Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will aim to keep the winning momentum today but they are in for a tough fight against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have won four of their last five matches.

RCB will enter the Feroz Shah Kotla, a very familiar place for their captain Virat Kohli, on the back of a three-match winning run. But the visitors will still have to play out of their skins to stop Rishabh Pant-inspired rampaging DC.

IPL 12 Match 46 DC vs RCB at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi: Delhi Capitals will aim to maintain their winning momentum and make it to the top Playoffs with victory over Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2019, DC vs RCB Today’s Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to bolster their chance to make it Playoffs with victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. With seven wins from 11 matches, Delhi are third on the table, but the challenge to beat Virat Kohli-led side will be tough this time around as Bangalore have won four of their last five matches.

Delhi have been served well by their talismanic youngster Rishabh Pant and once again, the onus will be on the wicketkeeper and batsman to get the job done. In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, Pant played a superb knock, smashing 78 off just 36 balls and helping his team to chase down 192. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are also in good form with the bat while South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, the highest wicket-taker in this season, will look to make impact with ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally found some form, but there are still far away from clinching a Playoff spot. They played 11 matches and won only four and currently occupy the last spot on the table. But they have momentum on their side and Kohli will look to make most out of it.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep Nath, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps