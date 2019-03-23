Let me pick your brain on what could be the decisive factor in the opening match of the #IPL between #CSK and #RCB

The current Royal Challengers Bangalore squad is far better placed than any of its predecessors in terms of all-round strength. Now it is just a question of the execution of plans. Vedam Jaishankar previews RCB's chances in IPL 2019 here .

So fast bowlers suddenly in demand with three teams looking for quality replacements. @ChennaiIPL for Ngidi, @KKRiders for Nortje and @mipaltan for Malinga.

Series of injuries in this IPL. Ngidi unavailable for CSK, in case you did not know!

Pitch report by Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar : "I'm hoping it's a blazing start. This pitch might not encourage the kind of strokeplay. It looks a bit dry, and might help the spinners. However, once the batsmen get into their shot-making rhythm, nobody can stop them. There might be a little bit of dew that might come in. But if it grips a little bit, then chasing 180 might be tough."

Dhoni will have to shuffle his resources even before the start of the season due to an injury to his bowling spearhead Lungi Ngidi. He will have a full-strength batting line up to choose from though and will rely on his team's batting strength like he did last year to put the team in winning positions.

The hottest evening in Chennai is back. The town will be painted yellow tonight as cricket comes home for the CSK fans. Having spent a majority of the season in exile last year, the fans will be delighted to finally cheer for the home team at their home ground.

TOSS : Chennai Super Kings win the toss, and opt to bowl first in the opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Chepauk in Chennai.

MS Dhoni, CSK captain : We're not sure of what target to set, so we will be bowling first. We are playing with three foreigners. Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir.

Virat Kohli, RCB captain : We would have bowled first as well. CSK had chased a 200-plus score against KKR last year, and we had thought about it. I will be opening alongside Parthiv Patel. Either Moeen Ali or AB de Villiers will be in at No 3. We are playing four foreigners: AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme and debutant Shimron Hetmyer.

Chennai Super Kings have won their last six IPL matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The last time when RCB defeated CSK in an IPL match was in 2013-14 at Ranchi.

CSK have lost only one match against RCB out of seven IPL matches at Chepauk. They lost an IPL match against them in 2008.

No surprises at the toss today. Expect CSK to field first in most games this season. Good variety in the spin bowling department for Dhoni to choose from and he will look to get his spinners into the game as early as possible. Early wickets are always half the battle against an RCB that tend to be top heavy. It remains to be seen whether ABD will drop down the order to lend the team some balance. It will be interesting to see if Dhoni has some special tricks up his sleeve to contain Virat Kohli who will open the batting tonight along with evergreen Parthiv Patel.

CSK captain MS Dhoni hands a cheque of Rs 2 crore, funds obtained from ticket sales from this game, to the CRPF in memory of the personnel killed in the Pulwama attacks. The BCCI has also donated Rs 20 crore, which had originally been sanctioned for the opening ceremony, to the families of the slain CRPF soldiers.

By choosing both De Grandhomme and Moeen...and not Southee, #RCB has gone a little light in the bowling department. Must post 15-20 above par. #CSKvRCB #IPL

Shane Watson is playing his 300th T20 match and becomes the first Australian player to achieve the feat.

Deepak Chahar to start off with the ball, and it is the RCB captain on strike.

Kohli and Patel walk out to the ground along with the CSK XI as we gear up for the start of the opening game of IPL 2019. It's a sea of yellow at the Chepauk, which hosts only its second IPL clash since CSK's return to the league in 2018.

No player has scored more runs against CSK in IPL than Virat Kohli. He has scored 732 runs at an average of 40.67 from 21 innings at a SR of 125.77.

FOUR ! First boundary of IPL 2019, and this one comes off the bat of Parthiv Patel, who smashes it hard. Misfield by Shardul Thakur near mid-off, with the ball subsequently running away towards the boundary odwn the ground. RCB 5/0

Chahal bowls the first over of the evening. Fires one at Kohli's pads first up, with the skipper flicking it behind square for a single. Patel cuts hard, but is stopped at cover point. Patel collects a boundary off the penultimate delivery, aided by a misfield by Thakur at mid off. Five off the first over.

Bhajji from the other end. Kohli works the ball towards midwicket for a single first ball. Single collected off the next two deliveries. Another misfield, this time at backward point, allowing Patel to collect a double. Tidy over, with seven coming off this one.

Steady start for both the teams. Chahar was quite accurate in the first over considering the nerves. Early days but it seems the ball is holding on the pitch the way Parthiv struggled to get timing in his drives. Dhoni sensed that perhaps, and decided to bring Harbhajan early into the attack. The experienced Harbhajan stuck to the basics and tried to cramp the batsmen for room by bowling it flat into their body.

Chahar into his second over. Kohli collects a double off the first ball, guiding it towards the leg side. Chahar collects four dots thereafter to put the RCB skipper under pressure. The ball slips out of the bowler's hands, flying over Kohli's head and being signalled a no-ball. The pacer however, produces an excellent yorker to deny Kohli a run in the free hit. Just three off the third over.

OUT ! No fireworks by Kohli in the IPL 2019 opening game, as he holes out to the man at deep midwicket to depart for 6, as Harbhajan strikes early for CSK! Jadeja isn't one to let such chances go. RCB 16/1

SIX ! First big hit of the innings, and this one comes off Moeen's bat. The Englishman gets down on one knee, and slog-sweeps towards the deep midwicket fence, clearing the boundary with ease. RCB 22/1

Patel prepares to go for the cut off the second delivery, but the extra bounce forces him to slap it down the ground, getting only a single instead. Kohli holes out to Jadeja off the next delivery to depart for six, as RCB lose an early wicket. Moeen walks out to bat at No 3. Moeen ends the over with a slog-sweep towards deep midwicket for a six.

