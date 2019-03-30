Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer 23:26 (IST)

With the asking rate less than 10 in the last five overs and eight wickets still in the bag, it is Delhi's game to lose from here. Though, KKR are going to bowl their seamers only at this stage but feel, they don't have enough runs to defend on this small ground.

Nevertheless, what an innings Shaw has played tonight! Surely, he has made a name for himself in the IPL.