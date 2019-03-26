Welcome to Firstpost's Live blog of match number five of the IPL 2019 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings. We will be bringing you all the live scores, expert opinions, insightful stats and over-by-over commentary over the next five hours and more.

Both teams have got off to a winning start and will look to continue to maintain their momentum. It is Delhi's first home game while first away fixture for the Super Kings, the subplot of the game is going to be Dhoni vs Pant. Master vs disciple . Champion vs Challenger. From TV promos to casual watchers' conversation all revolve around the two wicket-keepers in action. Check out the preview

In case you missed Live action on the telly or twitter yesterday or perhaps you were living under a rock: KXIP skipper R Ashwin ran out (some prefer to call it Mankaded) RR opener Jos Buttler that triggered a bombastic controversy that had the cricket world split into two and a half (the half belongs to the people choosing grey over black and white). Nevertheless check out former cricketer and now a prominent journalist Snehal Pradhan's take on the drama that unfolded at Sawai Maan Singh. Click here to read the piece and do share your view we have a special arrangement made in the article.

Less than 30 minutes before the toss and it is time for us to have a look at the squads, first let's view the Chennai Super Kings: CSK : MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Chennai Super Kings' spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja spun the defending champs to victory in the IPL opener against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, while it was Rishabh Pant's belligerence at Wankhede that kick started Delhi Capitals' campaign with a win.

The Delhi team has a lot of left-handers, so Harbhajan is likely to get another game for CSK. Dhoni will take the final call based on the pitch though. Chris Morris is back for Delhi, and if he is deemed fit to play, is bound to lift the side. Sandeep Lamichhane has been at the top of his T20 game off late. If he gets a game here, CSK will mark him as someone to watch out for.

Time for one of the big ticket matchups of this year's IPL. It's Dhoni vs Pant at Delhi tonight. Both teams got off to solid starts in their opening games, and another win here will go a long way in consolidating their positions in the top half of the table.

Pitch report: "A typical Kotla pitch. Devoid of grass. The ball has turned the most on this venue. Team winning the toss might want to chase on this wicket," reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

CSK go in with the same XI from the previous game

With Delhi opting to play Mishra over Boult, both teams will be playing with only three overseas players, not sure if that has happened before in the IPL

Shreyas Iyer, DC captain : We are looking for 170-180, it plays (the wicket) slow in the second innings, he reckons it is a good toss to win.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain : We have played a lot of games here but all the venues are pretty special. We were looking to bowl first, we don't exactly know how the wicket behaves. It looks a bit tacky.

As expected, CSK is unchanged for this game. Delhi decided to play the extra spinner in the form of Amit Mishra. A surprise inclusion considering they had the option of picking Sandeep Lamichhane. This means both teams are playing with only 3 overseas players, something you rarely see in IPL. Will Dhoni open with Harbhajan again? Maybe not against this Delhi top order.

It is almost time for live action as Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan make their way to the middle. CSK break their team huddle and jog out too. Loud cheers welcome both the teams.

Deepak Chahar is at top of his mark to start the proceedings. Prithvi Shaw has marked his guard and is ready as well. One slip in place.

FOUR! A harmless short ball at 132 clicks around Shaw's ribs is easy pickings for the batsman. Swivels and pulls to get going

IPL 12 Match 5 DC vs CSK at Feroz Shah Kotla Delhi: It is almost time for live action as Delhi openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan make their way to the middle. CSK break their team huddle and jog out too. Loud cheers welcome both the teams.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, DC vs CSK 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Both sides are high on confidence after making a winning start to their campaigns this season. While CSK defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this edition's opening match at Chennai by seven wickets, DC thumped Mumbai Indians (MI) by 37 runs in their first match.

The Tuesday encounter is seen as a contest between the experience of MS Dhoni and Co and youth force of Shreyas Iyer's side. Apart from Dhoni, CSK are blessed with some of the biggest veterans of the T20 game including Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo, who defied the talks of age being a factor in the shortest format of the game last season as they led Chennai to the title in 2018.

In their first game against RCB, Harbahajan and Tahir wreaked havoc as Bangalore were bundled out for 70.

On the other hand, perennial underachievers DC made an impressive start to the 2019 season with youngster Rishabh Pant mesmerising the Mumbai crowd with some brutal hitting. Pant smashed 78 off 27 against Mumbai and would remain a big threat for Chennai bowlers. Meanwhile, young captain Iyer and opener Prithvi Shaw would also be eager to impress against the defending champions.

However, DC would know that history is against them when it comes to their record against CSK. In 18 matches so far between these two sides in IPL, CSK has emerged victorious on 12 occasions. However, DC have won 2 out of the previous 3 matches against CSK.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).