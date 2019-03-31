First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs RR Match at Chennai: Royals keep Dhoni, Bravo in check in slog overs

Date: Sunday, 31 March, 2019 21:38 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

129/4
Overs
17.4
R/R
7.41
Fours
12
Sixes
3
Extras
5
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
MS Dhoni (C) (W) Batting 49 38 3 1
Dwayne Bravo Batting 17 13 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dhawal Kulkarni 3.4 0 27 1
Jofra Archer 3 1 9 1

Chennai Super Kings VS Rajasthan Royals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • After 17 overs,Chennai Super Kings 115/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 38 , Dwayne Bravo 16)

    There's a lot of dew falling currently. CSK would need a solid target otherwise RR shouldn't have much issue. Seven off this over of Archer including a four from Dhoni as he cuts the back of length slow ball in the gap through third-man.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Excellent placement by MSD. Slower and short from Archer as Dhoni waits for it to cut it through the gap at third-man

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Chennai Super Kings 108/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 33 , Dwayne Bravo 14)

    Good over for CSK as they take nine without hitting a boundary. MSD also gave a run out opportunity as he went on to steal a single after playing a dab to cover but the direct hit never came. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Chennai Super Kings 99/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 29 , Dwayne Bravo 10)

    Bravo is off and running with two boundaries. Slams the short ball from Stokes over extra cover and then a slice shot on an outside off ball. Dhoni is also dropped at cover by Gowtham but that shot was travelling like a bullet. 11 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! This comes from an almost full delivery. In the slot, outside off as Bravo plays the cut shot wide of the third man

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Stokes drags his length short as Bravo jumps on his feet to drive it over extra cover for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Nothing much the fielder could have done. Dhoni came down heavily on that cover drive as it went straight to the fielder but he failed to hold onto it

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Hard to get a sense of what kind of pitch this is and what is a par score here, which is why this may be a very good toss to win for RR. Six overs to go with Archer to bowl two of those. RR need a strong finish from Stokes and Kulkarni, and one over from one of their other three bowlers. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Chennai Super Kings 88/4 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 28 , Dwayne Bravo 0)

    As we started to talk about the partnership it has been broken. Unadkat cleans up Raina. Change of pace does the trick as Raina moved back to make room for himself but was deceived by the slowness of the ball and couldn't connect with it. Dhoni also scored a four before the fall of the wicket with a slap down the ground. Five off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • Just when Raina was starting to get into the groove for a bigger score

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! RAINA OUT! Unadkat cleans him up. Another slower one as Raina moves back to make room for a cut but misses the ball and loses his stumps.

    Raina b Unadkat 36(32). CSK: 88/4.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Unadkat goes short and slow as Dhoni shimmies down to whack it over the bowler's head

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most 50-plus stands for CSK in IPL:

    13 - Michael Hussey/Murali Vijay
    10 - Michael Hussey/Suresh Raina
    10 - Suresh Raina/MS Dhoni*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Chennai Super Kings 83/3 ( Suresh Raina 36 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 23)

    Rahane has called Stokes back into attack, who gives away five runs. The Dhoni-Raina partnership is now upto 55. RR have almost lost the advantage of early wickets and need a breakthrough soon to pull things back.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Chennai Super Kings 78/3 ( Suresh Raina 35 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 19)

    Dhoni whip-pulls the back of the length ball from Unadkat to square leg fence for a four and then shows his fitness by running a double with a soft flick to mid-wicket. Raina adds another four with a deft flick to fine leg. 12 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Raina flicked that super fine to get a boundary behind the wicket. The fielder was in the circle

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Unadkat drags one down and Dhoni was super quick on it with his pull shot as he finds the gap at square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Chennai Super Kings 66/3 ( Suresh Raina 30 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 12)

    The pitch is expected to assist the spinners but you need to be more disciplined. RR spinners are either too short or wide. Gowtham places one in Raina's arc as he clears his leg and slams it over deep mid-wicket for a six. 11 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    The last time there was a game at this ground, the pace bowlers hardly got a look-in. This time, the spinners aren't looking as effective. As this game goes on, we'll see the effects of the dew coming in, and the bowlers becoming less effective. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! A typical Raina shot. Put in to his slot as he crouches down to slog it over the mid-wicket

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 55/3 ( Suresh Raina 21 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 10)

    Raina gets a four on the first ball with an expansive drive over extra-cover with an inside-out shot as Gowtham pitches it outside off. Takes a couple with another drive before a wide and three singles. 10 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! We are back after time-out and Raina gets a four. Pitched outside off by Gowtham as he drives it over covers 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most times batting together in IPL:

    62 - AB de Villiers/Virat Kohli
    59 - Chris Gayle/Virat Kohli
    50 - Shikhar Dhawan/David Warner
    50 - MS DHONI/SURESH RAINA*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 45/3 ( Suresh Raina 13 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 9)

    Seven off the over as Raina breaks the shackles with a four. Gopal picks the wrong length, goes short as Raina sits back to guide it to point.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Wrong length for the pitch. Gopal goes short as Raina gets deep into the crease to guide it past point

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 38/3 ( Suresh Raina 7 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 8)

    Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham called in from other end. Dhoni collects two singles as Raina adds another. Leg bye added as well after the full ball hits Raina's pads and runs to square leg.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 34/3 ( Suresh Raina 6 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 6)

    Leggie Shreyas Gopal brought into attack as RR decide to introduce spin. The slow pitch is bound to assist the spinners. Five off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    By far the best bowling performance RR have put in this season. Aggressive stuff from Rahane to have Archer terrorise Raina, and now to bring in the legspinner immediately. Onus on the other bowlers to keep the pressure now, I'm really curious to see how Unadkat goes. 

    Full Scorecard

  • It's all happening at the Chepauk this evening! 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 29/3 ( Suresh Raina 6 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 1)

    MS Dhoni drags one back on to the stumps but the bails don't move. RR have decided to keep it regularly short against Raina. Archer is bowling with a leg-slip for him. Two off the over. End of powerplay and CSK are 29/3.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 27/3 ( Suresh Raina 5 , MS Dhoni (C) (W) 0)

    Another wicket for RR as CSK lose their top order. Jadhav edges the wide, outside off delivery to Buttler trying to drive it away from body. Raina also gets a four after a top-edge off a pull shot flies over the keeper. MS Dhoni is now out in the middle.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    MS Dhoni has not scored a fifty against RR yet. He has played 17 innings against them before today.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Jadhav OUT! There was nothing in the delivery to deserve a wicket but Jadhav managed to give one. Wide, outside off ball and Jadhav went for a drive away from body as he edged it to keeper.

     Kedar Jadhav c Buttler b D Kulkarni 8(3). CSK: 27/3.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! The short stuff is not working for RR. Raina goes for a pull but the top-edge flies over the keeper

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 22/2 ( Suresh Raina 0 , Kedar Jadhav 8)

    No Watson masterclass today! Starts the over with a massive six to mid-wicket as Stokes bowls short. Stokes tries the same but keeps it on off as Watson cuts it straight to short third man. Jadhav starts off with two back-to-back fours pulling short balls from Stokes. 14 off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Another pull shot gives Jadhav the same result. Stokes goes short again as Jadhav tonks it over mid-wicket fielder

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Almost the same as the wicket-ball but doesn't get the line right as Jadhav rocks back to pull it to deep backward square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! CSK lose Watson! Goes for a cut this time on back of a length ball that pitched outside off but sliced it straight to the short third man

    Watson c Jofra Archer b Stokes 13(13). CSK: 14/2.

