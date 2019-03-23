First Cricket
IPL 2019 LIVE score, CSK vs RCB at Chennai: Raina departs after completing career milestone

Date: Saturday, 23 March, 2019 22:29 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

70/10
Overs
17.1
R/R
4.09
Fours
3
Sixes
1
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammed Siraj not out 0 1 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 17 0
Harbhajan Singh 4 0 20 3
47/2
Overs
11.0
R/R
4.27
Fours
5
Sixes
1
Extras
2
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Ambati Rayudu Batting 20 28 1 1
Kedar Jadhav Batting 6 8 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Yuzvendra Chahal 3 1 5 1
Navdeep Saini 2 0 14 0

  • FOUR! Cracking shot this was from Jadhav, who spots the short of length and rocks back to hit ti deep of mid-wicket

  • Umesh continues

  • AN IPL LEGEND!

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 42/2 ( Ambati Rayudu 19 , Kedar Jadhav 2)

    Moeen Ali gets hit for a boundary and then comes back strongly to remove Raina. Raina has yet again thrown away a good start, got carried away. Thought everything he will try and hit today will reach the boundary. New man Jadhav was jogging for a single on the penultimate ball but never saw then partner Rayudu did not move an inch from non-strikers' end. Chahal messed up a good run-out chance.  

  • Kedar Jadhav, right handed bat, is the new batsman in

  • OUT! Raina gets carried away, flight from Moeen and he tries to hit the long-on, does not connect and well and holes out to the fielder placed there. Raina c Shivam Dube b Moeen Ali 19(21)

  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK are cruising now as RCB appear short of ideas and options. Raina has also brought up a personal landmark of 5000 IPL runs in the process, a credit to his consistency in this tournament. Virat Kohli may have missed a few tactical tricks by not attacking more against Raina early on in his innings. He had Saini bowling it short at Raina but didn't put a catcher at short leg or leg slip to put that extra doubt in his mind. When you are defending only 70, you might as well go down firing.

  • FOUR! Let the ball turn and then Raina slices it at the last moment to get it post the point fielder for a boundary

  • Moeen Ali into his final over. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Players to score 5,000+ runs for a team in T20 cricket:

    Virat Kohli for RCB
    Suresh Raina for CSK*

    Suresh Raina becomes the first batsman to score 5,000 runs in the history of IPL.

    First to score in IPL,

    1,000 runs: Adam Gilchrist
    2,000 runs: Suresh Raina
    3,000 runs: Suresh Raina
    4,000 runs: Virat Kohli
    5,000 runs: Suresh Raina*

  • After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 36/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 19 , Suresh Raina 15)

    An IPL great Suresh Raina, reaches 5000 runs in the tournament in the ninth over of the innings. Just 3 off the over. CSK won't be too concerned. They need 35 runs in 66 balls.

  • Umesh Yadav, right-arm fast, brought into the attack

  • After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 33/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 18 , Suresh Raina 13)

    Very good over for CSK. They get 10 off it. Raina is getting good batting practice and slowly is getting into the rhythm. He, in his typical approach, collects two boundaries and then gets a single off the last ball. 

  • FOUR! Flighted delivery from Moeen and Raina sits and sweeps it for a boundary to deep mid-wicket

  • FOUR! Good use of the feet by Raina, comes down the track and smashes Moeen straight down the ground for a boundary

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Lowest powerplay scores in IPL:

    14 - RR v RCB, Cape Town, 2009
    15 - CSK v KKR, Kolkata, 2011
    16 - CSK v DD, Raipur, 2015
    16 - CSK v RCB, Chennai, 2019*

  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    CSK are looking to be cautious on a challenging pitch. Couple of big shots from Rayudu against Saini means they have already polished off a good chunk of the target and need less than 50 to win now. RCB have been disciplined with the ball, but with three overs of Yuzvendra already out of the way and CSK having nine wickets in hand, it's going to take a miracle to prevent the men in yellow jerseys from overhauling this paltry total.

  • Moeen continues

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 23/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 17 , Suresh Raina 4)

    Tidy over from Saini. He has shown good character in 2 overs so far. But Kohli wants more than that. CSK need just 48 to win this encounter. 

  • FOUR! Rayudu hits this straight over the bowler' head for a fine boundary. Will release pressure off his shoulders

  • Saini brought back!

  • After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 16/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 12 , Suresh Raina 3)

    Moeen Ali is teasing with Rayudu with simple off-spinner. He is hitting the right areas. End of first powerplay, CSK have made just 16 off the first six overs. But they need only 55. 

  • Moeen Ali continues

  • After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 14/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 11 , Suresh Raina 2)

    If CSK are able to evade these nervy moments, CSK would surpass the total easily. Not that they are under any pressure here but the pitch is difficult to bat against spinners. Chahal is done with his three. Moeen has three to go but there are not any other options for RCB.

  • And we have Chahal collecting the early wicket to give RCB a glimmer of hope. 

  • Chahal continues

  • After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 11/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 9 , Suresh Raina 1)

    Moeen Ali into the attack and he starts off with five dot balls, puts pressure on Rayudu, who slog sweeps and then gets dropped in the deep on the leg side. The game is on here.

  • DROPPED! Rayudu slog sweeps and it goes flying to deep fine leg, Umesh Yadav running in to catch it, dives but spills. 

  • Moeen Ali, right-arm off break, brought into the attack

  • DID YOU KNOW?

    Suresh Raina has scored 642 runs from 25 innings against RCB in IPL at an average of 32.10 and a SR of 129.18 which is the third most by any player. 

  • After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 10/1 ( Ambati Rayudu 8 , Suresh Raina 1)

    Chahal gets the first breakthrough for RCB and he and Kohli were ecstatic after getting this wicket. RCB are looking charged up and they need to if they want to defend 71. Raina has joined Rayudu in the middle. He is a few runs away from 5000 IPL runs. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ducks for Shane Watson in IPL:

    v KKR, Jaipur, 2007/08
    v KXIP, Mohali, 2013/14
    v GL, Bangalore, 2015/16
    v SRH, Wankhede, 2018
    v RCB, Chennai, 2018/19

  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    Good start from RCB. Chahal is yet to go for a run and has picked the prized scalp of Shane Watson. Did RCB miss a trick by not giving the new ball to Umesh Yadav at the other end? He was brilliant for them last season with early breakthroughs. On a slowish pitch, Yadav gives you more chances as he attacks the stumps. On a difficult pitch, small tactical errors can cost you the game.

  • Suresh Raina, left handed bat, is the new man in

  • OUT! Watson has been cleaned up by Chahal and the bowler screams his lungs out in celebration. Lovely leg-spinner pitching on leg and middle line and then beating Watson's defence to disturb the off-stump. Watson b Chahal 0(10)

  • Chahal continues

  • After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 8/0 ( Shane Watson 0 , Ambati Rayudu 7)

    Young debutant Navdeep Saini bowls from the other end and right from the start, his plan seems to be to not give room to the batsman. The third ball of the over rises from good length and strikes Watson on the helmet and goes up in the air. The next one beats Watson again. This is some serious pace from the pacer. Six off the last ball ruins this over for Saini.

  • SIX! This came from nowhere really, good length and ball rises, but Rayudu had pre-conceived the shot, slams it over the long-on boundary for a maximum. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Shane Watson's last 10 IPL innings against RCB:

    11, 7, 10, 26, 1, 24, 41, 6, 34, 22

  • Given the CSK spinners shared eight wickets between them earlier this evening. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ambati Rayudu's scores at Chennai in IPL:

    3, 0, 18*, 7, 34*, 39

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most single digit scores in an IPL innings:

