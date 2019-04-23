Today’s IPL match live blog between CSK vs SRH Hello and welcome to Firstpost's LIVE blog of match number 41 of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chepauk in Chennai

Chennai Super Kings were cruising at one stage being the table toppers but they have suffered a jolt in their last two matches and Delhi Capitals have overtaken them at the top of the table.

Despite two losses in a row, Chennai can regain the top position with a win against SRH tonight. Click here to check out the full points table.

David Warner maintains his dominance in the Orange Cap list. He has smashed 517 runs in 9 games so far. His opening partner st SRH Jonny Bairstow is not too far behind though with 445 runs.

Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the wicket-takers' list in IPL 2019, extending his haul to 23 after grabbing a couple of wickets in the match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. The South African speedster is seven wickets clear of the nearest rival, compatriot Imran Tahir who is second in the list with 16 wickets. Check out the full list here .

Chennai Super Kings have now suffered back-to-back losses after their defeats to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The MS Dhoni-led side, though, will hope to seal their spot in the playoffs with a win in the upcoming fixture. Read the preview of Match 41 of IPL 2019 between CSK and SRH to find out what else is at stake in the fixture that will be taking place at Chepauk.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, have announced their replacement for the injured West Indian pacer Alzarri Joseph, with South African bowler Beuran Hendricks taking his place in the squad. Full details here .

IPL 12 Match 41 CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) look to complete a double over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who aim to reclaim top spot in points table.

IPL 2019, CSK vs SRH, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 41st match of the Indian Premier League.

Chennai, however, had a game in hand and will be looking to regain that position with a win against SRH at Chepauk.

Their biggest concern is the top order. SRH bowlers will be looking to exploit that weakness and also searching for tricks to get rid of MS Dhoni early.

Dhoni is the pivot around which CSK revolves and he will again be the key going into the match.

SRH, om the other hand, got back to winning ways with a thumping win over Kolkata Knight Riders. CSK's biggest challenge will be to stop the marauding opening partnership of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

The biggest advantage for CSK is that they are back at home where they have won all their four matches.

The last time these two teams met, it was a one-sided affair with SRH chasing down 133 easily to win by six wickets.

However, things could be different this time around. Expect a cracker.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team 2019 Players list: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (w), Kane Williamson (c), Ricky Bhui, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, K Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Siddarth Kaul, Shakib Al Hasan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan.

