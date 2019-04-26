First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 43 Apr 25, 2019
KKR vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 3 wickets
IPL | Match 42 Apr 24, 2019
RCB vs KXIP
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs
IPL Apr 27, 2019
RR vs SRH
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 28, 2019
DC vs RCB
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News
Auto Refresh

IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs MI Match at Chennai: Dhruv Shorey falls as Chennai lose half their side

Date: Friday, 26 April, 2019 22:48 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

155/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
7.75
Fours
13
Sixes
6
Extras
4
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hardik Pandya not out 23 18 1 1
Kieron Pollard not out 13 12 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Deepak Chahar 4 0 46 1
Harbhajan Singh 4 0 23 0
64/5
Overs
11.0
R/R
5.82
Fours
5
Sixes
1
Extras
3
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Murali Vijay Batting 38 33 3 1
Dwayne Bravo Batting 2 3 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Lasith Malinga 2 0 20 1
Krunal Pandya 3 0 7 2

Chennai Super Kings VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 60/5 ( Murali Vijay 36 , )

    Debutant, left-arm spinner, Anukul Roy comes into attack. Starts off with couple of wides. Creates a half chance as the full toss is hit straight to him by Shorey but he failed to grab it. Few singles, a wide and then his first wicket. Got Shorey caught in deep as he mistimed the shot down the ground. 96 in 60 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! CSK LOSE SHOREY!

    Shorey c Rahul Chahar b Anukul Roy 5(8)

    CSK lose fifth wicket! Runs weren't flowing and Shorey decided to step out for a swing over long-on but poor timing costed him as catch is taken in deep.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Unfair to call it such as it was slammed straight to bowler Anukul Roy and he spilled it out. Had no time to react.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 53/4 ( Murali Vijay 34 , Dhruv Shorey 3)

    An over of some funny runs! Three single off first three balls. Dot ball. Shorey plays a shot to backward point and then gives up midway through his run but luckily the throw was much worse. Double on last ball which also had a run out appeal against Vijay at striker's end but he made inside in time. Six off the over. 103 needed in 11.

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Krunal continues to impress, and without MS Dhoni the CSK batting suddenly looks a lot thinner than usual. Mumbai are yet to bowl Anukul Roy, who was one of the stars of India's winning Under-19  World Cup campaign. Will Chennai target him?

    Full Scorecard

  • After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 47/4 ( Murali Vijay 30 , Dhruv Shorey 1)

    Second wicket for Krunal! Gets Jadhav out as another veteran departs for CSK! It was not short enough for the cut and Jadhav chopped it onto stumps. Four off the over.

    Full Scorecard

  • BOLWED! JADHAV GONE!

    Kedar Jadhav b Krunal Pandya 6(11)

    Another arm ball, another wicket! Jadhav went for an inside-out shot but it was not short enough as he chopped in onto his stumps. Second wicket for Krunal.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 43/3 ( Murali Vijay 29 , Kedar Jadhav 4)

    Leggie Rahul Chahar comes into attack. Just three off the over with three singles. Chennai need 113 runs in 78 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 40/3 ( Murali Vijay 28 , Kedar Jadhav 2)

    There's no respite for CSK! After losing three wickets they have got to face Bumrah now. A single for Jadhav. Vijay gets a four as his pull shot is dropped by Krunal at backward square leg. Powerplay over.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Vijay is surprised with bouncer and goes for a pull as Krunal drops him at backward square and it runs to the fence

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Krunal turning out to be almost unplayable. How often have we seen a pitch that has something in it for the spinners is harder to bat on when it is turning inconsistently rather than turning square. Certainly Mumbai's powerplay. Where's the dew? Chepauk is playing with us. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Ducks while playing for CSK in IPL for Rayudu:

    v SRH, Mumbai, 2018
    v MI, Mumbai, 2019
    v MI, Chennai, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 35/3 ( Murali Vijay 24 , Kedar Jadhav 1)

    What an over from Krunal! Just a single and the wicket of Rayudu! Krunal clattered the stumps of Rayudu with a quicker one that zipped through the batsmen defense while he went playing for turn. 

    Full Scorecard

  • BOWLED 'EM! RAYUDU OUT FOR DUCK!

