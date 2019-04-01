FOUR ! The ball slips out of Santner's hand, with Tripathi lofting the full toss down the ground to collect his first boundary. RR 32/3

FOUR ! The ball slips out of Santner's hand for a second time in three deliveries, before getting edged towards the third man fence for a four. What's worse, this one's hit above waist height, and is called a no-ball. RR 37/3

A forgettable over from Santner, as the ball slips out of his grasp on two occasions, both getting dispatched for fours by Tripathi. What's worse, the second one is called a no-ball for height, and Tripathi smashes the ball over the bowler's head for a six in the free-hit. 17 runs off the over. The Kiwi spinner will likely be taken off after this over.

Yuzvendra Chahal once told me that they sometimes train with a wet ball, by dunking a ball in a bucket of water, so they are ready for situations like these. Tough day to be a bowler so RR have a chance to capitalise.

Chahar bowls his final over. Single collected off each of the first three deliveries. Tripathi mistimes a pull towards square-leg, where the ball lands at a safe distance from a jogging Watson. Tripathi collects a boundary off the last delivery. Chahar finishes a quality spell with figures of 2/19.

FOUR ! Well-timed drive through the extra cover region by Tripathi! Jadhav puts in a dive in the deep, but his effort ultimately goes in vain. RR 59/3

Jadeja brought into the attack in the eighth over. Tripathi collects his fourth boundary with a well-timed drive off the second ball. Nine off the over, with the partnership worth 49 at the end of it.

FIFTY partnership up between Tripathi and Smith for the fourth-wicket , a much-needed one for the Royals who looked completely out of sorts after losing three early wickets. Smith collects a single to bring up the milestone. RR 64/3

Santner concedes eight off his second over after returning with the ball in hand, including a boundary to Tripathi off the third delivery. Meanwhile, the partnership is in excess of 50. Umpire calls for the timeout. RR need 104 off 66 now.

OUT! Tahir strikes in his very first over, dismissing the well-set Tripathi by collecting a simple return catch from the batsman! RR 75/4

Smith narrowly survives a stumping chance off Tahir's very first delivery of the evening. The SA spinner follows it up with a googly to the Aussie batsman. Singles collected off the next three deliveries. Tahir collects a simple return catch off the last delivery to break the partnership, as Tripathi is forced to return to the dugout for a 24-ball 39. At the halfway mark of the innings, it still is anybody's game. RR need 101 off 60 balls.

Ravindra Jadeja is the only bowler with two four-fors against RR in IPL. He has dismissed Smith four times in IPL.

Bravo brought into the attack in the 11th over and he starts off on a tidy note, conceding five off it, including one double. New batsman Stokes is off the mark, and he will have to get going soon enough, with the asking rate starting to climb. RR need 96 off 54.

Dwayne Bravo needs to take three wickets to become the first bowler to take 100 wickets for CSK in IPL.

Tahir into his second over, with Smith and Stokes continuing to rotate the strike between themselves through the ones, and the occasional two. Dhoni will be happy as long as his side can dry up the boundaries for these two. RR need 89 off 48 balls.

Bravo starts his second over with a couple of wides, the first one eliciting an appeal for caught-behind from the keeper. Four singles collected off the remaining deliveries of the over. RR need 83 off 42.

Stage set for Smith to earn his bread and stake his claim. He's on a run a ball now, but this is around the time when the dew became unbearable for the bowlers in the first innings. Even with the ball changed, it won't take more than two overs for this ball to bloat and start slipping from the hands.

OUT ! Smith shuffles forward, and miscues the full toss while trying to slog down the ground. Huge shout of "Catch it!", and the substitute fielder at long off completes a simple catch in the end! The Aussie is yet to muster up a big score so far in this edition of the league. RR 94/5

Smith is dismissed off the second delivery of Tahir's third over, succumbing to the pressure of accelerating Rajasthan's scoring rate, falling victim to a miscued slog down the ground. Gowtham joins Stokes at the crease, and it's the England all-rounder who has to take charge of the chase now. RR need 79 off 36 balls.

SIX ! Stokes gets down on one knee, and clubs the ball towards the cow corner fence! RR 107/5

Jadeja returns to the attack. Stokes collects a double off each of the first two balls, before getting down on one knee and smashing the ball towards the cow-corner fence to collect his first big hit. Single collected off the next two balls. Stokes collects a quick double off the last ball. 14 off the over. RR needed 65 off 30 balls. Second timeout taken.

Things have gone badly downhill and RR seem to be heading to their third consecutive loss. This will hurt them, as they are one of the teams that really needed to start well considering they will lose all their first-choice overseas talent once the World Cup comes close.

Gowtham smashes the ball into the stands beyond deep midwicket to start Tahir's final over with a six. The South African leggie keeps it tight in the remaining deliveries of the over, giving away just three singles. He finishes with figures of 2/23 . RR need 56 off 24 balls.

OUT ! Raina at the cover arc is always a threat for batsmen! Gowtham looks for an inside-out slog, but doesn't quite middle it; the bat turns in his hand, Raina has to move to his left to complete the catch. RR 120/6

FOUR! Positive start for Archer, who gets width first ball, and slashes it behind square for a boundary. RR 124/6

Thakur returns to the attack, and collects a wicket and concedes a boundary off the first two deliveries — the first instance resulting in the dismissal of Gowtham for 9. Single off each of the next two balls. Archer ends the over with a six over long on. 12 off the over. The game's heading towards a tense finish from the looks of it. RR need 44 off 18 balls.

