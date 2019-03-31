Hello and welcome to our LIVE blog of Match 12 of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at MA Chidambaram, Chennai on our LIVE blog here

The Chepauk pitch that was under severe criticism after the IPL opener that hosted CSK v RCB will be in focus. Both captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli expressed their displeasure and it will be interesting to see what surface is on offer today. Find out more in the preview.

The pitch is going to be one of the characters in tonight's story. A dry turner last time, this time the ground staff have tried to shield it from the sun by erecting a pandal over it leading up to the game. That my force some changes in the XI for the Royals. I expect Jaydev Unadkat to sit out, and maybe Mahipal Lomror to come in.

When the two teams have met in Chennai, the Super Kings have clearly had the upper-hand having won five out of six games , with RR having a solitary win.

Royals have a terrible record at the Chidambaram, having won only once here. RR haven't changed their XI, indicating that the pitch isn't as much of a turner as it was last time. Rahane betting heavily on dew, because they are going into this match leading with the suit that took a hammering in the last game.

IPL 12 Match 12 CSK vs RR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Two teams on either end of the points table clash at Chepauk for defending champions Chennai Super Kings' home ground.

Central to the focus of the game will be the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch which came under severe criticism in the opening IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match. Both Dhoni and Kohli were unhappy with the track after the batsmen from the two teams found it hard to get going because of the slowness of the surface.

RCB were shot down for 70 in that IPL opener and CSK were made to work hard for 18 overs to earn their win.

Chennai's experience has been their biggest strength and their maturity was on display against RCB and Delhi Capitals. Dwayne Bravo shone with the ball and Shane Watson with the bat against Delhi. Another impressive thing was the calmness with which they chased down the 148 at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Ambati Rayudu will be looking to get back in form after two failures. The CSK team looks well balanced and it's their spinners who will again be the key on the Chepauk track.

Royals, on the other hand, are yet to get off the mark on the points table. And their mental strength is going to be the key against MS Dhoni-led side. Post the mankading incident against KXIP, their batting suffered a failure and they lost the match after being in strong position and then their bowlers couldn't defend 198 against SRH.

Sanju Samson hit a glorious century in the last match and he would look to keep the consistency going. A lot is expected from their pacers Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer who went at 13.33, 13.33 and 10.50 per over respectively. It's also the time for Jaydev Unadkat to stand up and do justice to his price tag.

The stands will be buzzing and what will only make it more difficult is the fact that RR have lost 5 out of the 6 matches in Chepauk. CSK start off as favourites.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players List: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players List: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.​​