After 6 overs,Delhi Capitals 43/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 16 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 1) Dhawan's boundary ensures the home side is able to keep the run rate just over seven in the powerplay. Shaw's wicket has restored some sort of a balance after a brisk start from DC openers. Harbhajan gets through his second over, giving away five runs.

After 7 overs,Delhi Capitals 48/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 19 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 3) Pretty routine stuff for Deepak Chahar as he gets through his four overs first up. Dhoni is happy to bowl him out too. Five singles off the first five deliveries with a dot to end. Chahar completes his quota with more than decent figures of 4-0-20-1. Job well done.

After 8 overs,Delhi Capitals 52/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 21 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 5) Harbhajan continues. Delhi Capitals go past the 50-run mark but this another good over for CSK. They have been successful in stemming the run flow since Shaw's departure. Shreyas Iyer shows some intent by skipping down the track and flicking it aerially on the onside. Fielder from deep mid wicket, Rayudu, did run in and went for the catch, but just falls short. Four single come from the over. P.S. - Harbhajan did stop in his delivery stride before his third ball and a did exchange a look with he non-striker. Hmm. Interesting.

After 9 overs,Delhi Capitals 55/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 22 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 7) Jadeja begins with a delightful delivery. A typical a left-arm spinner's ball that beats a right-handed batsman. Gives loop, lands it on length on off stump and gets it to break past Shreyas Iyer's outside edge. Dhoni brings his lightining hands into play, however, fortunately for Delhi fans their captain had his toe grounded.Only just, though. Iyer did lift his back leg for a brief moment but was back in before Dhoni whipped the bails and you know how short that fraction of a second is. Excellent start for Jaddu, conceding just three singles. CSK have absolutely applied the brakes at the run scoring.

An excellent passage of play here. CSK is looking to tighten the screws while both Dhawan and Iyer are looking to consolidate. One gets the feeling that Delhi have already set their sights on a total of 160 odd. Fireworks from Pant at the end may give them a bonus 20 runs.

SIX! Iyer breaks the shackles with a massive strike over long off. Tossed up leg break from Tahir outside off and Iyer hits it cleanly into the top tier over long off boundary

After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 65/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 24 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 15) Imran Tahir introduced into the attack, straightaway after strategic time out. First boundary for Delhi Capitals after exactly four overs and it comes via a six off Iyer's bat. A six along with four singles come from Tahir's first over.

After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 70/1 ( Shikhar Dhawan 25 , Shreyas Iyer (C) 18) Jadeja not interested in tossing the ball as he hurls six darts. Gets the last delivery to turn sharply beating Iyer outside the off stump. Another tidy over giving away five runs.

FOUR! Finally Dhawan is able to get a boundary. Skips down the track and reaches for a wide delivery to flat bat it straight. Kept it all along the ground

FOUR! Back-to-back fours! Dhawan unfurls a slog sweep and get is right in the gap to deep mid wicket fence.

OUT! Tahir gets Iyer with a zooter! Was the quicker one on off stump, Iyer was looking for the turn and trying to play the late cut, but the ball went on with the arm and hit the pads before Shreyas could bring his bat down. Loud shout and given. Iyer knew it as he starts walking. Doesn't even consider reviewing it.

Timely strike for CSK as Tahir gets one to skid on and traps Iyer in front. Dhawan had taken a liking to the South African leggie earlier in the over hitting him for back to back boundaries. The wicket brings the danger man in the middle though. Rishabh Pant's wicket early could easily mean a difference of 30 runs in the final total that men in yellow will have to chase.

After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 80/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 34 , Rishabh Pant (W) 1) Dhawan starts the over well for Delhi unleashes couple of boundaries that should give him a move on, but Tahir has the wicket of Iyer to bring Rishabh Pant to the middle, amidst obvious loud cheer.

FOUR! Tad too short from Jadeja and that's enough for Pant. It was wide enough for Pant to open his arms and smash through extra cover.

After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 91/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 35 , Rishabh Pant (W) 11) Pant quickly moves into double digits. Couple of twos and a boundary to keep the scoreboard moving. Jadeja's over costs 11 runs.