FOUR ! Stokes this time shuffles to his left, and goes for a paddle, guiding it past the man at 45. RR 142/6

SIX ! Slower ball from Bravo, picked up Archer, and the latter swats this over long on for a big hit! RR 151/6

Stokes starts off Bravo's third over with a six and a four, putting the latter under pressure right away. Slower ball from Bravo off the third delivery, with an agile stop at cover allowing just a single. Archer flicks a yorker towards deep square-leg for a double, before swatting a slower ball over long on for a six off the fifth. 19 runs leaked by Bravo in this over. Stokes has an ideal partner in Archer right now, and Rajasthan suddenly look favourites to chase this down, needing 25 off 12.

One of England's greats, and the player who might replace him as the country's best allrounder. Stokes and Archer are keeping RR in the hunt.

SIX ! Thakur fires one down the leg side! Stokes swivels around, connecting well enough to send the ball over the rope on this occasion. RR 161/6

Thakur bowls the crucial penultimate over. A test of fire for him it seems. Starts off by conceding a leg bye while bowling to Stokes. Archer heaves towards third man, getting a bit of an edge, and comes back for a second run. Slower back-of-length delivery to Archer off the third, the batsman getting only one. Stokes collects a six off the fourth to shift the balance in Royals' favour once again. He then drives towards deep cover for a brace off the fifth. Single to Stokes off the last ball. Would've been an excellent over for Shardul had it not been for that six. RR need 12 off 6 now.

We'll now bring you the final over ball-by-ball. Bravo to do the honours! RR need 12 off 6.

Ball 1 : OUT! HUGE, HUGE WICKET! Stokes hits this straight to Raina at extra cover! Stokes has to depart for a well-made 46 off 26. More importantly, the new batsman will be on strike, and not Archer. RR 164/7; need 12 off 5 balls!

Ball 3 : Leg bye! Gopal gets hit on his back, and sets off for the non-striker's end. Archer on strike now! RR 165/7; need 11 off 3 balls!

Ball 4: Brilliant from Bravo! Full delivery outside off, and Archer can only pat it towards cover for a single. He chips the base of his bat, and needs a change! RR 166/7; need 10 off 2 balls!

Ball 5 : OUT ! Gopal gets a thick edge off a length ball, and Tahir gobbles it up at third man! This is magical from DJ Bravo! RR 166/8; need 10 off 1 ball!

Ball 6 : CSK win the thriller by 8 runs! Bravo has pulled a rabbit out of the hat yet again ! Just a single is what Archer can collect off the last ball! RR 167/8

After getting hammered all over the park in his previous over, Bravo concedes just three runs and collects two wickets off a magical final over to help CSK pull off an eight-run thrilling victory at the Chepauk, and maintain their unbeaten run in IPL 2019! Archer remains unbeaten on 24 off 11, showing his usefulness as a lower-order pinch-hitter, although he couldn't quite find the answers to Bravo's riddles in the final over.

Yet another game gone which RR will think they could have won. But the CSK bowlers proved better in adverse conditions, showing skill and control even with a wet ball. For RR, they need to think about some changes; Rahane and Unadkat will feel under pressure. The next game is against RCB, who are struggling just as much.

Ajinkya Rahane, losing captain: Very disappointed today. We started well in the first ten overs, but the last five overs costed us. When Dhoni bats it is very difficult for the bowlers. It was very hard for the bowlers to grip the ball after six overs, even the fast bowlers. CSK bowled really well, they kept taking wickets. As a batting unit we need to take the responsibility for this. We win as a team and we lose as a team. If we win the smaller moments in T20s we will do will. We have played well in the last three games and hopefully with some luck we'll be able to turn it around.

IPL 2019, CSK vs RR, Today's Match Preview: Chennai Super Kings will be looking to continue their winning ways when they take on Rajasthan Royals in their second home game of the season.

Central to the focus of the game will be the MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch which came under severe criticism in the opening IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore match. Both Dhoni and Kohli were unhappy with the track after the batsmen from the two teams found it hard to get going because of the slowness of the surface.

RCB were shot down for 70 in that IPL opener and CSK were made to work hard for 18 overs to earn their win.

Chennai's experience has been their biggest strength and their maturity was on display against RCB and Delhi Capitals. Dwayne Bravo shone with the ball and Shane Watson with the bat against Delhi. Another impressive thing was the calmness with which they chased down the 148 at the Feroz Shah Kotla. Ambati Rayudu will be looking to get back in form after two failures. The CSK team looks well balanced and it's their spinners who will again be the key on the Chepauk track.

Royals, on the other hand, are yet to get off the mark on the points table. And their mental strength is going to be the key against MS Dhoni-led side. Post the mankading incident against KXIP, their batting suffered a failure and they lost the match after being in strong position and then their bowlers couldn't defend 198 against SRH.

Sanju Samson hit a glorious century in the last match and he would look to keep the consistency going. A lot is expected from their pacers Dhawal Kulkarni, Ben Stokes, and Jofra Archer who went at 13.33, 13.33 and 10.50 per over respectively. It's also the time for Jaydev Unadkat to stand up and do justice to his price tag.

The stands will be buzzing and what will only make it more difficult is the fact that RR have lost 5 out of the 6 matches in Chepauk. CSK start off as favourites.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players List: MS Dhoni (C & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Rajasthan Royals Team 2019 Players List: Ajinkya Rahane (C), Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi, Oshane Thomas, Liam Livingstone, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubham Ranjane, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Sudhesan Midhun, Jaydev Unadkat, Prashant Chopra, Mahipal Lomror, Aryaman Birla, Riyan Parag, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Varun Aaron, Shashank Singh, Manan Vohra, Rahul Tripathi.​​