IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, CSK vs MI Match at Chennai: Dhruv Shorey falls as Chennai lose half their side
Date: Friday, 26 April, 2019 22:48 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Indian Premier League 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Chennai Super Kings VS Mumbai Indians IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
OUT! Santner gets him! Rohit Sharma has holed out to long on after laying the foundation.
Rohit c Vijay b Santner 67(48) (4s-6 6s-3)
OUT! Tahir gets Krunal Pandya. Given the track and the number of overs remaining, you'd say that was an unnecessary slog. Santner takes the catch. Hardik Pandya walks out.
Krunal Pandya c Santner b Tahir 1(3)
FIFTY! Finally, Rohit Sharma gets to a fifty. His last IPL 50 was last year, also against CSK. Good measured innings this, and it has taken him 37 balls. Expect some big shots from the MI skipper now.
OUT! Lewis is gone! Flight from Santner, and the left-hander goes after it. Didn't quite hit it that well and Dwayne Bravo catches it easily at deep mid-wicket. Krunal Pandya is in.
Lewis c Dwayne Bravo b Santner 32(30) (4s-3 6s-1)
OUT! Chahar has his revenge! Short of length slower ball, de Kock was early in the shot and the top-edge off an intended pull shot balloons high in the night sky. Ambati Rayudu, the wicketkeeper, takes that one easily as MI lose their first wicket.
Left-hander Evin Lewis is in.
CSK vs MI toss result today
Chennai Super Kings, being led by Suresh Raina, have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma reckons he would have done the same, thanks to the dew factor that is likely to play a part in the second innings.
MS Dhoni to miss tonight's clash
CSK captain MS Dhoni will not play tonight's match against Mumbai Indians due to fever. Suresh Raina to be stand-in captain.
After 10 overs,Chennai Super Kings 60/5 ( Murali Vijay 36 , )
Debutant, left-arm spinner, Anukul Roy comes into attack. Starts off with couple of wides. Creates a half chance as the full toss is hit straight to him by Shorey but he failed to grab it. Few singles, a wide and then his first wicket. Got Shorey caught in deep as he mistimed the shot down the ground. 96 in 60 needed.
DROPPED! Unfair to call it such as it was slammed straight to bowler Anukul Roy and he spilled it out. Had no time to react.
After 9 overs,Chennai Super Kings 53/4 ( Murali Vijay 34 , Dhruv Shorey 3)
An over of some funny runs! Three single off first three balls. Dot ball. Shorey plays a shot to backward point and then gives up midway through his run but luckily the throw was much worse. Double on last ball which also had a run out appeal against Vijay at striker's end but he made inside in time. Six off the over. 103 needed in 11.
Krunal continues to impress, and without MS Dhoni the CSK batting suddenly looks a lot thinner than usual. Mumbai are yet to bowl Anukul Roy, who was one of the stars of India's winning Under-19 World Cup campaign. Will Chennai target him?
After 8 overs,Chennai Super Kings 47/4 ( Murali Vijay 30 , Dhruv Shorey 1)
Second wicket for Krunal! Gets Jadhav out as another veteran departs for CSK! It was not short enough for the cut and Jadhav chopped it onto stumps. Four off the over.
After 7 overs,Chennai Super Kings 43/3 ( Murali Vijay 29 , Kedar Jadhav 4)
Leggie Rahul Chahar comes into attack. Just three off the over with three singles. Chennai need 113 runs in 78 balls
After 6 overs,Chennai Super Kings 40/3 ( Murali Vijay 28 , Kedar Jadhav 2)
There's no respite for CSK! After losing three wickets they have got to face Bumrah now. A single for Jadhav. Vijay gets a four as his pull shot is dropped by Krunal at backward square leg. Powerplay over.
FOUR! Vijay is surprised with bouncer and goes for a pull as Krunal drops him at backward square and it runs to the fence
Krunal turning out to be almost unplayable. How often have we seen a pitch that has something in it for the spinners is harder to bat on when it is turning inconsistently rather than turning square. Certainly Mumbai's powerplay. Where's the dew? Chepauk is playing with us.
