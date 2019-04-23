First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 40 Apr 22, 2019
RR vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 39 Apr 21, 2019
RCB vs CSK
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
IPL Apr 23, 2019
CSK vs SRH
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs SRH Match at MA Chidambaram Stadium: Super Kings aim to bounce back after consecutive defeats

Date: Tuesday, 23 April, 2019 19:06 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

Chennai Super Kings VS Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have announced their replacement for the injured West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph, with South African bowler Beuran Hendricks taking his place in the squad. Full details here

    Full Scorecard

  • Chennai Super Kings have now suffered back-to-back losses after their defeats to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MS Dhoni-led side, though, will hope to seal their spot in the playoffs with a win in the upcoming fixture. Read the preview of Match 41 of IPL 2019 between CSK and SRH to find out what else is at stake in the fixture that will be taking place at Chepauk. 

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Purple Cap, Leading Wicket Taker latest updates

    Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-takers' list in IPL 2019, extending his haul to 23 after grabbing a couple of wickets in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The South African speedster is seven wickets clear of the nearest rival, compatriot Imran Tahir who is second in the list with 16 wickets. Check out the full list here

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Orange Cap, Highest Run Scorer latest updates

    David Warner maintains his dominance in the Orange Cap list. He has smashed 517 runs in 9 games so far. His opening partner st SRH Jonny Bairstow is not too far behind though with 445 runs. 

    Check out the full list here

    Full Scorecard

  • IPL 2019 Points Table, Team Standings and Rankings Latest Updates

    Despite two losses in a row, Chennai can regain the top position with a win against SRH tonight. Click here to check out the full points table. 

    Full Scorecard

  • Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

    Full Scorecard

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between CSK vs SRH

    Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of match number 41 of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk in Chennai

    Full Scorecard

IPL 12 Match 41 CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to complete a double over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who aim to reclaim top spot in points table.

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players listDavid WarnerJonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky BhuiVijay ShankarDeepak HoodaAbhishek SharmaRashid KhanBhuvneshwar KumarSandeep SharmaK Khaleel AhmedManish PandeyShreevats GoswamiWriddhiman SahaMartin GuptillShahbaz NadeemYusuf PathanMohammad NabiSiddarth KaulShakib Al HasanBasil ThampiBilly StanlakeT Natarajan.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019

Tags : #Ambati Rayudu #Chepauk #David Warner #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 CSK #IPL 2019 SRH #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #ipl live telecast 2019 #ipl live tv #Jonny Bairstow #Kane Williamson #live cricket score #Live match #Live streaming #Live telecast #MA Chidambaram Stadium #MS Dhoni #Shane Watson #Suresh Raina #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
2
Chennai
 10 7 3 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 9 5 4 0 10
5
Punjab
 10 5 5 0 10
6
Kolkata
 10 4 6 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 10 3 7 0 6
8
Bangalore
 10 3 7 0 6
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all