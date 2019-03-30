First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs KKR Match at Delhi: Shaw gets out 99 as Capitals inch closer to win

Date: Saturday, 30 March, 2019 23:47 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

185/8
Overs
20.0
R/R
9.25
Fours
17
Sixes
9
Extras
8
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Kuldeep Yadav not out 10 5 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 41 1
Sandeep Lamichhane 4 0 29 1
183/4
Overs
19.3
R/R
9.48
Fours
20
Sixes
6
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Colin Ingram Batting 8 5 1 0
Hanuma Vihari Batting 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Prasidh Krishna 4 0 33 0
Lockie Ferguson 4 0 38 1

Delhi Capitals VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players to be dismissed on 99 in IPL:

    Virat Kohli v Delhi, Kotla, 2013

    Prithvi Shaw v KKR, Kotla, 2019*

  • FOUR! Ingram has put a slower short of length delviery from Ferguson to mid wicket fence. Important boundary for Delhi Capitals.

  • OUT! Dear me! That is an agonising end to what has been a wonderful knock. Got to feel for the 19-year old. Short ball from Ferguson and Shaw though it was his chance to smash the ball through mid wicket, instead he gets a thick top edge that flies straight up with Dinesh Karthik taking the catch. Ponting, Ganguly et all rise in the dug out. Shaw walks back shaking his head.

    Prithvi Shaw c Karthik b Ferguson 99(55)

  • After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 171/3 ( Prithvi Shaw 98 , Colin Ingram 0)

    Kuldeep went round the stumps to Pant. The wicket-keeper batsman went for style over substance and ended up throwing his wicket. Shaw still out there and now DC require 15 off 12 balls

  • OUT! Do not really know what Pant was trying to do there. He wanted to go for a big shot when the required rate was just  run-a-ball. Skips down the wicket and looks to slog against the turn, was never in control, giving a simple catch to deep mid wicket.

    Pant c Chawla b Kuldeep Yadav 11(15)

  • After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 168/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 96 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10)

    Big over for the home side – 16 runs. Delhi Capitals cantering towards the target and Shaw is galloping towards his maiden IPL century.  Krishna gave 17 off his first three and almost gave the same in his final over. Ends with a wicket and 33 runs off his four overs. DC need 18 off 18.

  • FOUR! Four more! That's three in a row. Shaw galloping towards his century here. Shaw with good looking straight drive that was good enough for two runs but Russell isn't able to gather it cleanly as the ball goes through his hands 

  • FOUR! Krishna misses his length as he searches for a yorker. Ends up bowling a full toss and Shaw, who was backing away, throws his hands and gets a thick outside edge to third man fence

  • FOUR! Off-cutter on sliding down the leg stumps and Shaw has helped it on its way to fine leg fence. Not a good start to the over by Krishna.

  • After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 152/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 81 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)

    Shaw single handedly taking the attack to the KKR bowlers. Strikes couple of boundaries off Feguson to move into the 80s. However, he might have had his heart up his mouth after some miscommunication between him and Pant, with the latter sending him back for the second run. A full-length dive helps him to make his ground. Another spectacular piece of fielding from Russell to save three runs as he dives to his left to save three runs for his side. In the process he might have done more damage to his left shoulder. Time out taken. Delhi Capitals need 34 runs from 24 balls.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    With the asking rate less than 10 in the last five overs and eight wickets still in the bag, it is Delhi's game to lose from here. Though, KKR are going to bowl their seamers only at this stage but feel, they don't have enough runs to defend on this small ground. 

    Nevertheless, what an innings Shaw has played tonight! Surely, he has made a name for himself in the IPL.

  • FOUR! Cracking shot from Shaw! Creates some room by shuffling to square leg and Shaw goes over backward point for another boundary.

  • FOUR! Short ball by Ferguson andled into Shaw. Ferguson had rolled his fingers over to bowl the cutter, Shaw wasn't in complete control while pulling the ball but the important thing was he got it into the gap past short fine leg boundary.

  • After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 140/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 70 , Rishabh Pant (W) 8)

    Shaw continues the assault, however Pant has taken his time today. Couple of dots before turning over the strike. Chawala completes his four overs giving away 36 runs with a wicket to his name.