Ducks while playing for CSK in IPL for Rayudu:
v SRH, Mumbai, 2018
v MI, Mumbai, 2019
v MI, Chennai, 2019*
After 5 overs,Chennai Super Kings 35/3 ( Murali Vijay 24 , Kedar Jadhav 1)
What an over from Krunal! Just a single and the wicket of Rayudu! Krunal clattered the stumps of Rayudu with a quicker one that zipped through the batsmen defense while he went playing for turn.
After 4 overs,Chennai Super Kings 34/2 ( Murali Vijay 24 , Ambati Rayudu (W) 0)
Hardik Pandya strikes first ball! Raina miscues his shot off length ball as Suryakumar took the catch at backward point. Vijay takes charge with a flick four and a straight six. 12 off the over
SIX!
FOUR! Lovely shot! Pandya strayed onto Vijay's pads as he elegantly flicked it to backward square leg for a boundary
Very quickly Malinga has gone to the slower ball, and almost found the second wicket. And Hardik taking a wicket with a seam up delivery. Like the first innings where there was dew as well as turn, we're seeing a variety of strategies proving to be successful here. The game is balanced nicely.
After 3 overs,Chennai Super Kings 22/1 ( Murali Vijay 12 , Suresh Raina (C) 2)
Eventful over. 11 off it. Outside edge off Raina's bat first ball but falls in safe space. Chip shot over backward point by Vijay for a four. Couple of doubles. Another chip shot off last ball goes high in air but is put down by debutant Anukul Roy at backward point.
DROPPED! Debutant Anukul Roy puts down Vijay's catch
Raina needs one more fifty to bring up 50 fifties in T20s. He has scored 803 runs against MI in IPL - the most by any player.
FOUR! It was a chip shot by Vijay over backward point and it ran the distance. Quite a shot. Just placement, no need of strength
After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 11/1 ( Murali Vijay 2 , Suresh Raina (C) 1)
Krunal called into attack! Two singles off first two balls. Four dot balls including a stumping appeal against Vijay. He was beaten by turn as QDK removed the bails. But Vijay got his foot down in time.
Vijay surrives stumping appeal! Vijay ws beaten by the turn off Krunal but got his foot down in time before QDK removed the bails
After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 9/1 ( Murali Vijay 1 , Suresh Raina (C) 0)
Watson looked in great touch before he departed! Slammed Malinga for two consecutive fours — a back-foot punch off cover and a flick past short fine leg. But ended up flicking the full ball immediately to short fine leg fielder to get out for eight. Vijay off the mark with a single.
FOUR! Can't bowl on pads in powerplay! Malinga went exactly there and Watson tucked it to beat short fine leg fielder
FOUR! Width offered outside off by Malinga and Watson punched that off back-foot to drill it through the covers
Murali Vijay comes out to open with Shane Watson in absence of Faf du Plessis. Lasith Malinga to bowl the first over. Let's go...
Alright, time for chase!
MI defeated CSK in the first match of the season between these two sides. If Rohit Sharma's side want to repeat the result, they need to restrict CSK under 155.
Mitch Santner: It was good to get a game. They've made a pretty competitive total. The wickets in New Zealand are more like the outfield here, so you need to keep it simple. It's hard sitting out, but that's just because of the quality in our squad. And when you get a call-up, it's nice to get a good day out. Hopefully we can get a good partnership at the top. The first six overs will be important. If Watson gets off to a flyer again, that's handy. But if you keep wickets intact and take it deep, then there's a chance.
Hardik comes through at the end. This normally would have been a good enough total, but with the dew coming in a bit more, it will be harder to get the ball to spin in the last few overs. Mumbai too have three spinners, so how their two top class fast bowlers fare will be critical.
