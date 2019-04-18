Auto Refresh
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan start 169-run chase
Date: Thursday, 18 April, 2019 22:02 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Delhi Capitals VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Slower short ball from Rabada and Hardik gos for a pull, gets a top edge that goes straight up for Rishabh Pant to pouch a simple catch. Fantastic innings from Hardik, providing the catalyst MI needed.
Hardik Pandya c Pant b Rabada 32(15)
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Surya's attempted scoop doesn't come off on this ocassion and he has to walk back to the pavilion. Rabada picks his first wicket of the day. Rabada did the good thing by not bowling it too full and thereby not allowing the batsman to get under it. He also made sure he rolled his fingers over the ball to bowl the leg-cutter and also kept it wide of off, providing no real pace or space for Surya. It was too late for Surya to bail out for the shot, he went for it, getting an outside edge and Rishabh Pant completes a super catch diving to his right.
Suryakumar Yadav c Pant b Rabada 26(27)
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Oh dear! Mix up and QdK is run out. Yadav cuts it to pint, where Rabada does really well to stop the ball and get rid off the ball quickly, back flipping it to Rishabh Pant, where both the batsmen are stranded. QdK continued his run while Suryakumar turned his back to get inside the crease. Pant relays the throw to Axar Patel, who removes the bails. De Kock is disappointed and he starts heading towards the dressing room
de Kock run out (Rabada/Pant/Axar) 35(27)
MI Score latest updates
Cutting lbw b Axar 2(4)
MI Score latest updates
OUT! First ball after the powerplay, first ball of Mishra's spell and it has produced a wicket. It is the big one too! Rohit Sharma is bowled. Mishra bowls it on the middle and gets the ball to straighten a touch. Rohit ends up playing inside the line and losing his wicket. MI 57/1
Rohit b A Mishra 30(22)
Mumbai Indians playing 11 today:
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga
Two changes: Ben Cutting and Jayant Yadav come in for Ishan Kishan and Jason Behrendorff
Delhi Capitals playing 11 today
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma
Delhi Capitals field unchanged 11
DC vs MI toss result today
Toss: Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma calls it right at the toss and decides to bat at Kotla
Today’s IPL match LIVE blog between Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of match 34 of the IPL between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi.
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Another sweep shot. Picks the ball from middle to place it between fine leg and square leg
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Dhawan gets off the mark with a sweep shot off Rahul Chahar to pierce the square leg fence
After 1 overs,Delhi Capitals 8/0 ( Prithvi Shaw 8 , Shikhar Dhawan 0)
DC Score latest updates
No Behrendorff and Hardik has been asked to bowl the first over. Solid start for DC. Shaw gets off the mark with a square cut four and then follows it up with a flick shot four through fine leg. Eight off the over.
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! This time Hardik goes legside on Shaw's pads as he flicks it to the fine leg fence. Back-to-back fours
DC Score latest updates
FOUR! Not a good start for Hardik! Too much width on offer and Prithvi cuts it past point fielder to get off the mark
Alright, time for the chase!
MI would like to believe they have enough on the board to defend on this slow Kotla track. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are in the middle to prove MI wrong. Hardik Pandya to bowl the first over.
DC vs MI Expert's Voice
This feels like an above par score from Mumbai, with 18 off the last over. Rohit said they needed a big total and they will be happy with this. I get the feeling the Delhi seamers didn't bowl enough slower balls. They went for the full pace yorkers, giving Hardik the length and the pace. And quite criminal from Delhi to not use up Amit Mishra's fourth over.
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 168/5 ( Krunal Pandya 37 , Kieron Pollard 0)
MI Score latest updates
Mumbai Indians with a very strong finish, especially in the last three overs, milking 50 runs from them with 18 runs – the most – coming from the 20th over. Rabada gets Hardik's wicket after he is being slammed for a big six. Krunal gets back-to-back boundaries to push MI past 160-run mark. Delhi Capitals will have a stiff challenge of 169 against Mumbai Indians on a sluggish wicket
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Full toss from Rabada and Krunal slices it through backward point region for successive fours. Runs flowing for MI!