  • FOUR! He might be diminutive figure but Shaw really packs a punch. Was the googly that was pitched slightly short and outside off and Shaw thumps it over covers 

  • After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 132/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 63 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7)

    Krishna has bowled really well tonight and yet again giving just seven runs from his third over here. We are heading for a tight chase here with 54 needed off 36 balls.

  • FOUR! Was the slower delivery from Krishna that Pant bashes it to backward square leg region for his first four of the night.

  • After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 125/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 61 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)

    Karthik calls Nitish Rana to slip in an over after the fall of a wicket. Rana's over costs nine runs as Rishabh Pant opens his account with a brace that included some confusion between the two batsmen but the throw was on the wrong end and had to be relaid to the keeper from Rana, giving ample time to take corrective measures. DC need 61 off 42 balls.

  • FOUR! Flat delivery and that is been pushed through by Rana. Shaw goes deep in the crease and glides it to third man fence.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Rishabh Pant while chasing in Delhi in IPL:

    20, 34, 97, 0, 45, 4

  • After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 116/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 55 , )

    Quiet an eventful over there from Russell. Three boundaries, including a simple catch being put down by Shubman Gill, but fortunately for the youngster, he gets a chance to redeem himself quickly. A wicket and 14 came off it.

  • OUT! Russell once again goes straight full and Iyer too goes on with the same shot he played couple of deliveries earlier the only difference is that Gill hasn't put down this time. This was hit higher than the previous one and Gill, who remains calm at the edge of boundary holds on to the catch. The TV umpire takes a look at his back leg which is very close to the boundary skirtings but it is not touching them. All good. 'OUT' displays on the fiant screen and Iyer heads to the pavilion
     

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! More runs. Insult to injury. Full delivery from Russell, this time on the off side and Iyer lofts a drives over the covers for successive boundaries

  • FOUR! Yikes! Shubman Gill has put down a sitter in the deep. Iyer flicks it straight to deep midwicket and he has spilled a straighforward chance, perhaps he was little bit worried about the ropes behind.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    The game is drifting towards Delhi. Shaw is on a role here and most importantly, he has attacked KKR's best weapon, Kudeep Yadav. 

    In fact, throughout this edition of IPL, the KKR spinners haven't been effective at all. It is a significant matter of concern for the 'Men in Purple'. 

  • FOUR! That is goregous flick from Shaw. Russ went full and Shaw whips it to midwicket boundary. Bisects the gap in the deep

  • After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 102/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 50 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 34)

    Shaw and Shreyas are firing all cylinders here. They launch an assault against Kuldeep and thwack him for 20 runs from his second over. The left-arm wristspinner in a lot of pressure after two expensive overs.

  • FIFTY! Shaw bends and pumps a sweep to deep square leg ropes to bring up his half-century. Gets there in just 30 balls. Played splendidly so far, needs to carry on.

  • SIX! Seeing Shaw charge down the wicket, Kuldeep looks to fire it wide off stump, however, Prithvi gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over extra cover fence. It has carried all the way.

  • SIX! Poor delivery from Kuldeep. Bowled it halfway down the track and Iyer goes back and slugs a pull deep into the crowds over mid wicket.

  • After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 82/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 37 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 27)

    Dinesh Karthik continues to rotate his bowlers around. Ferguson returns and deliverys a good over, giving away just six runs. After a boundary off the second ball, Ferguson gives just three off his next four balls. Heading into the second half of the innings the Delhi Capitals need 104 off 60 balls.

  • FOUR! Runs continue to flow in boundaries. Short ball from Ferguson that sits up nicely for Shreyas Iyer and biffs it across mid wicket for a boundary. 

  • After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 36 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 22)

    Back-to-back good overs for Delhi Capitals. Iyer and Shaw both look very positive in the middle. Some very attractive strokes on display as they procure 11 runs from Chawla's third over.

  • SIX! Boundaries have now started to come for the home side. On the legs and that is beautifully picked by the Delhi skipper. Iyer has simply flicked this over wide long on. 

  • After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 64/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 34 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 13)

    Big over from Delhi Capitals and a much-needed one as well. Iyer gets his first boundary and Shaw belts a maximum as Kuldeep starts off with 13 from his first over.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shreyas Iyer against KKR in IPL:

    2015: 31, 40

    2016: 0,0

    2017: 26, 47

    2018: 4, 93*

  • SIX! Shaw goes high and it goes long as well. Was once again overpitched from Kuldeep and Shaw slogs it straight down the ground

  • FOUR! Hammered by Iyer! Kuldeep tosses a conventional leg break outside the offstump, was a little too full and Iyer smacks it to straight boundary

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    Shaw is a beautiful timer of a cricket ball. This kid is a little pocket rocket. The six he hit against Russell, is a classic example of that. Just stand and deliver stuff. Dhawan's wicket might have hurt their chances, but both Shaw and Shreyas are keeping the scoreboard active. Perhaps, they are setting the stage for a Pant onslaught. Feel, the outcome of this match depends heavily on how Kuldeep bowls in the middle-overs. 

  • After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 51/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 27 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 7)

    Chawla is back into the attack. Shaw, Iyer exchange six singles off the wrist-spinner's over. Chawala continues to vary his pace and length expertly, not allowing them to get to the pitch of the ball and unleash a big shot. Delhi go past the 50-run mark.

  • After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 45/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 24 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 4)

    Couple of important strokes to the boundary from Shaw off the final over in the powerplay. Delhi Capitals take 12 runs from Russell's second over. Iyer has so far had a slow start to his innings.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Prithvi Shaw at Kotla in IPL:

    First three innings : 131 runs

    Next five innings : 64 runs

  • SIX! Oh, that made a sweet sound! Shaw as if almost knew the length was going to be short from Russell after hitting for a boundary off the previous ball, stood tall and whacked it across the line for a flat six.

  • FOUR! Russell goes full outside off stump and Shaw's eyes lit up. Thrashes it down the ground over mid off for a boundary

  • After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 33/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 13 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 3)

    Krishna is back on for his second over. He starts with a sharp bouncer that Iyer ducks under. Couple of singles before Krishna slips one down the leg side, trying to follow the shuffling Iyer. Another tight over from KKR with only four runs coming from it. The required rate has just crept over 10 runs an over. 

    DC need 153 to win in 90 balls.

  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    KKR strike early, Dhawan was looking good. It is a sigh of relief for the visiting team. And it is Piyush Chawla, KKR's powerplay specialist, who gets this important breakthrough for his team. 

    Meanwhile, tonight, I expect Karthik to bowl his spinners early in this innings. Someone like Kuldeep needs to be introduced early in the attack, before the ball gets wet. Remember, there is some dew out there.  

  • After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 29/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 12 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 1)

    Dre Russ is introduced into the attack. Shaw rotates the strike off a high full toss that dips late. Iyer wanted a quick single a couple of times but was denied by Shaw, finally the two agree for a single to backward point off the final ball. Just two runs come from Russell's first over.

IPL 12 Match 10 DC vs KKR at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi: Kuldeep went round the stumps to Pant. The wicket-keeper batsman went for style over substance and ended up throwing his wicket. Shaw still out there and now DC require 15 off 12 balls

IPL 2019, DC vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: The tenth match of IPL 2019 will see Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. Capitals started off their campaign on a winning note, beating Mumbai Indians at Wankhede by 37 runs. Their winning run got a hit in the second game of the tournament against the mighty Chennai Super Kings, who handed them a six-wicket loss.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs KKR Match at Delhi: Shaw gets out 99 as Capitals inch closer to win

File images of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik. Agencies

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have got off to a blistering start in the tournament, winning both their encounters so far. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening contest by 6 wickets and then Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs. This is their first match away from home in the tournament this year and it comes with many other challenges like getting accustomed to the conditions and pitches. Andre Russell is in supreme form of his career right now and his power-hitting has been a key factor for KKR in last two matches. He is expected to play a big role in Saturday's game as well.

Kotla pitch is expected to play slow again. Anything above 160 can be a challenging total. The team which wins the toss, should look to bat first and defend a total.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full squads

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