MI today:
First 10 overs : 84/1 (RR - 8.40)
Last 10 overs : 71/3 (RR - 7.10)
After 20 overs,Mumbai Indians 155/4 ( Hardik Pandya 23 , Kieron Pollard 13)
17 from the last over means MI end their innings at 155/4. Two fours and a towering six there. MI will be reasonably happy with their total, and given the turn that CSK spinners got, MI wouldn't be too disappointed.
SIX! Bravo misses his length but Pandya doesn't! Gets hold of that one and swings it into the orbit.
FOUR! Low full-toss and Pandya's bottom hand comes into play there. Straight, clean hit off Bravo.
FOUR! Some length, some pace, and that's some power from Pollard. Straight back past Bravo, the bowler.
Most runs conceded by Deepak Chahar in a T20 match:
46 - CSK v MI, Chennai, 2019*
44 - Rajasthan v Railways, Indore, 2011
43 - India v England, Bristol, 2018
After 19 overs,Mumbai Indians 138/4 ( Hardik Pandya 11 , Kieron Pollard 8)
Another good over this from the hosts. 10 come off it, but CSK will take that in the 19th over. Chahar concedes a boundary but takes the pace off to ensure there is not much damage.
FOUR! Short and slow from Chahar, but Pollard's big bat swing drags it to the square leg fence.
After 18 overs,Mumbai Indians 128/4 ( Hardik Pandya 8 , Kieron Pollard 1)
Excellent death bowling this from CSK. Dwayne Bravo shows his vast experience and repertoire here, just six from this over with a wily mix of length and pace.
Now two new batters at the crease! Can't really blame Rohit Sharma there, this is the situation that demands that kind of shot. But the pitch doesn't have as much pace in it as originally expected, and Chennai's decision to use three spinners is looking very sound. A challenge for the two big hitters.
After 17 overs,Mumbai Indians 122/4 ( Hardik Pandya 4 , Kieron Pollard 0)
Excellent over this from Santer. Just one run and the wicket of a well-set Rohit Sharma. CSK have really choked MI here. Pollard is the new man in.
OUT! Santner gets him! Rohit Sharma has holed out to long on after laying the foundation.
Rohit c Vijay b Santner 67(48) (4s-6 6s-3)
After 16 overs,Mumbai Indians 121/3 ( Rohit Sharma (C) 67 , Hardik Pandya 3)
Tahir ends his spell with a 16-run over. Rohit gets two fours and a six there. MI on the move.
SIX! Finally, Rohit gets hold of this one. Just short, and Rohit pouncs on that one.
FOUR! Rohit changes his bat, and immediately goes for a slog sweep against Tahir. Again, Shorey could have done better there.
Today’s IPL match live blog between Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians: Debutant, left-arm spinner, Anukul Roy comes into attack. Starts off with couple of wides. Creates a half chance as the full toss is hit straight to him by Shorey but he failed to grab it. Few singles, a wide and then his first wicket. Got Shorey caught in deep as he mistimed the shot down the ground. 96 in 60 needed.
Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be at loggerheads in the 44th match of the 2019 edition of the competition at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. With eight wins, MS Dhoni-led CSK already have one foot in the playoffs, while MI will have an opportunity to complete a double over defending champions.
Opener Shane Watson's return to form serves as a huge boost for the Super Kings, especially ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Rohit Sharma and Co. Watson, almost single-handedly took CSK home against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, when he blasted 96 off 53 balls. The pitch at Chepauk was criticised for being not suitable for T20 cricket and was considered too slow. However, the surface rolled out for the previous game was much improved for free strokeplay for batsmen.
Mumbai Indians will be returning to action after a six-day break and will be aiming to move towards securing their playoff qualification. Mumbai suffered their fourth loss – second against Rajasthan Royals – in their previous game and will looking to bounce back with a win. The team has been inconsistent so far in the tournament. MI have relied on Quinton de Kock at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya to finish games, while others have turned up with sporadic performances. The three-time winners will hope more runs from their middle order, which is yet to make a strong impression.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads
Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar
Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav
Updated Date:
Apr 26, 2019