    Rayudu b Krunal Pandya 0(3)

    There was some turn earlier and Rayudu went to play for turn but this one was an arm ball and quicker one which went through him to rattle the stumps.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 34/2 ( Murali Vijay 24 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 0)

    Hardik Pandya strikes first ball! Raina miscues his shot off length ball as Suryakumar took the catch at backward point. Vijay takes charge with a flick four and a straight six. 12 off the over

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Lovely shot! Pandya strayed onto Vijay's pads as he elegantly flicked it to backward square leg for a boundary

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Very quickly Malinga has gone to the slower ball, and almost found the second wicket. And Hardik taking a wicket with a seam up delivery. Like the first innings where there was dew as well as turn, we're seeing a variety of strategies proving to be successful here. The game is balanced nicely. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT!  Raina c Suryakumar Yadav b Hardik Pandya 2(4)

    Hardik Pandya strikes on his first ball! Raina went with a hard swing against the back of length ball, miscued it as Suryakumar took the catch at backward point.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 22/1 ( Murali Vijay 12 , Suresh Raina (C) 2)

    Eventful over. 11 off it. Outside edge off Raina's bat first ball but falls in safe space. Chip shot over backward point by Vijay for a four. Couple of doubles. Another chip shot off last ball goes high in air but is put down by debutant Anukul Roy at backward point.

    Full Scorecard

  • DROPPED! Debutant Anukul Roy puts down Vijay's catch 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Raina needs one more fifty to bring up 50 fifties in T20s. He has scored 803 runs against MI in IPL - the most by any player. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! It was a chip shot by Vijay over backward point and it ran the distance. Quite a shot. Just placement, no need of strength 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is Murali Vijay's only second IPL match since 2017.
     

    Full Scorecard

  • After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 11/1 ( Murali Vijay 2 , Suresh Raina (C) 1)

    Krunal called into attack! Two singles off first two balls. Four dot balls including a stumping appeal against Vijay. He was beaten by turn as QDK removed the bails. But Vijay got his foot down in time.

    Full Scorecard

  • Vijay surrives stumping appeal! Vijay ws beaten by the turn off Krunal but got his foot down in time before QDK removed the bails

    Full Scorecard

  • After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 9/1 ( Murali Vijay 1 , Suresh Raina (C) 0)

    Watson looked in great touch before he departed! Slammed Malinga for two consecutive fours — a back-foot punch off cover and a flick past short fine leg. But ended up flicking the full ball immediately to short fine leg fielder to get out for eight. Vijay off the mark with a single. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Malinga strikes!

    Watson c Rahul Chahar b Malinga 8(4)

    Watson departs after two consecutive fours. Maling went full this time, on leg as Watson flicked his shot straight to the short fine leg fielder. Great start for MI.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Lasith Malinga has taken 26 wickets against CSK in IPL - the most he has taken against any opposition.   
     

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Can't bowl on pads in powerplay! Malinga went exactly there and Watson tucked it to beat short fine leg fielder

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Width offered outside off by Malinga and Watson punched that off back-foot to drill it through the covers

    Full Scorecard

  • Murali Vijay comes out to open with Shane Watson in absence of Faf du Plessis. Lasith Malinga to bowl the first over. Let's go...

    Full Scorecard

  • Alright, time for chase!

    MI defeated CSK in the first match of the season between these two sides. If Rohit Sharma's side want to repeat the result, they need to restrict CSK under 155.

    Full Scorecard

  • Mitch Santner: It was good to get a game. They've made a pretty competitive total. The wickets in New Zealand are more like the outfield here, so you need to keep it simple. It's hard sitting out, but that's just because of the quality in our squad. And when you get a call-up, it's nice to get a good day out. Hopefully we can get a good partnership at the top. The first six overs will be important. If Watson gets off to a flyer again, that's handy. But if you keep wickets intact and take it deep, then there's a chance.

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Hardik comes through at the end. This normally would have been a good enough total, but with the dew coming in a bit more, it will be harder to get the ball to spin in the last few overs. Mumbai too have three spinners, so how their two top class fast bowlers fare will be critical. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MI today:

    First 10 overs : 84/1 (RR - 8.40)

    Last 10 overs : 71/3 (RR - 7.10)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 155/4 ( Hardik Pandya 23 , Kieron Pollard 13)


    17 from the last over means MI end their innings at 155/4. Two fours and a towering six there. MI will be reasonably happy with their total, and given the turn that CSK spinners got, MI wouldn't be too disappointed.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Bravo misses his length but Pandya doesn't! Gets hold of that one and swings it into the orbit. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Low full-toss and Pandya's bottom hand comes into play there. Straight, clean hit off Bravo.  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Some length, some pace, and that's some power from Pollard. Straight back past Bravo, the bowler.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Most runs conceded by Deepak Chahar in a T20 match:

    46 - CSK v MI, Chennai, 2019*

    44 - Rajasthan v Railways, Indore, 2011

    43 - India v England, Bristol, 2018

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 138/4 ( Hardik Pandya 11 , Kieron Pollard 8)


    Another good over this from the hosts. 10 come off it, but CSK will take that in the 19th over. Chahar concedes a boundary but takes the pace off to ensure there is not much damage. 

