Both teams have got off to a winning start and will look to continue to maintain their momentum. It is Delhi's first home game while first away fixture for the Super Kings, the subplot of the game is going to be Dhoni vs Pant. Master vs disciple . Champion vs Challenger. From TV promos to casual watchers' conversation all revolve around the two wicket-keepers in action. Check out the preview

In case you missed Live action on the telly or twitter yesterday or perhaps you were living under a rock: KXIP skipper R Ashwin ran out (some prefer to call it Mankaded) RR opener Jos Buttler that triggered a bombastic controversy that had the cricket world split into two and a half (the half belongs to the people choosing grey over black and white). Nevertheless check out former cricketer and now a prominent journalist Snehal Pradhan's take on the drama that unfolded at Sawai Maan Singh. Click here to read the piece and do share your view we have a special arrangement made in the article.

IPL 2019, DC vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

Both sides are high on confidence after making a winning start to their campaigns this season. While CSK defeated Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this edition's opening match at Chennai by seven wickets, DC thumped Mumbai Indians (MI) by 37 runs in their first match.

The Tuesday encounter is seen as a contest between the experience of MS Dhoni and Co and youth force of Shreyas Iyer's side. Apart from Dhoni, CSK are blessed with some of the biggest veterans of the T20 game including Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Dwayne Bravo, who defied the talks of age being a factor in the shortest format of the game last season as they led Chennai to the title in 2018.

In their first game against RCB, Harbahajan and Tahir wreaked havoc as Bangalore were bundled out for 70.

On the other hand, perennial underachievers DC made an impressive start to the 2019 season with youngster Rishabh Pant mesmerising the Mumbai crowd with some brutal hitting. Pant smashed 78 off 27 against Mumbai and would remain a big threat for Chennai bowlers. Meanwhile, young captain Iyer and opener Prithvi Shaw would also be eager to impress against the defending champions.

However, DC would know that history is against them when it comes to their record against CSK. In 18 matches so far between these two sides in IPL, CSK has emerged victorious on 12 occasions. However, DC have won 2 out of the previous 3 matches against CSK.

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings Full Squads:

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players list: Colin Ingram, Manjot Karla, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kasigo Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains and Rishabh Pant.

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).