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Krunal now with his own version of a mini-helicopter. Uses the depth of the crease, whipping it to deep mid wicket boundary.
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Slower short ball from Rabada and Hardik gos for a pull, gets a top edge that goes straight up for Rishabh Pant to pouch a simple catch. Fantastic innings from Hardik, providing the catalyst MI needed.
Hardik Pandya c Pant b Rabada 32(15)
MI Score latest updates
SIX! Helicoptttteerr!! Rabada bowls it straight and full, almost hitting the yorker length, but Hardik deep in his crease, somehow gets underneath the ball and stylishly flicks it over long on. MSD-STYLE!
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 151/4 ( Krunal Pandya 28 , Hardik Pandya 26)
MI Score latest updates
Morris is taken for 15 runs off the penultimate over out of which 10 runs came off the last two balls as Hardik Pandya leads MI's surge.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Poor from Morris. Full toss on the hips and and Hardik helps it over short fine leg. One bounce over the ropes.
MI Score latest updates
SIX! WOW! This is outrageous from Hardik. The confidence with which he plays the shot. On the pads from Morris and Hardik has flicked this over backward square leg boundary. Is standing dep in the crease and has taken a low full toss, bringing those powerful wrists into play to send the ball over the boundary
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 135/4 ( Krunal Pandya 25 , Hardik Pandya 15)
MI Score latest updates
Just the big over MI needed! Hardik is teeing off and has carted 17 runs off Keemo Paul's over. MI might even end getting more than 160 now.
MI Score latest updates
SIX! Hardik picks Keemo Paul's slower ball and belts it long and deep into the stands over the long off fence
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! SHOT! Hardik whips this away powerfully. Uses the depth of the crease and slams it to wide long fence.
MI Score latest updates
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 118/4 ( Krunal Pandya 20 , Hardik Pandya 3)
MI Score latest updates
Bhogle expecting the pitch to deteriorate further and hence backs MI's decision to bat first. Hardik, Krunal and Pollard to cut loose and come hard in the last three, many might think 160 is out of reach but things start to change about here and MI would believe it is still very much on the cards. Krunal's boundary of the last ball helps their cause, eight runs come off Morris' over.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Krunal with another important boundary off the last ball of the over. Full and wide by Morris and Krunal squeezes it past the diing backward point fielder.
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 110/4 ( Krunal Pandya 14 , Hardik Pandya 1)
MI Score latest updates
Rabada strikes off the first ball and Hardik Pandya walks in ahead of Kieron Pollard. Pulls gently for a single to get off the mark, elder brother collects a boundary in the over and Hardik deals with a 149 kph bouncer very awkwardly.
Bhogle is backing MI's decision despite fall of wickets!
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Full and on the pads from KG and Krunal gets it fine off his leg down to fine leg boundary. Vital runs for MI.
DC vs MI Expert's Voice
Suryakumar falling just as he was trying to accelerate. Those kinds of innings can hurt a team. Just one over of spin left in the game, but all three of the Delhi overseas pacers have good slower balls, and those will be hard to get away on this pitch. I'm really keen to see how hitters like Hardik and Pollard adjust here. I wonder if that last over from Mishra is being held back for Hardik.
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Surya's attempted scoop doesn't come off on this ocassion and he has to walk back to the pavilion. Rabada picks his first wicket of the day. Rabada did the good thing by not bowling it too full and thereby not allowing the batsman to get under it. He also made sure he rolled his fingers over the ball to bowl the leg-cutter and also kept it wide of off, providing no real pace or space for Surya. It was too late for Surya to bail out for the shot, he went for it, getting an outside edge and Rishabh Pant completes a super catch diving to his right.
Suryakumar Yadav c Pant b Rabada 26(27)
After 15 overs,Mumbai Indians 104/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 26 , Krunal Pandya 9)
MI Score latest updates
Axar Patel is called to bowl his final over. Krunal Pandya is trying his best to break free but isn't able to get his timing right here. Patel deliveries another fine over, allowing all but four single. Ends his quota with outstanding figures of 4-0-17-1.
