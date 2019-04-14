First Cricket
IPL | Match 33 Apr 17, 2019
SRH vs CSK
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 32 Apr 16, 2019
KXIP vs RR
Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
IPL Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs MI Match at Feroz Shah Kotla: Delhi Capitals eye fourth consecutive win

Date: IST Match Status: Yet to Start

IPL 12 Match 34 DC vs MI at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi: Mumbai Indians look to avenge opening day defeat in the return leg against Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Riding on the back three consecutive victories confident Delhi Capitals face third-place Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals are on a roll right now, they have won three of their last three matches and are second in the table with 10 points from eight matches. They would be looking to carry forward that momentum against Mumbai at their home ground.

It's a different Delhi from what we have seen in the past years. The young generation has made this a vibrant team. Their middle order rescued them against SRH in the last match and then the bowlers played a stellar role to defend 155. Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold and would look to get back to form against MI. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will be MI's biggest threat. He ransacked SRH's batting line-up with four wickets.

MI, on the other hand, haven't had a consistent run. After the loss against RR, they bounced back to beat RCB. Their pace bowlers are the key, especially Malinga and Bumrah who have been brilliant at the death. The batsmen need to do much better. There is a lot of dependence on Hardik Pandya rescue acts. They would be looking for consistency while DC would look to continue the momentum. Expect a cracker.

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(c), Prithvi ShawShikhar DhawanRishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush BainsManjot KalraChris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj SaxenaSandeep LamichhaneTrent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru AyyappaColin Munro.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaAlzarri JosephRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 9 7 2 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Mumbai
 8 5 3 0 10
4
Punjab
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Hyderabad
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 8 2 6 0 4
8
Bangalore
 8 1 7 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