    11 - RCB v KKR, Kolkata, 2017
    10 - RCB v KKR, Bengaluru, 2008
    10 - RCB v RPS, Pune, 2017
    10 - RCB v CSK, Chennai, 2019*

    Most wickets for spinners in an IPL innings:

    8 - CSK v RCB, Chennai, 2011/12
    8 - CSK v DC, Vizag, 2018/19

  • Navdeep Saini, right-arm medium, bowls from the other end

  • After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 0/0 ( Shane Watson 0 , Ambati Rayudu 0)

    Chahal bowls the first over and the ball is skitting on the surface. Chahal turns one and the other straightens after pitching. Watson struggled against him in this over. We may see spin from the other end as well. Chahal starts off with a maiden.

  • Back with the chase! 

    Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu open innings for CSK. This is a small chase and should be wrapped up in quick time. But you just never know. RCB start with spin, Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl the first over. 

  • Sehwag is asking!

  • RCB won't mind!

  • Rajesh Tiwary, Freelance cricket writer

    RCB are 70 all out on the opening night of the IPL. An embarrassing night for Kohli's team. The pitch had all kinds of demons in it but the RCB batsmen didn't help their cause by playing a few reckless shots. An early finish is on the cards now if Watson and gets a few in the middle of his bat early on. 

  • After 18 overs,Royal Challengers Bangalore 70/10 ( Mohammed Siraj 0 , )

    Has been a disastrous start so far RCB so far, as they get shot out for a lowly 70 after being put in to bat by CSK skipper Dhoni. A field day for the Chennai spinners, with Tahir, Harbhajan and Jadeja sharing eight wickets between them, as the home side make perfect use of what isn't an easy surface for batting. We'll be back shortly for Chennai's innings. 

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Lowest totals for RCB in IPL:

    49 v KKR, Kolkata, 2017
    70 v RR, Abu Dhabi, 2014
    70 v CSK, Chennai, 2019*
    82 v KKR, Bangalore, 2008
    87 v CSK, Port Elizabeth, 2009 

    Lowest totals against CSK in IPL:

    70 by RCB, Chennai, 2019*
    83 by DD, Delhi, 2013
    84 by DD, Abu Dhabi, 2014
    87 by RCB, Port Elizabeth, 2009
    92/8 by KXIP, Durban, 2009

IPL 12 Match 1 RCB vs CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai: Moeen Ali gets hit for a boundary and then comes back strongly to remove Raina. Raina has yet again thrown away a good start, got carried away. Thought everything he will try and hit today will reach the boundary. New man Jadhav was jogging for a single on the penultimate ball but never saw then partner Rayudu did not move an inch from non-strikers' end. Chahal messed up a good run-out chance.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, CSK vs RCB 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB, Match Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore face an uphill task as they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the IPL.

The MS Dhoni aura is back in the Indian Premier League and RCB will not only be up against the experience and guile of CSK but also the vibrant crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni's cult following has grown leaps and bounds and the fan support could put added pressure on Kohli's side.

IPL 2019 LIVE score, CSK vs RCB at Chennai: Raina departs after completing career milestone

File images of CSK and RCB captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

RCB have had a tough time against CSK. They haven't won a single match against Dhoni's side since 2014 and what makes it even more difficult is the fact that they have lost six out of the seven games played at the Chepauk. But Kohli played down that factor.

"I don't believe in head to head and rivalries. In T20 it is anyone's game really. Some teams we have done really well against. Some teams like CSK we haven't won in the last six games," he said.

"It is no like you focus only on playing those teams and not focus on teams you have lost against. Opposition this year doesn't matter for us. It is the vision we have and kind of cricket we want to play as a side and we will focus on that," he added.

CSK, on the other hand, would be riding high on confidence and looking to get the points on the board first up at home.

"There is a real emphasis on starting the tournament well," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said. "Last year, we won a couple of games which could easily have gone the other way. We know the importance of a good start. We are certainly not desperate to win it and it's just an opportunity we are looking forward to," he added.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.​

