Today’s IPL match live blog between CSK vs SRH Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of match number 41 of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Despite two losses in a row, Chennai can regain the top position with a win against SRH tonight. Click here to check out the full points table.

David Warner maintains his dominance in the Orange Cap list. He has smashed 517 runs in 9 games so far. His opening partner st SRH Jonny Bairstow is not too far behind though with 445 runs.

Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-takers' list in IPL 2019, extending his haul to 23 after grabbing a couple of wickets in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The South African speedster is seven wickets clear of the nearest rival, compatriot Imran Tahir who is second in the list with 16 wickets. Check out the full list here .

Chennai Super Kings have now suffered back-to-back losses after their defeats to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MS Dhoni-led side, though, will hope to seal their spot in the playoffs with a win in the upcoming fixture. Read the preview of Match 41 of IPL 2019 between CSK and SRH to find out what else is at stake in the fixture that will be taking place at Chepauk.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have announced their replacement for the injured West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph, with South African bowler Beuran Hendricks taking his place in the squad. Full details here .

Ajinkya Rahane was at his lethal best with the bat on Monday, even if his unbeaten innings off 105 against Delhi Capitals ended up in a losing cause. Rahane, who recently stepped down as Rajasthan Royals skipper to make way for Steve Smith, has shown that he can fit the new expectations of this format, and earned breathing space, writes Snehal Pradhan. More on that here .

"Humidity greets me here at Chennai. Spinners will relish bowling here, and SRH have some potent spinners. Average score here is 128. That's is something teams will take into account. Spinners extract three degrees of turn here. Even, mosaic-looking, no grass. It's about skills of the batsman to score against spinners," says Darren Ganga in the pitch report.

CSK return home after an extended road trip where they started well but lost two in a row. SRH have contrasting fortunes as they are on an upturn after winning the last couple of games. CSK have shown a weakness in its top order batting while SRH seem to score runs only in the top order. The last game between these two teams saw a leadership crisis in the Chennai camp with Dhoni missing the game. SRH are going to pay back the favour as Williamson is set to miss this game. It won't be a surprise if the end result of the game also complements the outcome of the battle of Hyderabad with Chennai winning comprehensively at home.

CSK vs SRH Latest score updates Dhoni : We will bowl first. It is good to be back at home. We will be here for the next 10 days. When you are not travelling it brings down the fatigue. We have made one change, Harbhajan comes in place of Shardul Thakur.

CSK have played four matches in this season at home and won each of those four matches. SRH have played two IPL matches at Chennai and lost both of them.

CSK vs SRH Latest score updates Bhuvneshwar : We would have bowled first too. We will miss Williamson but Warner and Bairstow have been good for us. Manish Pandey comes in place of Nadeem.

"Humidity greets me here at Chennai. Spinners will relish bowling here, and SRH have some potent spinners. Average score here is 128. That's is something teams will take into account. Spinners extract three degrees of turn here. Even, mosaic-looking, no grass. It's about skills of the batsman to score against spinners," says Darren Ganga in the pitch report.

IPL 12 Match 41 CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: MS Dhoni elects to bowl after Chennai Super Kings win the toss

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps