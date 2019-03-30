- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs Kolkata Live Now
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
Delhi Capitals VS Kolkata Knight Riders IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Shubman Gill run out! Gill plays a slice shot to third man which is saved by a diving Rabada before the ropes. Gill slowed down hoping for a four but DC run him out.
Gill run out (Harshal Patel/Lamichhane) 4(5). KKR: 61/5.
WICKET! What is happening! KKR lose Rana. Patel gets his second wicket with a short ball as Rana plays a flying pull to fine, in to the hands of Rabada
Nitish Rana c Rabada b Harshal Patel 1(2). KKR: 44/4.
OUT! Lynn gone! Excellent bowling by Rabada. Keeps it short, close to Lynn's body as he edges it to Pant trying to play a pull shot. Pant leaps excellently to his left to take the catch
Chris Lynn c Pant b Rabada 20(18). KKR: 40/3.
WICKET! KKR lose Uthappa! Excellent comeback by Harshal Patel after being hit for a four. Goes full with off-cutter as as Uthappa misses the ball playing for a straigther and gets out LBW
Uthappa lbw b Harshal Patel 11(6). KKR: 36/2.
WICKET! Lamichhane traps Naik! Nerves getting better of Naik there. Plumb LBW as he misses the ball on forward defense but he goes for DRS and KKR lose their review
Nikhil Naik lbw b Lamichhane 7(16). KKR: 16/1.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Robbie Uthappa, Nikhil Naik, Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson
Delhi Capitals XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel
Toss News: Shreyas Iyer wins toss and Delhi will field first
After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 145/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 43 , Andre Russell 52)
Fifty for Russell. What an innings this has been. Unlike the last two games, he came into to bat with his side in trouble and has done excellently well to put them in a good position. Reaches his half-century with a pull shot four to mid-wicket.
FIFTY! FOUR! Russell brings up his fifty in 23 balls as he gets a boundary with a pull shot to mid-wicket
After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 138/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 41 , Andre Russell 47)
Another big over! Russell is punishing the bowlers and there's not much you can do. DK gets the first boundary of the over with a cover drive off full toss and then Russell clobbers two shots over long-on for two maximums. 20 off the over.
SIX! Almost an action replay of the previous shot. In the slot and Russell clobbers it over long-on fence
SIX! Humongous shot! Length ball by Patel as Russell goes full power with his swing to clobber it past long-on fence
Most sixes for KKR in IPL:
85 - Yusuf Pathan
78 - ANDRE RUSSELL*
78 - Robin Uthappa
46 - Gautam Gambhir
FOUR! Excellent shot from DK as Patel offers a full toss. DK leans forward and guides it through covers
After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 118/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 35 , Andre Russell 34)
Massive over for KKR! 17 off it. Russell got a four with an inside-edge as he tried to reach the outside off yorker, which ran to fine leg fence. Four leg byes after that as Morris puts one down the leg, hits Russell's pads and runs down to ropes and then he finishes the over with a straight six.
SIX! Russell's shots are getting longer and higher. Clobbers the the slower delivery down the ground
Morris has called for some medical assistance after he lost his footing while trying to bowl a delivery
FOUR! Inside-edge by Russell, as he bends down to get his bat on an outside off yorker, runs down to the fine leg fence
Fortunately for KKR it is not his bowling arm that has taken the blow
After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 101/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 33 , Andre Russell 23)
Good over by Patel. Just five from it. Patel hit Russell on his shoulder with a beamer giving away a no ball but the West Indian couldn't make the most of it, playing it straight to mid-wicket fielder.
Impressive from Russell. Attacking the spinners right from the word go, instead of the waiting game. Putting the pressure back on Delhi. And it has forced them to bring back the faster bowlers.
Least IPL matches to score 1000-plus runs and take 40-plus wickets:
46 - Shane Watson
53 - ANDRE RUSSELL*
62 - Kieron Pollard
68 - Jacques Kallis
78 - Dwayne Bravo
FREE-HIT! Russell hit on the shoulder by a beamer from Patel. He was on the ground but now seems okay
After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 96/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 31 , Andre Russell 21)
A better over from Mishra. DK steals a boundary with a brilliant flick to mid-wicket after taking a step forward. Shreyas continuing with spinners despite Russell's onslaught. Six off the over.
FOUR! Lovely shot by DK. Those wrists are magic. DK takes a step forward and flicks it through mid-wicket
After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 90/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 26 , Andre Russell 20)
Big over for KKR! Russell getting into the groove now. DK starts the proceeding with a pull shot four to mid-wicket fence and then Russell finishes the over with two back-to-back sixes. One towards deep mid-wicket and one over Lamichhane's head down the ground. 17 off the over.
Lowest scores at which KKR lost their fifth wicket against DD in IPL:
55 at Kolkata in 2012
56 at Wanderers in 2009
61 at Kotla in 2019*
SIX! Back-to-back maximums for Russell! Nothing that the bowler or fielder can do. First slams the tossed up ball to mid-wicket and then a sweep over long-off
FOUR! It's DK's time to show his strength. Rocks back and slams Lamichhane through mid-wicket
After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 73/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 21 , Andre Russell 8)
Russell frees his hands as Mishra gives a half-volley. The West Indians slaps it over long-off for a six. It's not a pitch for extravagant stroke making and stupidity and KKR have failed to understand that today. Now it's upto DK and Russell to get them to a meaningful score.
KKR going nowhere here. Careless cricket on their part. They are already five down and now everything depends on the Karthik-Russell pair. Not much batting left after these two. Meanwhile, Russell's game against quality spin will be tested tonight. Two leg-spinners are bowling in tandem and Delhi also have the option of using the off-spin of Vihari. An interesting phase of play coming up.
SIX! Brute strength of Russell on display there. Picks the half-volley and thrashes it down the ground to long-off
After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 64/5 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 19 , Andre Russell 1)
Poor cricket from Gill costs him his wicket, Plays a square drive which is saved by a diving Rabada. Gill thought it was a four and was caught ball watching as DC ran him out. Russell joins DK in the middle. Five off the over.
OUT! Shubman Gill run out! Gill plays a slice shot to third man which is saved by a diving Rabada before the ropes. Gill slowed down hoping for a four but DC run him out.
Gill run out (Harshal Patel/Lamichhane) 4(5). KKR: 61/5.
After 9 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 59/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 17 , Shubman Gill 2)
Veteran Amit Mishra brought into attack and concedes an unlucky boundary to DK. The slider is under-edged by DK as he goes for a cut but the ball goes under the keeper to the fence. Six off the over.
FOUR! DK gets lucky. Inside-out shot by DK against Mishra's slider goes under the keeper to the fence
After 8 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 53/4 ( Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 12 , Shubman Gill 1)
KKR are hitting boundaries and losing wickets at the same rate at Kotla. This time Rana succumbs. Patel takes another wicket as the pull shot by Rana is taken at fine leg by Rabada. DK compensates for the wicket with a maximum over fine leg. KKR need partnership here.
SIX! DK takes KKR to 50 with a maximum. Patel goes down the leg this time as DK picks it over backward square leg for a biggie
So far so good for Delhi. KKR struggling to get going here. Excellent bowling changes by the skipper and bowlers have bowled stump to stump, which is a must on a slow-low pitch. They haven't allowed the KKR batsmen gain any sort of momentum. Now, their middle-order needs to bail the team out from this hole. I believe, Karthik is the key for them. If KKR wants to reach the 150-160 mark, he needs to be there at the crease till the end.
WICKET! What is happening! KKR lose Rana. Patel gets his second wicket with a short ball as Rana plays a flying pull to fine, in to the hands of Rabada
Nitish Rana c Rabada b Harshal Patel 1(2). KKR: 44/4.
After 7 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 44/3 ( Nitish Rana 1 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 4)
KKR are disintegrating here and need skipper DK to take control of the innings. Lynn falls to Rabada edging the pull shot to Pant, who takes a brilliant catch. DK gets off the mark with a four through a flick to mid-wicket. Eight off the over.
Dinesh Karthik has amassed 586 runs from 23 innings with five fifties at Delhi which is the most for him at any venue. Can he pull his team out of trouble today?