FOUR! Dwayne Bravo into the attack and draws an outside edge from Rishabh Pant, the ball is wide of diving Dhoni and it runs to the third man fence.

FOUR! Slower back of a good length delivery from Bravo outside off and Dhawan cuts it through point for a boundary. He was already into the shot but adjusted well to get it into the gap.

FOUR! Ankle length full toss from Bravo and Dhawan just bunts it straight past the bowler for another boundary. All he had to do was time it well and he does. No chance for the long on fielder.

After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 108/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 44 , Rishabh Pant (W) 18) Pant has looked very busy right from the word go and Delhi's run rate has quickly rose over 7.71. Bravo with was absolutely rubbish bowling releasing the pressure that was built by spinners in the middle overs. Delhi race past 100.

Dhoni's standard game plan is to bowl out Chahar at the top and use how four overs of Bravo at the death. So when Bravo comes into the attack, you know the slog overs have started without looking at the scoreboard. Delhi, on cue, looked to open their shoulders. Dhawan's placement has been excellent through this inning, and he welcomes Bravo by collecting back to back boundaries against him. Bravo's spell is critical for Dhoni here. If he starts going for runs, the Chennai skipper starts running out of options.

SIX! Pant powers it over long off for a maximum. Bhajji continues to bowl it back of a length wide of off and Pant stays put and muscles it over long off fielder, Shardul Thakur, who could have been couple of yards behind but doubt that would have made all the difference.

Rishabh Pant has scored 50-plus runs in four of his last five innings at Kotla in IPL.

After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 118/2 ( Shikhar Dhawan 46 , Rishabh Pant (W) 25) Senior pro Harbhajan Singh gets very good five deliveries in but the power of Pant spoils the fun for Bhajji. Ten runs from the over, finishes with 30 runs against his name from his four overs.

OUT! Pant has found the man at backward square leg, where Shardul Thakur has held on to a fantastic catch. Was a length ball on middle stump from Bravo and Pant saw an opportunity to whip it away to square leg boundary but Thakur at long leg hares across to claim a very good grab. HUGE WICKET FOR CSK! Pant c SN Thakur b Dwayne Bravo 25(13)

The audacity of Rishabh Pant is something to behold. Perhaps the only Indian player who comes close is MS Dhoni in his youth. That six off the last ball of Harbhajan's spell was a shot very few batsmen would have even attempted, let alone executed successfully. But in the end, Bravo's lack of pace gets the better of the Delhi southpaw. Another timely strike for CSK who have somehow managed to pick a wicket every time things seemed to slip away from them.

OUT! One brings two! Soft dismissal this. Bravo breaks into a jig. Colin Ingram is on his bike, Delhi faltering at the wrong time. Ingram simply pushes at a delivery outside off and Raina at short cover says thank you very much.

Against conventional wisdom or perhaps due to lack of options, Dhoni tosses the ball to Bravo for another over, after he was carted for 17 runs and guess what the West Indian struck twice in the over, including the wicket of Pant. The game has turned on its head. Ingram falls cheaply and Delhi suddenly find themselves in a hole. How does Dhoni does it, will remain a mystery forever.

OUT! That is another one for CSK! Keemo Paul has his off stump flattened. Ripper from the man from Saurashtra. Was directed into Paul and the quick delivery pitches and turns sharply, past the outside edge, cannoning into the off stump

FIFTY! Shikhar Dhawan completes his half-century. he has stayed in the middle for a long time now. He needs to see Delhi through today. The senior batsman will need to carry his bat for the Capitals get close to 160. Gets there with a couple to deep midwicket.

After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 127/5 ( Shikhar Dhawan 51 , Axar Patel 1) Another successful over for CSK. Jadeja completes his spell with a wicket of Keemo Paul. Five runs from the over to go with the wicket. His bowling figures read: 4-0-23-1.

OUT! Dwayne Bravo is in the middle of a dream. That is his third wicket in a space of 6 balls. Slower delivery from Bravo and Dhawan was early in his pull, gets a thick leading edge. Goes high in the air and another catch for Shardul Thakur.

DC lost four wickets in a span of 12 balls and three wickets to Dwayne Bravo in a span of six balls.