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Certainly looks like a different pitch tonight, much better for batting and in that light this is a great start by RR. Rahane making the right move by using Archer to open the innings, using his extreme pace against Rayudu. The Watson dismissal was sheer dumb luck, but RR will happily take it. Need a good start to avoid a third consecutive loss, and they've got it. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! And we have lost the ball. Ben Stokes needs time to read the pitch. Goes short but this pitch is slow as Watson gets back to pull it over deep square leg

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 8/1 ( Shane Watson 7 , Suresh Raina 0)

    Seven off the over that also involved a correct DRS call by Watson. He was given out after he attempted to play a legside delivery but the replays showed there was no bat connect as Buttler took the catch. Watson then clobbers Kulkarni to mid-wicket fence for four runs.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    Suresh Raina has scored 569 runs against RR in IPL - the most by any player against them.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Kulkarni goes short as Watson swings the bat to put it to mid-wicket fence.

    Full Scorecard

  • REVIEW AND NOT OUT! Watson given out for an edge to keeper as he tried to play the legside delivery. Replays show the ball was miles away from the bat.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 1/1 ( Shane Watson 0 , )

    Excellent bowling from the Jofra Archer! Starts by bowling four dot balls with a nasty rib-tickler that slams Rayudu's forearm. Slight delay as physio comes out to help followed by another dot ball and the dismissal. Archer went short but it was held up the pitch as Rayudu went for the upper cut and edged it to Buttler. Wicket-maiden.

    Full Scorecard

  • WICKET! Rayudu OUT! The pressure of lack of runs goes against Rayudu. Attempts an upper-cut against a short ball that slowed down after pitching and edged it to keeper.

    Rayudu c Buttler b Jofra Archer 1(8). CSK: 1/1.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 1/0 ( Ambati Rayudu 1 , Shane Watson 0)

    Excellent start by pacer Kulkarni. Rayudu guides the second ball to third man for a single followed by four dot balls to Watson including a miss as he attempted a loose cut.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ambati Rayudu at Chennai in IPL:

    3, 0, 18*, 7, 34*, 39, 28

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    RR have lost seven out of their nine IPL matches outside Jaipur. On the other hand, CSK have lost only out of their last 14 IPL encounters at Chennai.

    Full Scorecard

  • Here we go! Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu are out at the crease. Dhawal Kulkarni to bowl the first over. The crowd is as always super loud at Chennai with barely anything being audible.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 12 CSK vs RR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: There's a lot of dew falling currently. CSK would need a solid target otherwise RR shouldn't have much issue. Seven off this over of Archer including a four from Dhoni as he cuts the back of length slow ball in the gap through third-man.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, CSK vs RR 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to continue their winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their second home game of the season.

Central to the focus  of the game will be the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch which came under severe criticism in the opening IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match. Both Dhoni and Kohli were unhappy with the track after the batsmen from the two teams found it hard to get going because of the slowness of the surface.

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs RR Match at Chennai: Royals keep Dhoni, Bravo in check in slog overs

File images of Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (L) and Rajasthan Royals captain Ajinkya Rahane. Sportzpics

RCB were shot down for 70 in that IPL opener and CSK were made to work hard for 18 overs to earn their win.

Chennai's experience has been their biggest strength and their maturity was on display against RCB and Delhi Capitals. Dwayne Bravo shone with the ball and Shane Watson with the bat against Delhi. Another impressive thing was the calmness with which they chased down the 148 at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Ambati Rayudu will be looking to get back in form after two failures. The CSK team looks well balanced and it's their spinners who will again be the key on the Chepauk track.

Royals, on the other hand, are yet to get off the mark on the points table. And their mental strength is going to be the key against MS Dhoni-led side. Post the mankading incident against KXIP, their batting suffered a failure and they lost the match after being in strong position and then their bowlers couldn't defend 198 against SRH.

Sanju Samson hit a glorious century in the last match and he would look to keep the consistency going. A lot is expected from their pacers Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer who went at 13.33, 13.33 and 10.50 per over respectively. It's also the time for Jaydev Unadkat to stand up and do justice to his price tag.

The stands will be buzzing and what will only make it more difficult is the fact that RR have lost 5 out of the 6 matches in Chepauk. CSK start off as favourites.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players List: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players List: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.​​

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019

CRICKET SCORES