- His lowest score against CSK in IPL. (Prev. lowest - 8 in 2018) - His lowest score at Chepauk in IPL. (Prev. lowest - 8 in 2011 v MI)

The party is on at Chennai as the home team get the danger man Kohli inside the powerplay. One of the breakaway domestic players of last season, Deepak Chahar bowled an excellent second over to Kohli and managed to keep him tied at one for five bowls. Kohli tried to go for a release shot at the other end against Harbhajan but only found Ravindra Jadeja in the deep.

Parthiv and Moeen rotate the strike in this over as Chahar maintains his discipline with line and length, with a single coming off each delivery of the over.

OUT ! Bhajji collects his second wicket, as Moeen chips the ball back to the bowler for the simplest of return catches! The ball appeared to stop on the batsmen as Moeen was shaping for a pull. Not the best of starts for Bangalore so far. RCB 28/2

Moeen chips the ball back to Harbhajan off the second delivery of the over to depart for 9, bringing RCB superstar AB de Villiers to the crease. De Villiers gets going right awa, collecting a double off each of his first two deliveries. Appeal for lbw against Patel off the last ball, which is turned down. Five off the over.

Only Shane Watson (480) has amassed more runs against CSK than AB de Villiers (443) among overseas players in IPL. His SR against CSK in IPL is 165.92.

Harbhajan gets another! Harbhajan gets one to grip and turn against Moeen Ali who spooned it back to the bowler. Harbhajan has got his tail up now. He has always been a confidence bowler; a wicket early in his spell gives him a huge boost. The ball is definitely stopping on this pitch and 150-160 could be a winning total. RCB may be kicking themselves in the dugout for not playing the extra spinner.

Patel pulls behind square towards the leg side off the second delivery, with the ball landing just short of Tahir near the boundary. The South African considered the prospect of a catch initially, but bailed out in the last second. Appeal for caught-behind against ABD off the next ball, only to get turned down. Another outstanding over from Chahar, who finishes his quota of four overs with figures of 0/17. He may have gone wicketless today, but has done his bit to build early pressure on the visitors.

OUT! ABD doesn't make the most of the lifeline handed to him after getting dropped off the previous delivery, as he holes out Jadeja at deep midwicket while looking to go big! What an evening Bhajji's having so far, collecting his third wicket. RCB 38/3

OUT! RCB's falling apart early in their innings, as debutant Shimron Hetmyer gets run out without opening his account. Pushes the ball towards extra cover and sets off for a run that was never there in the first place. Is nowhere in the frame when Dhoni whips the bails off at the non-striker's end. RCB 39/4

DROPPED! De Villiers slog-sweeps towards long leg, where Tahir fails to hold on while putting in a dive. ABD however, fails to make the most of the reprieve as he holes out to Jadeja off the very next delivery, allowing Tahir to breathe easy afte the dropped chance. Debutant Shimron Hetmyer walks out to bat with his side in trouble, and lasts only two deliveries without getting to open his account, getting himself run out off the last ball of the over. Harbhajan bowls out his quota of four overs, and walks away with excellent figures of 3/20.

Suresh Raina brought into the attack after both Chahar and Harbhajan finish their quota. Shivam Dube's the new batsman at the crease at the moment.

Right-arm offie Raina's brought into the attack in the first bowling change of the evening, with new batsman Shivam Dube getting off the mark in the third ball. The part-timer's getting ample turn already. Six runs off the over.

Shimron Hetmyer is the 13th player to get dismissed for a duck for RCB on debut in IPL. The last player was Corey Anderson in 2018.

Harbhajan is the legend killer tonight. He gets both Kohli and ABD in his first spell, and Moeen Ali to boot. More than two decades in international cricket and he is still adding to the achievements section of his resume. Unrelenting pressure from both ends led to the runout of RCB's latest purchase Hetmyer. This pitch is already turning square, RCB needs to put something on the board though to give Yuzvendra and co something to bowl at.

IPL 2019, CSK vs RCB, Match Preview: Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore face an uphill task as they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening match of the IPL.

The MS Dhoni aura is back in the Indian Premier League and RCB will not only be up against the experience and guile of CSK but also the vibrant crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Dhoni's cult following has grown leaps and bounds and the fan support could put added pressure on Kohli's side.

RCB have had a tough time against CSK. They haven't won a single match against Dhoni's side since 2014 and what makes it even more difficult is the fact that they have lost six out of the seven games played at the Chepauk. But Kohli played down that factor.

"I don't believe in head to head and rivalries. In T20 it is anyone's game really. Some teams we have done really well against. Some teams like CSK we haven't won in the last six games," he said.

"It is no like you focus only on playing those teams and not focus on teams you have lost against. Opposition this year doesn't matter for us. It is the vision we have and kind of cricket we want to play as a side and we will focus on that," he added.

CSK, on the other hand, would be riding high on confidence and looking to get the points on the board first up at home.

"There is a real emphasis on starting the tournament well," CSK head coach Stephen Fleming said. "Last year, we won a couple of games which could easily have gone the other way. We know the importance of a good start. We are certainly not desperate to win it and it's just an opportunity we are looking forward to," he added.

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K M Asif, David Willey, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk).

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.​