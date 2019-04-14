IPL 12 Match 34 DC vs MI at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi: Mumbai Indians look to avenge opening day defeat in the return leg against Delhi Capitals at Feroz Shah Kotla.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Riding on the back three consecutive victories confident Delhi Capitals face third-place Mumbai Indians at Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals are on a roll right now, they have won three of their last three matches and are second in the table with 10 points from eight matches. They would be looking to carry forward that momentum against Mumbai at their home ground.

It's a different Delhi from what we have seen in the past years. The young generation has made this a vibrant team. Their middle order rescued them against SRH in the last match and then the bowlers played a stellar role to defend 155. Prithvi Shaw has blown hot and cold and would look to get back to form against MI. In the bowling department, Kagiso Rabada will be MI's biggest threat. He ransacked SRH's batting line-up with four wickets.

MI, on the other hand, haven't had a consistent run. After the loss against RR, they bounced back to beat RCB. Their pace bowlers are the key, especially Malinga and Bumrah who have been brilliant at the death. The batsmen need to do much better. There is a lot of dependence on Hardik Pandya rescue acts. They would be looking for consistency while DC would look to continue the momentum. Expect a cracker.

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(c), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro.

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

