SIX ! An inside-out loft from Mandeep, and the timing is good enough for the ball to clear the rope at deep extra cover. KXIP 88/3

Mandeep goes for an inside out loft off the first ball of Axar's second over, clearing the deep extra cover fence to collect his first six. Collects a quick double three deliveries later. Single collected off each of the last two deliveries. 10 off the over.

In the context of this game, this Gayle onslaught can be the difference between the two teams. Instead of over-attacking, he is just playing with the lengths of the bowlers. Anything pitched short was punished whereas deliveries on the good length area have been handled with caution. Also, don't think Delhi have bowled according to the plans to him, especially the spinners. Either they have been too short or over-pitched.

Debutant Sherfane Rutherford is brought into the attack in the 11th over. Concedes five singles off his first over, getting off to a tidy start. Meanwhile, the partnership between Gayle and Mandeep is worth 36 at the end of the over.

Rabada brought back in place of Axar, and the South African pacer bowls another tidy over, with just three singles coming off it. The run rate has definitely slowed down over the last couple of overs. Expect Gayle to switch gears in a bit in order to boost the run rate.

SIX ! Gayle clobbers the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket! Lamichhane off to a rough start in his new spell! KXIP 106/3

OUT ! Needed some brilliance in the deep to get an equally brilliant Gayle dismissed! The Jamaican smashes the ball towards deep midwicket looking for another big hit. Ingram, stationed near the boundary, leaps up and throws hard towards Axar, whose standing quite some distance away towards long on! Umpires take this upstairs with the soft signal 'Out', and the dismissal is found to be legitimate.Big breakthrough for the Capitals. KXIP 106/4

OUT ! Two quick wickets for Lamichhane in his third over, this time getting rid of Curran, who chips the ball back to the bowler for an easy return catch. KXIP 106/5

Lamichhane is brought into the attack in the 13th over, and he gets hit for a six by Gayle off the first delivery. The Nepalese leggie though, pulls things back for his side with two wickets off the remaining deliveries, getting rid of the dangerous Gayle and Sam Curran. Timeout signalled at the end of the over, and Delhi suddenly look like they can restrict Punjab to 150 or less.

Mishra brought back, with skipper Ravi Ashwin walking out to the crease now. Five runs collected off the over, including a double to Mandeep off the penultimate delivery after working towards deep midwicket.

Mandeep works the ball towards the leg side for a single off the first delivery of the over. Ashwin then collects his first boundary off the subsequent delivery, heaving the ball towards cow corner. Rabada puts down a chance at deep backward square leg to give Mandeep a reprieve on 21, denying Lamichhane a fourth wicket. The leggie finishes with figures of 3/40 from four overs, a mixed performance from him.

FOUR ! Wide delivery from Mishra, and Mandeep gets enough room to cut this towards the fence between deep extra cover and long off! KXIP 122/5

Mishra concedes a boundary to Mandeep off the first delivery of his final over, which is then followed by a single off each of the remaining deliveries, with nine coming off the over. Mishra finishes his spell wicketless, having gone for 41 runs from his four overs.

OUT ! Axar saw Mandeep charging down the track for a premeditated slog, and changed his line instantly, firing it out of his reach. Mandeep doesn't quite make the most of his reprieve on 21, adding just nine more runs. KXIP 129/6

Delhi are coming back strongly in this game. Wickets have fallen on regular intervals and the run-rate is also getting affected. And Punjab batsmen should be disappointed with some of their shot selections. Absolutely pathetic. Nevertheless, Delhi should look to restrict the visitors within 160-165. Anything beyond that, can be difficult to get.

FOUR ! First runs for Harpreet Brar on IPL debut, making room and smashing the ball through the extra cover region! KXIP 133/6

Single collected off each of the first two deliveries, before the wily Axar gets the set batsman in Mandeep stumped for 30, changing his line after watching the batsman advance down the track. Debutant Harpreet Brar walks out to bat at No 8 and gets off the mark with a boundary off his second delivery. Seven runs and a wicket off the over.

Young Harpreet is no mug with bat. At the age group level, he has been regarded as a hard hitter of a cricket ball. Tonight Punjab need a cameo from the youngster to reach a respectable total. However, against the likes of Rabada and company, it won't be easy for him or the rest of batsmen.

FOUR ! Ashwin pulls a short ball from Rabada, getting the timing right on his shot, guiding it past the man at mid on. KXIP 141/6

Rabada into his third over. Concedes three singles off the first four deliveries, before Ashwin scythes the ball past mid on for his second boundary. Seven off the over.

Ishant bowls the penultimate over, and concedes back-to-back wides after collecting a dot off the first ball. Brar then smacks a short, wide delivery towards deep extra cover for his second boundary. Single collected off each of the remaining deliveries of the over. Kings XI cross the 150-run mark, and still have an over left. Ishant, meanwhile, finishes wicketless, having conceded 29 from his quota.