On a track like this, Jadeja's fast off breaks are more than a handful. He gives it a rip from wide of off stump against Keemo Paul who didn't know what hit him and lost his off stump. Bravo at the other end is picking wickets in a heap. He has taken three wickets now including Dhawan. Delhi still has a chance of posting a total in excess of 150, which will surely challenge CSK on this pitch.

After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 130/6 ( Axar Patel 3 , Rahul Tewatia 1) Bravo picks another key wicket, his third in as many overs and Delhi's hopes of 160 have been dashed. Reaching 150 from here on will also be a task. Three runs and a wicket of Dhawan from the over.

FOUR! Axar gets an important boundary to fine leg. Shuffles across his stumps and helps a ball angled into him over short fine leg fielder for much-needed four.

After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 138/6 ( Axar Patel 8 , Rahul Tewatia 3) Axar Patel's boundary gives the home fans a reason to cheer. Another over that was goign CSK's way after just four runs off five deliveries from Thakur ends with a boundary giving momentum going into the final over.

FOUR! Hello, there!? Bravo gets his length horribly wrong this time around. Tewatia was swiftly moving across his stumps. Bravo ends up bowling a full toss that was going over the stumps, which Tewatia pulls it past diving Watson at short fine leg.

After 20 overs,Delhi Capitals 147/6 ( Axar Patel 9 , Rahul Tewatia 11) Delhi Capitals are unable to get to 150 and will have make do with an slightly under par score of 147, collecting nine runs off the final over bowled by Bravo. Shreyas Iyer at the toss said that they were looking at 170-180, not quite there. Great comeback by CSK after the cameo of Rishabh Pant. The wicket is expected to get slower so if the Delhi bowlers bowl well we could have a match on our hands. Bravo finishes with three wickets off his four overs giving away 33.

Chennai needs 148 to register their second win. Barring a brief passage of play where Dhawan and Pant looked to dominate the bowling, Chennai has bossed the second half of this innings. We still have a match on our hand if Delhi bowl well here. They have picked an extra spinner tonight and going by the nature of the pitch in the first innings; they should enjoy bowling here.

The lowest total defended in Delhi in IPL is 143. Shreyas Iyer would definitely take confidence from this stat but CSK are not only a good batting unit they bat deep as well. We just hope for a close chase.

Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu are out at the crease to open the innings for CSK. Ishant Sharma to bowl the first over for DC. CSK need 148 to win. Let's go!

FOUR! It was offered to Rayudu on a platter. Length ball outside off as Rayudu cuts loose to drive it through covers

DROPPED! Ishant finds the outside edge off Rayudu's bat but Dhawan fails to hold on to it at second slip

CSK go in with the same XI from the previous game

IPL 12 Match 5 DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi: The lowest total defended in Delhi in IPL is 143. Shreyas Iyer would definitely take confidence from this stat but CSK are not only a good batting unit they bat deep as well. We just hope for a close chase.

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Both sides are high on confidence after making a winning start to their campaigns this season. While CSK defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this edition's opening match at Chennai by seven wickets, DC thumped Mumbai Indians (MI) by 37 runs in their first match.

The Tuesday encounter is seen as a contest between the experience of MS Dhoni and Co and youth force of Shreyas Iyer's side. Apart from Dhoni, CSK are blessed with some of the biggest veterans of the T20 game including Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo, who defied the talks of age being a factor in the shortest format of the game last season as they led Chennai to the title in 2018.

In their first game against RCB, Harbahajan and Tahir wreaked havoc as Bangalore were bundled out for 70.

On the other hand, perennial underachievers DC made an impressive start to the 2019 season with youngster Rishabh Pant mesmerising the Mumbai crowd with some brutal hitting. Pant smashed 78 off 27 against Mumbai and would remain a big threat for Chennai bowlers. Meanwhile, young captain Iyer and opener Prithvi Shaw would also be eager to impress against the defending champions.

However, DC would know that history is against them when it comes to their record against CSK. In 18 matches so far between these two sides in IPL, CSK has emerged victorious on 12 occasions. However, DC have won 2 out of the previous 3 matches against CSK.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).