IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL Apr 26, 2019
CSK vs MI
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs MI Match at Chennai: MS Dhoni to miss Mumbai Indians clash due to fever

Date: Friday, 26 April, 2019 19:27 IST Match Status: Yet to Start

  • Pitch Report: "The pitch was used for the first match against RCB, when RCB could only score 70. This is the same pitch which was used for the last match against SRH too. And SRH scored 175. Spin will play a vital role again and both teams are likely to go in with three spinners on this pitch," says Darren Ganga

  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Mumbai, possibly the one team you would back to succeed against Chennai, even if they are in stunning form. What will separate the two table toppers will be the pitch. We have seen slow surfaces at Chepauk this season, and both teams have strong spin attacks. The composition of the XI will tell us a lot about the surface. 

  • MS Dhoni to miss tonight's clash

    CSK captain MS Dhoni will not play tonight's match against Mumbai Indians due to fever. Suresh Raina to be stand-in captain.

  • CSK batting coach Michael Hussey is not worried about Chepauk pitch

    "The pitch I thought really improved for the last match, it played really well, we aren't sure what a good score was, but having seen the batsmen hit through the line, it showed that the pitch played better, it's a good sign, I think," said Hussey.

  • Beuran Hendricks recently joined MI as a replacement for injured Alzarri Joseph. This what he had to say: "I see this as an opportunity to strengthen the Mumbai Indians bowling line-up, will be great working with some of the best in the business"

  • Mumbai would be looking to do a season double on Chennai. They defeated CSK by 37 runs in the first match at Wankhede as Hardik Pandya dazzled with the bat and ball.

  • CSK vs MI has always been the mother of all contests in IPL. And there's no doubt fans are eagerly waiting once again for tonight's clash. Both sides have won three IPL titles each and it's a contest between the two best sides of the league.

  • Today’s IPL match live blog between CSK vs MI

    Hello and welcome to Match 44 of IPL 2019 where Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned for LIVE updates and scores.

Today’s IPL match live blog between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Chennai Super Kings are at top of points table and aim to consolidate their position while Mumbai Indians look to seal playoffs berth

Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be at loggerheads in the 44th match of the 2019 edition of the competition at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. With eight wins, MS Dhoni-led CSK already have one foot in the playoffs, while MI will have an opportunity to complete a double over defending champions.

Opener Shane Watson's return to form serves as a huge boost for the Super Kings, especially ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Rohit Sharma and Co. Watson, almost single-handedly took CSK home against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, when he blasted 96 off 53 balls. The pitch at Chepauk was criticised for being not suitable for T20 cricket and was considered too slow. However, the surface rolled out for the previous game was much improved for free strokeplay for batsmen.

Mumbai Indians will be returning to action after a six-day break and will be aiming to move towards securing their playoff qualification. Mumbai suffered their fourth loss – second against Rajasthan Royals – in their previous game and will looking to bounce back with a win. The team has been inconsistent so far in the tournament. MI have relied on Quinton de Kock at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya to finish games, while others have turned up with sporadic performances. The three-time winners will hope more runs from their middle order, which is yet to make a strong impression.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaAlzarri JosephRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

