in IPL 2019.

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players list: Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Prashant Chopra, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Sudhesan Midhun.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps