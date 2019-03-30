- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs Kolkata Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Spain Triangular T20I Series, 2019 ESP Vs MLT Spain beat Malta by 109 runs
- Spain Triangular T20I Series, 2019 ESP Vs MLT Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, DC vs KKR Match at Delhi: Shaw gets out 99 as Capitals inch closer to win
-
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Smaller parties flaunt crucial caste vote bank to bargain hard for relevance in UP
-
Development projects vs lack of toilets: Contrast between Modi-adopted villages in Varanasi, Dalit village in Mirzapur
-
Lakshmi's NTR movie review: RGV's political film fails to pack a punch despite its inherent drama
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
US Attorney General William Barr to make Robert Mueller’s redacted report public by mid-April
-
India Open 2019: PV Sindhu slips up twice as spirited He Bingjiao snatches final spot after remarkable comebacks
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy de Maupassant’s short stories
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Delhi Capitals VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Dear me! That is an agonising end to what has been a wonderful knock. Got to feel for the 19-year old. Short ball from Ferguson and Shaw though it was his chance to smash the ball through mid wicket, instead he gets a thick top edge that flies straight up with Dinesh Karthik taking the catch. Ponting, Ganguly et all rise in the dug out. Shaw walks back shaking his head.
Prithvi Shaw c Karthik b Ferguson 99(55)
OUT! Do not really know what Pant was trying to do there. He wanted to go for a big shot when the required rate was just run-a-ball. Skips down the wicket and looks to slog against the turn, was never in control, giving a simple catch to deep mid wicket.
Pant c Chawla b Kuldeep Yadav 11(15)
OUT! Russell once again goes straight full and Iyer too goes on with the same shot he played couple of deliveries earlier the only difference is that Gill hasn't put down this time. This was hit higher than the previous one and Gill, who remains calm at the edge of boundary holds on to the catch. The TV umpire takes a look at his back leg which is very close to the boundary skirtings but it is not touching them. All good. 'OUT' displays on the fiant screen and Iyer heads to the pavilion
Shreyas Iyer c Shubman Gill b A Russell 43(32)
FIFTY! Shaw bends and pumps a sweep to deep square leg ropes to bring up his half-century. Gets there in just 30 balls. Played splendidly so far, needs to carry on.
OUT! Dhawan's onslaught is shortlived. Advances down the pitch once again, he again got a little too close to lift the ball over the infield. He gets it from the bottom half of the bat and Russell takes a low catch.
S Dhawan c Russell b Chawla 16
DC need 186 to win!
After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 185/8 ( Kuldeep Yadav 10 , )
Expensive last over for Rabada. 14 runs conceded as Kuldeep and Chawla smash a four each and KKR post 185/8 after 20 overs. Chawla fell on the last ball, a run out but KKR won't mind.
WICKET! DK OUT! Karthik falls immediately after reaching fifty as he edges a wide ball trying to reach it to Pant
Karthik c Pant b Mishra 50(36). KKR 170/7.
WICKET! DC GET RUSSELL! The West Indian goes for a pull shot, top-edges it to short fine and leg and Tewatia takes the catch despite colliding with Rabada.
Tewatia b Chris Morris 62(28). KKR 156/6.
OUT! Shubman Gill run out! Gill plays a slice shot to third man which is saved by a diving Rabada before the ropes. Gill slowed down hoping for a four but DC run him out.
Gill run out (Harshal Patel/Lamichhane) 4(5). KKR: 61/5.
WICKET! What is happening! KKR lose Rana. Patel gets his second wicket with a short ball as Rana plays a flying pull to fine, in to the hands of Rabada
Nitish Rana c Rabada b Harshal Patel 1(2). KKR: 44/4.
OUT! Lynn gone! Excellent bowling by Rabada. Keeps it short, close to Lynn's body as he edges it to Pant trying to play a pull shot. Pant leaps excellently to his left to take the catch
Chris Lynn c Pant b Rabada 20(18). KKR: 40/3.
WICKET! KKR lose Uthappa! Excellent comeback by Harshal Patel after being hit for a four. Goes full with off-cutter as as Uthappa misses the ball playing for a straigther and gets out LBW
Uthappa lbw b Harshal Patel 11(6). KKR: 36/2.
WICKET! Lamichhane traps Naik! Nerves getting better of Naik there. Plumb LBW as he misses the ball on forward defense but he goes for DRS and KKR lose their review
Nikhil Naik lbw b Lamichhane 7(16). KKR: 16/1.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel
Toss News: Shreyas Iyer wins toss and Delhi will field first
Players to be dismissed on 99 in IPL:
Virat Kohli v Delhi, Kotla, 2013
Prithvi Shaw v KKR, Kotla, 2019*
FOUR! Ingram has put a slower short of length delviery from Ferguson to mid wicket fence. Important boundary for Delhi Capitals.
OUT! Dear me! That is an agonising end to what has been a wonderful knock. Got to feel for the 19-year old. Short ball from Ferguson and Shaw though it was his chance to smash the ball through mid wicket, instead he gets a thick top edge that flies straight up with Dinesh Karthik taking the catch. Ponting, Ganguly et all rise in the dug out. Shaw walks back shaking his head.
Prithvi Shaw c Karthik b Ferguson 99(55)
After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 171/3 ( Prithvi Shaw 98 , Colin Ingram 0)
Kuldeep went round the stumps to Pant. The wicket-keeper batsman went for style over substance and ended up throwing his wicket. Shaw still out there and now DC require 15 off 12 balls
OUT! Do not really know what Pant was trying to do there. He wanted to go for a big shot when the required rate was just run-a-ball. Skips down the wicket and looks to slog against the turn, was never in control, giving a simple catch to deep mid wicket.
Pant c Chawla b Kuldeep Yadav 11(15)
After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 168/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 96 , Rishabh Pant (W) 10)
Big over for the home side – 16 runs. Delhi Capitals cantering towards the target and Shaw is galloping towards his maiden IPL century. Krishna gave 17 off his first three and almost gave the same in his final over. Ends with a wicket and 33 runs off his four overs. DC need 18 off 18.
FOUR! Four more! That's three in a row. Shaw galloping towards his century here. Shaw with good looking straight drive that was good enough for two runs but Russell isn't able to gather it cleanly as the ball goes through his hands
FOUR! Krishna misses his length as he searches for a yorker. Ends up bowling a full toss and Shaw, who was backing away, throws his hands and gets a thick outside edge to third man fence
FOUR! Off-cutter on sliding down the leg stumps and Shaw has helped it on its way to fine leg fence. Not a good start to the over by Krishna.
After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 152/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 81 , Rishabh Pant (W) 9)
Shaw single handedly taking the attack to the KKR bowlers. Strikes couple of boundaries off Feguson to move into the 80s. However, he might have had his heart up his mouth after some miscommunication between him and Pant, with the latter sending him back for the second run. A full-length dive helps him to make his ground. Another spectacular piece of fielding from Russell to save three runs as he dives to his left to save three runs for his side. In the process he might have done more damage to his left shoulder. Time out taken. Delhi Capitals need 34 runs from 24 balls.
With the asking rate less than 10 in the last five overs and eight wickets still in the bag, it is Delhi's game to lose from here. Though, KKR are going to bowl their seamers only at this stage but feel, they don't have enough runs to defend on this small ground.
Nevertheless, what an innings Shaw has played tonight! Surely, he has made a name for himself in the IPL.
FOUR! Cracking shot from Shaw! Creates some room by shuffling to square leg and Shaw goes over backward point for another boundary.
FOUR! Short ball by Ferguson andled into Shaw. Ferguson had rolled his fingers over to bowl the cutter, Shaw wasn't in complete control while pulling the ball but the important thing was he got it into the gap past short fine leg boundary.
After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 140/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 70 , Rishabh Pant (W) 8)
Shaw continues the assault, however Pant has taken his time today. Couple of dots before turning over the strike. Chawala completes his four overs giving away 36 runs with a wicket to his name.
FOUR! He might be diminutive figure but Shaw really packs a punch. Was the googly that was pitched slightly short and outside off and Shaw thumps it over covers
After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 132/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 63 , Rishabh Pant (W) 7)
Krishna has bowled really well tonight and yet again giving just seven runs from his third over here. We are heading for a tight chase here with 54 needed off 36 balls.
FOUR! Was the slower delivery from Krishna that Pant bashes it to backward square leg region for his first four of the night.
After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 125/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 61 , Rishabh Pant (W) 2)
Karthik calls Nitish Rana to slip in an over after the fall of a wicket. Rana's over costs nine runs as Rishabh Pant opens his account with a brace that included some confusion between the two batsmen but the throw was on the wrong end and had to be relaid to the keeper from Rana, giving ample time to take corrective measures. DC need 61 off 42 balls.
FOUR! Flat delivery and that is been pushed through by Rana. Shaw goes deep in the crease and glides it to third man fence.
Rishabh Pant while chasing in Delhi in IPL:
20, 34, 97, 0, 45, 4
After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 116/2 ( Prithvi Shaw 55 , )
Quiet an eventful over there from Russell. Three boundaries, including a simple catch being put down by Shubman Gill, but fortunately for the youngster, he gets a chance to redeem himself quickly. A wicket and 14 came off it.
OUT! Russell once again goes straight full and Iyer too goes on with the same shot he played couple of deliveries earlier the only difference is that Gill hasn't put down this time. This was hit higher than the previous one and Gill, who remains calm at the edge of boundary holds on to the catch. The TV umpire takes a look at his back leg which is very close to the boundary skirtings but it is not touching them. All good. 'OUT' displays on the fiant screen and Iyer heads to the pavilion
Shreyas Iyer c Shubman Gill b A Russell 43(32)
FOUR! More runs. Insult to injury. Full delivery from Russell, this time on the off side and Iyer lofts a drives over the covers for successive boundaries
FOUR! Yikes! Shubman Gill has put down a sitter in the deep. Iyer flicks it straight to deep midwicket and he has spilled a straighforward chance, perhaps he was little bit worried about the ropes behind.
The game is drifting towards Delhi. Shaw is on a role here and most importantly, he has attacked KKR's best weapon, Kudeep Yadav.
In fact, throughout this edition of IPL, the KKR spinners haven't been effective at all. It is a significant matter of concern for the 'Men in Purple'.
FOUR! That is goregous flick from Shaw. Russ went full and Shaw whips it to midwicket boundary. Bisects the gap in the deep
After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 102/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 50 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 34)
Shaw and Shreyas are firing all cylinders here. They launch an assault against Kuldeep and thwack him for 20 runs from his second over. The left-arm wristspinner in a lot of pressure after two expensive overs.
FIFTY! Shaw bends and pumps a sweep to deep square leg ropes to bring up his half-century. Gets there in just 30 balls. Played splendidly so far, needs to carry on.
SIX! Seeing Shaw charge down the wicket, Kuldeep looks to fire it wide off stump, however, Prithvi gets to the pitch of the ball and lofts it over extra cover fence. It has carried all the way.
SIX! Poor delivery from Kuldeep. Bowled it halfway down the track and Iyer goes back and slugs a pull deep into the crowds over mid wicket.
After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 82/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 37 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 27)
Dinesh Karthik continues to rotate his bowlers around. Ferguson returns and deliverys a good over, giving away just six runs. After a boundary off the second ball, Ferguson gives just three off his next four balls. Heading into the second half of the innings the Delhi Capitals need 104 off 60 balls.
What do you guys think?
FOUR! Runs continue to flow in boundaries. Short ball from Ferguson that sits up nicely for Shreyas Iyer and biffs it across mid wicket for a boundary.
After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 75/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 36 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 22)
Back-to-back good overs for Delhi Capitals. Iyer and Shaw both look very positive in the middle. Some very attractive strokes on display as they procure 11 runs from Chawla's third over.
SIX! Boundaries have now started to come for the home side. On the legs and that is beautifully picked by the Delhi skipper. Iyer has simply flicked this over wide long on.
After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 64/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 34 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 13)
Big over from Delhi Capitals and a much-needed one as well. Iyer gets his first boundary and Shaw belts a maximum as Kuldeep starts off with 13 from his first over.
Shreyas Iyer against KKR in IPL:
2015: 31, 40
2016: 0,0
2017: 26, 47
2018: 4, 93*
SIX! Shaw goes high and it goes long as well. Was once again overpitched from Kuldeep and Shaw slogs it straight down the ground
FOUR! Hammered by Iyer! Kuldeep tosses a conventional leg break outside the offstump, was a little too full and Iyer smacks it to straight boundary
Shaw is a beautiful timer of a cricket ball. This kid is a little pocket rocket. The six he hit against Russell, is a classic example of that. Just stand and deliver stuff. Dhawan's wicket might have hurt their chances, but both Shaw and Shreyas are keeping the scoreboard active. Perhaps, they are setting the stage for a Pant onslaught. Feel, the outcome of this match depends heavily on how Kuldeep bowls in the middle-overs.
After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 51/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 27 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 7)
Chawla is back into the attack. Shaw, Iyer exchange six singles off the wrist-spinner's over. Chawala continues to vary his pace and length expertly, not allowing them to get to the pitch of the ball and unleash a big shot. Delhi go past the 50-run mark.
After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 45/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 24 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 4)
Couple of important strokes to the boundary from Shaw off the final over in the powerplay. Delhi Capitals take 12 runs from Russell's second over. Iyer has so far had a slow start to his innings.
Prithvi Shaw at Kotla in IPL:
First three innings : 131 runs
Next five innings : 64 runs
SIX! Oh, that made a sweet sound! Shaw as if almost knew the length was going to be short from Russell after hitting for a boundary off the previous ball, stood tall and whacked it across the line for a flat six.
FOUR! Russell goes full outside off stump and Shaw's eyes lit up. Thrashes it down the ground over mid off for a boundary
After 5 overs,Delhi Capitals 33/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 13 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 3)
Krishna is back on for his second over. He starts with a sharp bouncer that Iyer ducks under. Couple of singles before Krishna slips one down the leg side, trying to follow the shuffling Iyer. Another tight over from KKR with only four runs coming from it. The required rate has just crept over 10 runs an over.
DC need 153 to win in 90 balls.
KKR strike early, Dhawan was looking good. It is a sigh of relief for the visiting team. And it is Piyush Chawla, KKR's powerplay specialist, who gets this important breakthrough for his team.
Meanwhile, tonight, I expect Karthik to bowl his spinners early in this innings. Someone like Kuldeep needs to be introduced early in the attack, before the ball gets wet. Remember, there is some dew out there.
After 4 overs,Delhi Capitals 29/1 ( Prithvi Shaw 12 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 1)
Dre Russ is introduced into the attack. Shaw rotates the strike off a high full toss that dips late. Iyer wanted a quick single a couple of times but was denied by Shaw, finally the two agree for a single to backward point off the final ball. Just two runs come from Russell's first over.
IPL 12 Match 10 DC vs KKR at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi: Kuldeep went round the stumps to Pant. The wicket-keeper batsman went for style over substance and ended up throwing his wicket. Shaw still out there and now DC require 15 off 12 balls
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, DC vs KKR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, DC vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: The tenth match of IPL 2019 will see Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. Capitals started off their campaign on a winning note, beating Mumbai Indians at Wankhede by 37 runs. Their winning run got a hit in the second game of the tournament against the mighty Chennai Super Kings, who handed them a six-wicket loss.
File images of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik. Agencies
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have got off to a blistering start in the tournament, winning both their encounters so far. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening contest by 6 wickets and then Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs. This is their first match away from home in the tournament this year and it comes with many other challenges like getting accustomed to the conditions and pitches. Andre Russell is in supreme form of his career right now and his power-hitting has been a key factor for KKR in last two matches. He is expected to play a big role in Saturday's game as well.
Kotla pitch is expected to play slow again. Anything above 160 can be a challenging total. The team which wins the toss, should look to bat first and defend a total.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full squads
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa
Updated Date:
Mar 30, 2019
Also See
DC vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2019 at Delhi, Full Cricket Score: Chennai Super Kings win by six wickets, register second victory
KKR vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2019 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, Full cricket score: Knight Riders win by 28 runs
SRH vs RR Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full cricket score: Sunrisers Hyderabad win with an over to spare