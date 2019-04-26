21:49 (IST)

Mitch Santner: It was good to get a game. They've made a pretty competitive total. The wickets in New Zealand are more like the outfield here, so you need to keep it simple. It's hard sitting out, but that's just because of the quality in our squad. And when you get a call-up, it's nice to get a good day out. Hopefully we can get a good partnership at the top. The first six overs will be important. If Watson gets off to a flyer again, that's handy. But if you keep wickets intact and take it deep, then there's a chance.