After 14 overs,Mumbai Indians 100/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 24 , Krunal Pandya 7)
MI Score latest updates
KG Rabada is back on. Suryakumar does well to earn his team a boundary of the over. Four singles come along with the four. Eight runs from the over and it also brings 100 up for MI.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Very nicely played there by Suryakumar Yadav. Slower bouncer from Rabada and SkY gets underneath the ball and very smartly ramps it over the wicket-keeper for a boundary.
After 13 overs,Mumbai Indians 92/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 18 , Krunal Pandya 5)
MI Score latest updates
Keemo Paul with a host of slower cutters in the over as Krunal and Surya add four more singles to their 18-run partnership. Seven overs to go, if MI reach 150, it will be an excellent score at Kotla.
After 12 overs,Mumbai Indians 88/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 16 , Krunal Pandya 3)
MI Score latest updates
Axar continues. Starts the over with couple of dots. Surya and Krunal place the ball around for singles for the rest of the over. MI must not be looking at 170-180 and should reassess their total adjusting to the slowness off the surface. Next to come in is Kieron POllard and Hardik Pandya, if they have even three to four overs to themselves with no overs of spin left, they could still belt 35-40 runs in the backend.
DC vs MI Expert's Voice
Was always going to be hard for Cutting to start against spin, and considering that Capitals have four pace options, may not be the best timing from the Mumbai think tank. Meanwhile, the left handed de Kock, who could have disrupted the two away going spinners is out. That's why Mumbai have sent out Krunal ahead of Pollard and Hardik, despite him not being in form.
After 11 overs,Mumbai Indians 84/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 14 , Krunal Pandya 1)
MI Score latest updates
A boundary off the first ball helps MI's batsmen to work the ball around for a brace along with three singles as Krunal and Surya look to rebuild.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Suryakumar Yadav gets low and scoops the ball over the keeper's head. When there is no real pace in the pitch, this is an effective shot.
After 10 overs,Mumbai Indians 75/3 ( Suryakumar Yadav 6 , Krunal Pandya 0)
MI Score latest updates
The over starts with some discussion between Shreyas Iyer and the umpires, looks like it has to do something with the ball been thrown on the bounce on the pitch to the keeper. A miscommunication results in De Kock's wicket as MI lose their third in four overs. Krunal Pandya walks in at number five.
MI Score latest updates
OUT! Oh dear! Mix up and QdK is run out. Yadav cuts it to pint, where Rabada does really well to stop the ball and get rid off the ball quickly, back flipping it to Rishabh Pant, where both the batsmen are stranded. QdK continued his run while Suryakumar turned his back to get inside the crease. Pant relays the throw to Axar Patel, who removes the bails. De Kock is disappointed and he starts heading towards the dressing room
de Kock run out (Rabada/Pant/Axar) 35(27)
After 9 overs,Mumbai Indians 70/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 33 , Suryakumar Yadav 3)
MI Score latest updates
Suryakumar Yadav joins De Kock in the middle. Shreyas Iyer brings in a slip for his Mumbai mate. Yadav opens his account with a sweep. De Kock collects a boundary off the final ball before the strategic time out.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Quinton de Kock bends on his back knee and pumps a slog sweep to deep midwicket boundary to end Mishra's second over
After 8 overs,Mumbai Indians 63/2 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 28 , Suryakumar Yadav 1)
MI Score latest updates
Axar Patel is introduced into the attack and spin has produced another wicket for Delhi. Two wickets in as many overs for DC. MI's ploy to send Cutting fails miserably. Challenging passage of play for the batsmen coming up with spinners in operation
MI Score latest updates
Cutting lbw b Axar 2(4)
DC vs MI Expert's Voice
Powerplay to Mumbai but the next ball Delhi strike back. Spin certainly would be harder to hit on this surface, so a tricky few overs coming up. And a slight surprise from Mumbai to send Cutting up the order. Perhaps the logic is that they want their hitters to bat while the pitch is better to bat on and the ball is harder.