    Full Scorecard


  • FOUR! Short and slow from Chahar, but Pollard's big bat swing drags it to the square leg fence. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 128/4 ( Hardik Pandya 8 , Kieron Pollard 1)

    Excellent death bowling this from CSK. Dwayne Bravo shows his vast experience and repertoire here, just six from this over with a wily mix of length and pace. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Snehal Pradhan, freelance cricket writer

    Now two new batters at the crease! Can't really blame Rohit Sharma there, this is the situation that demands that kind of shot. But the pitch doesn't have as much pace in it as originally expected, and Chennai's decision to use three spinners is looking very sound. A challenge for the two big hitters. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 122/4 ( Hardik Pandya 4 , Kieron Pollard 0)

    Excellent over this from Santer. Just one run and the wicket of a well-set Rohit Sharma. CSK have really choked MI here. Pollard is the new man in. 

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Santner gets him! Rohit Sharma has holed out to long on after laying the foundation. 

    Rohit c Vijay b Santner 67(48) (4s-6 6s-3)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 121/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 67 , Hardik Pandya 3)

    Tahir ends his spell with a 16-run over. Rohit gets two fours and a six there. MI on the move. 

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Finally, Rohit gets hold of this one. Just short, and Rohit pouncs on that one. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Rohit changes his bat, and immediately goes for a slog sweep against Tahir. Again, Shorey could have done better there. 

    Full Scorecard
Load More

Today’s IPL match live blog between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Debutant, left-arm spinner, Anukul Roy comes into attack. Starts off with couple of wides. Creates a half chance as the full toss is hit straight to him by Shorey but he failed to grab it. Few singles, a wide and then his first wicket. Got Shorey caught in deep as he mistimed the shot down the ground. 96 in 60 needed.

Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be at loggerheads in the 44th match of the 2019 edition of the competition at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. With eight wins, MS Dhoni-led CSK already have one foot in the playoffs, while MI will have an opportunity to complete a double over defending champions.

Opener Shane Watson's return to form serves as a huge boost for the Super Kings, especially ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Rohit Sharma and Co. Watson, almost single-handedly took CSK home against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, when he blasted 96 off 53 balls. The pitch at Chepauk was criticised for being not suitable for T20 cricket and was considered too slow. However, the surface rolled out for the previous game was much improved for free strokeplay for batsmen.

Mumbai Indians will be returning to action after a six-day break and will be aiming to move towards securing their playoff qualification. Mumbai suffered their fourth loss – second against Rajasthan Royals – in their previous game and will looking to bounce back with a win. The team has been inconsistent so far in the tournament. MI have relied on Quinton de Kock at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya to finish games, while others have turned up with sporadic performances. The three-time winners will hope more runs from their middle order, which is yet to make a strong impression.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane WatsonFaf du PlessisSuresh RainaAmbati RayuduKedar JadhavSam Billings(w), Ravindra JadejaKarn SharmaDeepak ChaharShardul ThakurImran TahirMS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne BravoDhruv ShoreyMurali VijayN JagadeesanRuturaj GaikwadScott KuggeleijnChaitanya BishnoiHarbhajan SinghMitchell SantnerMohit SharmaKM AsifMonu Kumar

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar YadavKieron PollardHardik PandyaIshan Kishan(w), Krunal PandyaAlzarri JosephRahul ChaharJason BehrendorffJasprit BumrahYuvraj SinghAnmolpreet SinghAditya TareSiddhesh LadEvin LewisPankaj JaiswalAnukul RoyBen CuttingMayank MarkandeLasith MalingaMitchell McClenaghanBarinder SranRasikh SalamJayant Yadav

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2019

Tags : #Chennai Super Kings #Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians #CSK #CSK vs MI #CSK vs MI Match Preview #Hardik Pandya #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 CSK #IPL 2019 CSK vs MI #IPL 2019 MI #IPL Live #IPL live streaming #IPL live telecast #Live streaming #MA Chidambaram Stadium #MI #MS Dhoni #Mumbai Indians #Rohit Sharma #Vivo IPL 12

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 11 8 3 0 16
2
Delhi
 11 7 4 0 14
3
Mumbai
 10 6 4 0 12
4
Hyderabad
 10 5 5 0 10
5
Punjab
 11 5 6 0 10
6
Kolkata
 11 4 7 0 8
7
Rajasthan
 11 4 7 0 8
8
Bangalore
 11 4 7 0 8
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all