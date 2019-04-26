Pitch Report: "The pitch was used for the first match against RCB, when RCB could only score 70. This is the same pitch which was used for the last match against SRH too. And SRH scored 175. Spin will play a vital role again and both teams are likely to go in with three spinners on this pitch," says Darren Ganga
Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer
Mumbai, possibly the one team you would back to succeed against Chennai, even if they are in stunning form. What will separate the two table toppers will be the pitch. We have seen slow surfaces at Chepauk this season, and both teams have strong spin attacks. The composition of the XI will tell us a lot about the surface.
MS Dhoni to miss tonight's clash
CSK captain MS Dhoni will not play tonight's match against Mumbai Indians due to fever. Suresh Raina to be stand-in captain.
CSK batting coach Michael Hussey is not worried about Chepauk pitch
"The pitch I thought really improved for the last match, it played really well, we aren't sure what a good score was, but having seen the batsmen hit through the line, it showed that the pitch played better, it's a good sign, I think," said Hussey.
Beuran Hendricks recently joined MI as a replacement for injured Alzarri Joseph. This what he had to say: "I see this as an opportunity to strengthen the Mumbai Indians bowling line-up, will be great working with some of the best in the business"
Mumbai would be looking to do a season double on Chennai. They defeated CSK by 37 runs in the first match at Wankhede as Hardik Pandya dazzled with the bat and ball.
CSK vs MI has always been the mother of all contests in IPL. And there's no doubt fans are eagerly waiting once again for tonight's clash. Both sides have won three IPL titles each and it's a contest between the two best sides of the league.
Today’s IPL match live blog between CSK vs MI
Hello and welcome to Match 44 of IPL 2019 where Chennai Super Kings host Mumbai Indians. Stay tuned for LIVE updates and scores.
Today’s IPL match live blog between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Chennai Super Kings are at top of points table and aim to consolidate their position while Mumbai Indians look to seal playoffs berth
Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be at loggerheads in the 44th match of the 2019 edition of the competition at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. With eight wins, MS Dhoni-led CSK already have one foot in the playoffs, while MI will have an opportunity to complete a double over defending champions.
Opener Shane Watson's return to form serves as a huge boost for the Super Kings, especially ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Rohit Sharma and Co. Watson, almost single-handedly took CSK home against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, when he blasted 96 off 53 balls. The pitch at Chepauk was criticised for being not suitable for T20 cricket and was considered too slow. However, the surface rolled out for the previous game was much improved for free strokeplay for batsmen.
Mumbai Indians will be returning to action after a six-day break and will be aiming to move towards securing their playoff qualification. Mumbai suffered their fourth loss – second against Rajasthan Royals – in their previous game and will looking to bounce back with a win. The team has been inconsistent so far in the tournament. MI have relied on Quinton de Kock at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya to finish games, while others have turned up with sporadic performances. The three-time winners will hope more runs from their middle order, which is yet to make a strong impression.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Apr 26, 2019