OUT ! Ashwin attempts to hoick the short ball from Rabada down the ground, but doesn't hit the ball well enough to get the distance, with his Delhi counterpart Iyer taking the catch at long on. KXIP 151/7

SIX ! A maximum to end the innings, as Brar pulls the ball towards deep midwicket, clearing the fence in the end! KXIP 163/7

Rabada removes R Ashwin off the first delivery of the final over, the latter holing out to his opposite number at long on to depart for 16. Brar pulls the ball towards mid on for a single, bringing new batsman Viljoen on strike. Confusion between the two batsmen as well as the fielders as two byes are collected off the third delivery. Ingram saves two runs for Delhi with a fine effort at deep midwicket off the fourth. Bye off the fifth after Viljoen sets off for the non-striker's after missing everything. Brar ends the innings with a maximum over deep midwicket. 12 runs and a wicket off Rabada's last over, as Kings XI Punjab finish with a competitive score of 163 at the end of their innings. Shoutout to Brar, whose unbeaten 20 off 12 balls, helped the visitors cross the 160-run mark.

That has been a strong finish by Punjab. Young Harpreet Brar has shown his power-hitting skills and the visitors now have respectable total to defend. However, don't think Delhi are much disappointed with the target. There will be dew around spinners will find it hard to grip the wet ball. The only thing the hosts need to make sure is not losing 2-3 wickets inside the powerplay.

Delhi Capitals are the only team not to post a 50-run opening stand this season so far.

Shami bowls the first over. He beat Shaw's inside edge on the first ball of the over. He is bowling at good speed. For Dhawan, places one slip. Superb over to start off. Just 1 off the over.

FOUR! Slightly short by Curran and Shaw thumps it over the mid-on fielder to fetch a boundary at long-on

FOUR! Poor ball, short and down the leg stump line, easy picking for Dhawan as he flicks it to fine leg for a boundary.

Sam Curran, left-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. Shaw plays an aimless heave on the first ball. He was no where near the ball. Tries the same shot and fetches boundary at long-on. Curran has been poor with his line, got hit for second boundary of the over by Dhawan and a chance gone down on the last ball. All happening right now at Kotla.

SIX! What a strange shot, bounce for Shami, Shaw plays the hook but his he was not watching the ball, connected it well and travels over the fine leg boundary for a maximum, first of the night for DC.

FOUR! That went like a tracer buller as Dhawan drives it over the cover fielder for a boundary. Was in the air for a while but the ball was really travelling fast. No chance for the fielder.

Shaw is looking to attack every ball, even the good balls. Should consider himself lucky that he is there. Dhawan played a confidence-boosting stroke off the penultimate ball. 12 off the over.

OUT! Huge mix-up in the middle. Dhawan hit it to cover fielder and called for run, Shaw left his end to complete the run, Dhawan yelled back to say no, Shaw stopped and then started running back but by then Mandeep hit the bulls eye and hit the stumps at non-striker's end. End of Shaw. Prithvi Shaw run out (Mandeep) 13(11)

FOUR! Dhawan dances down the wicket off to pacer Viljoen, swings the bat, gets the outside edge and ball runs away for four to third man.

FOUR! Stand and deliver, Dhawan stays calm and still, room given and he smashes it past the backward point for another boundary.

Don't think the Punjab new ball bowlers are hitting the right length on this pitch. They are providing too much of width to the Delhi openers to free their arms. Also, there is pace to work with. Ashwin needs to slow the game down here. He should introduce spin as early as possible.

Hardus Viljoen, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. Mix-up between the openers led to fall of Shaw. Huge setback for DC at the start. They were going well in the chase. Dhawan is still playing his shots well. Iyer joins him in the middle. They should look for a partnership here.

SIX! Debutant Brar comes into the attack and Dhawan dances down the track, hits him over the long-off boundary for a maximum

FOUR! SHOT! Not enough room to cut the incoming ball but Iyer goes for it and cuts it beautifully for a boundary.

Debutant Harpreet Brar comes into the attack and is welcomed by Dhawan with a massive six in the off side. Not a good start in IPL at all with the ball as he has given away two more fours in the over. 17 came in the over. Fifty also up for Delhi.

FOUR! Ashwin into the attack and pitches it short, Dhawan rocks back and pulls it away to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.

IPL 2019, DC vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Feroz Shah Kotla in the evening fixture of Saturday's double-header, this being the second meeting between the two sides in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

Delhi looked set to cruise to an easy victory in their previous outing against Kings XI at the Mohali, before Rishabh Pant's dismissal sparked a spectacular collapse that saw them lose their last seven wickets for just eight runs. Newcomer Sam Curran collected a hat-trick along the way to seal a 14-run victory for the home team.

What will further bolster KXIP's hopes ahead of the upcoming clash is Delhi's poor record at their home ground so far in the season. Barring a victory in the Super Over against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi have struggled at the Kotla, having lost the other three home matches that have taken place so far, including a 40-run hiding at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI) on Thursday that resulted in them slipping down a place to third in the points table.

KXIP enter the match on the back of a away victory against Rajasthan Royals, beating them by 12 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in an encounter that saw the Kings XI attack restrict the run flow for the opposition batsmen, especially aggressive opener Jos Buttler, and will be the side that will have the mental edge in Saturday's encounter.

Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab Full squad:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Lokesh Rahul (WK), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

