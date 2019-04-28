First Cricket
Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs RCB at Feroz Shah Kotla: Shreyas Iyer and Co face tough challenge against Bangalore

    RCB will enter the Feroz Shah Kotla, a very familiar place for their captain Virat Kohli, on the back of a three-match winning run. But the visitors will still have to play out of their skins to stop Rishabh Pant-inspired rampaging DC.

    Read the full preview of DC vs RCB match here

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of today's Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi will aim to keep the winning momentum today but they are in for a tough fight against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have won four of their last five matches. 

    Stay tuned for the all updates from the match.  

IPL 12 Match 46 DC vs RCB at the Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi: Delhi Capitals will aim to maintain their winning momentum and make it to the top Playoffs with victory over Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2019, DC vs RCB Today’s Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) will aim to bolster their chance to make it Playoffs with victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. With seven wins from 11 matches, Delhi are third on the table, but the challenge to beat Virat Kohli-led side will be tough this time around as Bangalore have won four of their last five matches.

Delhi have been served well by their talismanic youngster Rishabh Pant and once again, the onus will be on the wicketkeeper and batsman to get the job done. In their last match against Rajasthan Royals, Pant played a superb knock, smashing 78 off just 36 balls and helping his team to chase down 192. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are also in good form with the bat while South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, the highest wicket-taker in this season, will look to make impact with ball.

Royal Challengers Bangalore finally found some form, but there are still far away from clinching a Playoff spot. They played 11 matches and won only four and currently occupy the last spot on the table. But they have momentum on their side and Kohli will look to make most out of it.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi ShawShikhar DhawanRishabh Pant (WK), Colin IngramKeemo PaulAxar PatelRahul TewatiaAmit MishraKagiso RabadaIshant SharmaHanuma VihariAnkush BainsChris Morris, Sherfane RutherfordJalaj Saxena, Sandeep LamichhaneTrent BoultAvesh KhanNathu SinghBandaru AyyappaColin MunroManjot Kalra.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), Akshdeep NathMoeen AliMarcus StoinisHeinrich KlaasenPawan NegiDale SteynNavdeep SainiMohammed SirajYuzvendra ChahalAB de VilliersShimron HetmyerDevdutt PadikkalHimmat SinghColin de GrandhommeWashington SundarShivam DubeMilind KumarGurkeerat Singh MannPrayas BarmanUmesh YadavKulwant KhejroliyaTim Southee