After 7 overs,Mumbai Indians 59/1 ( Quinton de Kock (W) 26 , Ben Cutting 1)
MI Score latest updates
Mumbai Indians skipper heads back to the dugout as Amit Mishra draws first blood for Delhi Capitals. The ball is expected to hold up on his Kotla surface and batting against spin is going to be a challenge. MI have surprisingly sent Ben Cutting at number three, he gets off the mark with a single. Good start for Mishra, two runs and a big wicket.
MI Score latest updates
OUT! First ball after the powerplay, first ball of Mishra's spell and it has produced a wicket. It is the big one too! Rohit Sharma is bowled. Mishra bowls it on the middle and gets the ball to straighten a touch. Rohit ends up playing inside the line and losing his wicket. MI 57/1
Rohit b A Mishra 30(22)
After 6 overs,Mumbai Indians 57/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 30 , Quinton de Kock (W) 25)
MI Score latest updates
The Powerplay can be easily classified into two halves. MI openers got their eye in the first three overs, scoring 16 off it before cashing in. Keemo Paul's first over costs Delhi dearly. Two sixes, a no-ball and three singles as MI race past the 50-run mark.
MI Score latest updates
SIX! Oops! Paul gets the back of the hand delivery horribly wrong and Rohit Sharma slaps a high full toss, which is rightly called a no-ball, over deep midwicket fielder for a biggie.
MI Score latest updates
SIX! De Kock loves it around chest area and Paul dishes out just that, shortish length that sits up nicely for QdK to pull it away over square leg boundary
After 5 overs,Mumbai Indians 41/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 22 , Quinton de Kock (W) 18)
MI Score latest updates
Ishant does well by curbing the damage in the over, both the openers are looking free their arms and eyeing some boundaries, but with clever change in pace and tight lines, especially to De Kock, Ishant manages to keep it down to nine runs.
DC vs MI Expert's Voice
From the early exchanges, it seems that Mumbai have read this pitch better. The ball is dying off the surface, which makes runs in the powerplay, before the pitch deteriorates, very important. From that point of view, that 16 run over from Chris Morris could be game changing. It's the kind of surface where the slower ball might become stock tonight.
MI Score latest updates
FOUR! Rohit hangs for the ball to come and thwacks a flat-bat hit to the left of mid off fielder. He got it into the gap, despite hitting it in the air
After 4 overs,Mumbai Indians 32/0 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 15 , Quinton de Kock (W) 16)
MI Score latest updates
Chris Morris is brought into the attack. Mumbai Indians get a move on in the over, whatever they had managed in the first three overs, they have smashed in Morris' first itself. Few signs of the ball remaining up and down but Rohit and QdK after getting their eye look to take full advantage of the fielding restrictions.
IPL 12 Match 34 DC vs MI at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi: Alright, time for the chase!
MI would like to believe they have enough on the board to defend on this slow Kotla track. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw are in the middle to prove MI wrong. Hardik Pandya to bowl the first over.
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Riding on the back three consecutive victories confident Delhi Capitals face third-place Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday.
Delhi Capitals are on a roll right now, they have won three of their last three matches and are second in the table with 10 points from eight matches. They would be looking to carry forward that momentum against Mumbai at their home ground.
It's a different Delhi from what we have seen in the past years. The young generation has made this a vibrant team. Their middle order rescued them against SRH in the last match and then the bowlers played a stellar role to defend 155. Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold and would look to get back to form against MI. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will be MI's biggest threat. He ransacked SRH's batting line-up with four wickets.
MI, on the other hand, haven't had a consistent run. After the loss against RR, they bounced back to beat RCB. Their pace bowlers are the key, especially Malinga and Bumrah who have been brilliant at the death. The batsmen need to do much better. There is a lot of dependence on Hardik Pandya rescue acts. They would be looking for consistency while DC would look to continue the momentum. Expect a cracker.
Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians Full Squad
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps
Updated Date:
Apr 18, 2019
Also See
SRH vs DC Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Delhi Capitals win by 39 runs, move to 2nd spot
DC vs SRH Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad go top of table with five-wicket win
KKR vs DC Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan stars in Delhi Capitals' seven-wicket win