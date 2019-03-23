Has been a disastrous start so far RCB so far, as they get shot out for a lowly 70 after being put in to bat by CSK skipper Dhoni. A field day for the Chennai spinners, with Tahir, Harbhajan and Jadeja sharing eight wickets between them, as the home side make perfect use of what isn't an easy surface for batting. We'll be back shortly for Chennai's innings.

RCB are 70 all out on the opening night of the IPL. An embarrassing night for Kohli's team. The pitch had all kinds of demons in it but the RCB batsmen didn't help their cause by playing a few reckless shots. An early finish is on the cards now if Watson and gets a few in the middle of his bat early on.

Back with the chase! Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu open innings for CSK. This is a small chase and should be wrapped up in quick time. But you just never know. RCB start with spin, Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl the first over.

Chahal bowls the first over and the ball is skitting on the surface. Chahal turns one and the other straightens after pitching. Watson struggled against him in this over. We may see spin from the other end as well. Chahal starts off with a maiden.

Chahal starts with a Maiden for RCB. How many spinners do RCB have because I would play them all now 🙄 #CSKvRCB #IPL2019 #CSKvsRCB

SIX! This came from nowhere really, good length and ball rises, but Rayudu had pre-conceived the shot, slams it over the long-on boundary for a maximum.

Young debutant Navdeep Saini bowls from the other end and right from the start, his plan seems to be to not give room to the batsman. The third ball of the over rises from good length and strikes Watson on the helmet and goes up in the air. The next one beats Watson again. This is some serious pace from the pacer. Six off the last ball ruins this over for Saini.

OUT! Watson has been cleaned up by Chahal and the bowler screams his lungs out in celebration. Lovely leg-spinner pitching on leg and middle line and then beating Watson's defence to disturb the off-stump. Watson b Chahal 0(10)

Good start from RCB. Chahal is yet to go for a run and has picked the prized scalp of Shane Watson. Did RCB miss a trick by not giving the new ball to Umesh Yadav at the other end? He was brilliant for them last season with early breakthroughs. On a slowish pitch, Yadav gives you more chances as he attacks the stumps. On a difficult pitch, small tactical errors can cost you the game.

Chahal gets the first breakthrough for RCB and he and Kohli were ecstatic after getting this wicket. RCB are looking charged up and they need to if they want to defend 71. Raina has joined Rayudu in the middle. He is a few runs away from 5000 IPL runs.

Suresh Raina has scored 642 runs from 25 innings against RCB in IPL at an average of 32.10 and a SR of 129.18 which is the third most by any player.

DROPPED! Rayudu slog sweeps and it goes flying to deep fine leg, Umesh Yadav running in to catch it, dives but spills.

Moeen Ali into the attack and he starts off with five dot balls, puts pressure on Rayudu, who slog sweeps and then gets dropped in the deep on the leg side. The game is on here.

You want to try just spinners, especially while defending only 71. Hard to fathom why would someone try a pacer on this track!!!! #IPL2019

If CSK are able to evade these nervy moments, CSK would surpass the total easily. Not that they are under any pressure here but the pitch is difficult to bat against spinners. Chahal is done with his three. Moeen has three to go but there are not any other options for RCB.

Moeen Ali is teasing with Rayudu with simple off-spinner. He is hitting the right areas. End of first powerplay, CSK have made just 16 off the first six overs. But they need only 55.

FOUR! Rayudu hits this straight over the bowler' head for a fine boundary. Will release pressure off his shoulders

Tidy over from Saini. He has shown good character in 2 overs so far. But Kohli wants more than that. CSK need just 48 to win this encounter.

CSK are looking to be cautious on a challenging pitch. Couple of big shots from Rayudu against Saini means they have already polished off a good chunk of the target and need less than 50 to win now. RCB have been disciplined with the ball, but with three overs of Yuzvendra already out of the way and CSK having nine wickets in hand, it's going to take a miracle to prevent the men in yellow jerseys from overhauling this paltry total.

FOUR! Good use of the feet by Raina, comes down the track and smashes Moeen straight down the ground for a boundary

Very good over for CSK. They get 10 off it. Raina is getting good batting practice and slowly is getting into the rhythm. He, in his typical approach, collects two boundaries and then gets a single off the last ball.

An IPL great Suresh Raina, reaches 5000 runs in the tournament in the ninth over of the innings. Just 3 off the over. CSK won't be too concerned. They need 35 runs in 66 balls.

FOUR! Let the ball turn and then Raina slices it at the last moment to get it post the point fielder for a boundary

CSK are cruising now as RCB appear short of ideas and options. Raina has also brought up a personal landmark of 5000 IPL runs in the process, a credit to his consistency in this tournament. Virat Kohli may have missed a few tactical tricks by not attacking more against Raina early on in his innings. He had Saini bowling it short at Raina but didn't put a catcher at short leg or leg slip to put that extra doubt in his mind. When you are defending only 70, you might as well go down firing.

OUT! Raina gets carried away, flight from Moeen and he tries to hit the long-on, does not connect and well and holes out to the fielder placed there. Raina c Shivam Dube b Moeen Ali 19(21)

Moeen Ali gets hit for a boundary and then comes back strongly to remove Raina. Raina has yet again thrown away a good start, got carried away. Thought everything he will try and hit today will reach the boundary. New man Jadhav was jogging for a single on the penultimate ball but never saw then partner Rayudu did not move an inch from non-strikers' end. Chahal messed up a good run-out chance.

FOUR! Cracking shot this was from Jadhav, who spots the short of length and rocks back to hit ti deep of mid-wicket

Pitch report by Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar : "I'm hoping it's a blazing start. This pitch might not encourage the kind of strokeplay. It looks a bit dry, and might help the spinners. However, once the batsmen get into their shot-making rhythm, nobody can stop them. There might be a little bit of dew that might come in. But if it grips a little bit, then chasing 180 might be tough."

TOSS : Chennai Super Kings win the toss, and opt to bowl first in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk in Chennai.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain : We're not sure of what target to set, so we will be bowling first. We are playing with three foreigners. Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain : We would have bowled first as well. CSK had chased a 200-plus score against KKR last year, and we had thought about it. I will be opening alongside Parthiv Patel. Either Moeen Ali or AB de Villiers will be in at No 3. We are playing four foreigners: AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme and debutant Shimron Hetmyer.

OUT ! No fireworks by Kohli in the IPL 2019 opening game, as he holes out to the man at deep midwicket to depart for 6, as Harbhajan strikes early for CSK! Jadeja isn't one to let such chances go. RCB 16/1

OUT ! Bhajji collects his second wicket, as Moeen chips the ball back to the bowler for the simplest of return catches! The ball appeared to stop on the batsmen as Moeen was shaping for a pull. Not the best of starts for Bangalore so far. RCB 28/2

OUT! ABD doesn't make the most of the lifeline handed to him after getting dropped off the previous delivery, as he holes out Jadeja at deep midwicket while looking to go big! What an evening Bhajji's having so far, collecting his third wicket. RCB 38/3

OUT! RCB's falling apart early in their innings, as debutant Shimron Hetmyer gets run out without opening his account. Pushes the ball towards extra cover and sets off for a run that was never there in the first place. Is nowhere in the frame when Dhoni whips the bails off at the non-striker's end. RCB 39/4

OUT ! Tahir strikes off his second delivery, as Dube edges to Watson in the slips to depart for 2. The Royal challengers in deep trouble now, losing half their side with less than 50 on board. RCB 45/5

OUT ! The procession continues, as de Grandhomme gets a faint edge to Dhoni while looking to defend. He departs, having collected just a boundary off the six deliveries he's faced. RCB 50/6

OUT ! Saini has to walk back for 2 as RCB lose their seventh wicket with a little over 50 on board. Unsuccessful appeal for lbw by Tahir, with Dhoni going for the review. Ultra-Edge detects a faint inside-edge, and the fact that Watson successfully completed a catch at slip results in the umpire's decision getting overturned, and the batsman getting adjudged caught . RCB 53/7

OUT ! The slide continues, as Chahal holes out to Harbhajan at deep midwicket. Tahir collects his third wicket in the process! RCB 59/8

BOWLED EM ! Jadeja gets to straighten the ball, as he had been doing in the previous overs, only this time flattening Umesh's off stump! It has been a field day so far for the CSK spinners! RCB 70/9

OUT! Dwayne Bravo collects a wicket off the only delivery he bowls this evening, resulting in opener Parthiv Patel being the last man dismissed, as the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore are bowled out for a paltry 70 in the opening game of IPL 2019!

Back with the chase! Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu open innings for CSK. This is a small chase and should be wrapped up in quick time. But you just never know. RCB start with spin, Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl the first over.

OUT! Watson has been cleaned up by Chahal and the bowler screams his lungs out in celebration. Lovely leg-spinner pitching on leg and middle line and then beating Watson's defence to disturb the off-stump. Watson b Chahal 0(10)

DROPPED! Rayudu slog sweeps and it goes flying to deep fine leg, Umesh Yadav running in to catch it, dives but spills.

OUT! Raina gets carried away, flight from Moeen and he tries to hit the long-on, does not connect and well and holes out to the fielder placed there. Raina c Shivam Dube b Moeen Ali 19(21)

Moeen Ali gets hit for a boundary and then comes back strongly to remove Raina. Raina has yet again thrown away a good start, got carried away. Thought everything he will try and hit today will reach the boundary. New man Jadhav was jogging for a single on the penultimate ball but never saw then partner Rayudu did not move an inch from non-strikers' end. Chahal messed up a good run-out chance.

IPL 12 Match 1 RCB vs CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai: Moeen Ali gets hit for a boundary and then comes back strongly to remove Raina. Raina has yet again thrown away a good start, got carried away. Thought everything he will try and hit today will reach the boundary. New man Jadhav was jogging for a single on the penultimate ball but never saw then partner Rayudu did not move an inch from non-strikers' end. Chahal messed up a good run-out chance.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, CSK vs RCB 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB, Match Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore face an uphill task as they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the IPL.

The MS Dhoni aura is back in the Indian Premier League and RCB will not only be up against the experience and guile of CSK but also the vibrant crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni's cult following has grown leaps and bounds and the fan support could put added pressure on Kohli's side.

RCB have had a tough time against CSK. They haven't won a single match against Dhoni's side since 2014 and what makes it even more difficult is the fact that they have lost six out of the seven games played at the Chepauk. But Kohli played down that factor.

"I don't believe in head to head and rivalries. In T20 it is anyone's game really. Some teams we have done really well against. Some teams like CSK we haven't won in the last six games," he said.

"It is no like you focus only on playing those teams and not focus on teams you have lost against. Opposition this year doesn't matter for us. It is the vision we have and kind of cricket we want to play as a side and we will focus on that," he added.

CSK, on the other hand, would be riding high on confidence and looking to get the points on the board first up at home.

"There is a real emphasis on starting the tournament well," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said. "Last year, we won a couple of games which could easily have gone the other way. We know the importance of a good start. We are certainly not desperate to win it and it's just an opportunity we are looking forward to," he added.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.​