FOUR! Good shot by DK to get off the mark. Rabada throws one full on middle and leg as Karthik flicks it to mid-wicket fence
KKR's scores in PP overs in this IPL so far:
v SRH: 47/1
v KXIP: 53/2
v DC: 36/2
OUT! Lynn gone! Excellent bowling by Rabada. Keeps it short, close to Lynn's body as he edges it to Pant trying to play a pull shot. Pant leaps excellently to his left to take the catch
Chris Lynn c Pant b Rabada 20(18). KKR: 40/3.
After 6 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 36/2 ( Chris Lynn 17 , Nitish Rana 0)
Harshal Patel called into attack and gets DC the wicket of Uthappa after being hit for a four through third man by Robin. The youngster opts for an off-cutter deceiving Uthappa who was playing for the straighter one and sending him back out LBW. KKR 36/2 at the end of powerplay.
WICKET! KKR lose Uthappa! Excellent comeback by Harshal Patel after being hit for a four. Goes full with off-cutter as as Uthappa misses the ball playing for a straigther and gets out LBW
Uthappa lbw b Harshal Patel 11(6). KKR: 36/2.
FOUR! Excellent shot for Uthappa. Waits for the ball and cuts it deftly past point fielder to thrid man fence
After 5 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 30/1 ( Chris Lynn 16 , Robin Uthappa 6)
Lynn gets going in the over by Morris. Slams the outside off length ball over covers for a boundary and then swivels the short ball to fine leg fence. Nine off the over.
FOUR! Short ball this time by Morris as Lynn swings his bat to put it to fine leg fence
Robin Uthappa has amaased 587 runs against Delhi in IPL at an average of 30.89 which is the fourth most by any player. His performance in this IPL so far: 35, 67*.
Felt, KKR missed a trick by not opening with Gill in this game. Remember, this is not a 220 wicket. There is significant amount of turn on this pitch and the conditions demand some solidity at the top. Gill, with his compact technique, could have provided that to the visitors.
FOUR! Morris goes wide of off stump and Lynn strikes it over the covers for a boundary. Second four for the Australian
After 4 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 21/1 ( Chris Lynn 8 , Robin Uthappa 5)
Successful over for Lamichhane as he removes the struggling Naik. The googly does the trick as a forward committed Naik missed the ball. Plumb LBW but Naik also wasted a DRS. Robin Uthappa slams a four on his first ball. Six off the over.
FOUR! Uthappa gets going first ball. Lamichhane offers an outside off delivery first up as Robin creams it through sweeper cover
Lamichaane's victims in IPL:
Parthiv Patel
Suresh Raina
Suryakumar Yadav
Kieron Pollard
Krunal Pandya
Nikhil Naik*
WICKET! Lamichhane traps Naik! Nerves getting better of Naik there. Plumb LBW as he misses the ball on forward defense but he goes for DRS and KKR lose their review
Nikhil Naik lbw b Lamichhane 7(16). KKR: 16/1.
IPL 12 Match 10 DC vs KKR at Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi: Fifty for Russell. What an innings this has been. Unlike the last two games, he came into to bat with his side in trouble and has done excellently well to put them in a good position. Reaches his half-century with a pull shot four to mid-wicket.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, DC vs KKR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, DC vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: The tenth match of IPL 2019 will see Delhi Capitals host Kolkata Knight Riders at their home ground Feroz Shah Kotla. Capitals started off their campaign on a winning note, beating Mumbai Indians at Wankhede by 37 runs. Their winning run got a hit in the second game of the tournament against the mighty Chennai Super Kings, who handed them a six-wicket loss.
File images of Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik. Agencies
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders have got off to a blistering start in the tournament, winning both their encounters so far. They beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening contest by 6 wickets and then Kings XI Punjab by 28 runs. This is their first match away from home in the tournament this year and it comes with many other challenges like getting accustomed to the conditions and pitches. Andre Russell is in supreme form of his career right now and his power-hitting has been a key factor for KKR in last two matches. He is expected to play a big role in Saturday's game as well.
Kotla pitch is expected to play slow again. Anything above 160 can be a challenging total. The team which wins the toss, should look to bat first and defend a total.
Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Full squads
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Harshal Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro
Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa
Updated Date:
Mar 30, 2019
