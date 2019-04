FOUR! Rohit changes his bat, and immediately goes for a slog sweep against Tahir. Again, Shorey could have done better there.

Excellent over this from Santer. Just one run and the wicket of a well-set Rohit Sharma. CSK have really choked MI here. Pollard is the new man in.

Now two new batters at the crease! Can't really blame Rohit Sharma there, this is the situation that demands that kind of shot. But the pitch doesn't have as much pace in it as originally expected, and Chennai's decision to use three spinners is looking very sound. A challenge for the two big hitters.

Excellent death bowling this from CSK. Dwayne Bravo shows his vast experience and repertoire here, just six from this over with a wily mix of length and pace.

Another good over this from the hosts. 10 come off it, but CSK will take that in the 19th over. Chahar concedes a boundary but takes the pace off to ensure there is not much damage.

SIX! Bravo misses his length but Pandya doesn't! Gets hold of that one and swings it into the orbit.

17 from the last over means MI end their innings at 155/4. Two fours and a towering six there. MI will be reasonably happy with their total, and given the turn that CSK spinners got, MI wouldn't be too disappointed.

Hardik comes through at the end. This normally would have been a good enough total, but with the dew coming in a bit more, it will be harder to get the ball to spin in the last few overs. Mumbai too have three spinners, so how their two top class fast bowlers fare will be critical.

Mitch Santner: It was good to get a game. They've made a pretty competitive total. The wickets in New Zealand are more like the outfield here, so you need to keep it simple. It's hard sitting out, but that's just because of the quality in our squad. And when you get a call-up, it's nice to get a good day out. Hopefully we can get a good partnership at the top. The first six overs will be important. If Watson gets off to a flyer again, that's handy. But if you keep wickets intact and take it deep, then there's a chance.

MI defeated CSK in the first match of the season between these two sides. If Rohit Sharma's side want to repeat the result, they need to restrict CSK under 155.

Murali Vijay comes out to open with Shane Watson in absence of Faf du Plessis. Lasith Malinga to bowl the first over. Let's go...

FOUR! Width offered outside off by Malinga and Watson punched that off back-foot to drill it through the covers

Lasith Malinga has taken 26 wickets against CSK in IPL - the most he has taken against any opposition.

Watson looked in great touch before he departed! Slammed Malinga for two consecutive fours — a back-foot punch off cover and a flick past short fine leg. But ended up flicking the full ball immediately to short fine leg fielder to get out for eight. Vijay off the mark with a single.

Krunal called into attack! Two singles off first two balls. Four dot balls including a stumping appeal against Vijay. He was beaten by turn as QDK removed the bails. But Vijay got his foot down in time.

FOUR! It was a chip shot by Vijay over backward point and it ran the distance. Quite a shot. Just placement, no need of strength

Raina needs one more fifty to bring up 50 fifties in T20s. He has scored 803 runs against MI in IPL - the most by any player.

Eventful over. 11 off it. Outside edge off Raina's bat first ball but falls in safe space. Chip shot over backward point by Vijay for a four. Couple of doubles. Another chip shot off last ball goes high in air but is put down by debutant Anukul Roy at backward point.

Hardik Pandya strikes on his first ball! Raina went with a hard swing against the back of length ball, miscued it as Suryakumar took the catch at backward point.

Very quickly Malinga has gone to the slower ball, and almost found the second wicket. And Hardik taking a wicket with a seam up delivery. Like the first innings where there was dew as well as turn, we're seeing a variety of strategies proving to be successful here. The game is balanced nicely.

Hardik Pandya strikes first ball! Raina miscues his shot off length ball as Suryakumar took the catch at backward point. Vijay takes charge with a flick four and a straight six. 12 off the over

There was some turn earlier and Rayudu went to play for turn but this one was an arm ball and quicker one which went through him to rattle the stumps.

What an over from Krunal! Just a single and the wicket of Rayudu! Krunal clattered the stumps of Rayudu with a quicker one that zipped through the batsmen defense while he went playing for turn.

Krunal turning out to be almost unplayable. How often have we seen a pitch that has something in it for the spinners is harder to bat on when it is turning inconsistently rather than turning square. Certainly Mumbai's powerplay. Where's the dew? Chepauk is playing with us.

FOUR! Vijay is surprised with bouncer and goes for a pull as Krunal drops him at backward square and it runs to the fence

There's no respite for CSK! After losing three wickets they have got to face Bumrah now. A single for Jadhav. Vijay gets a four as his pull shot is dropped by Krunal at backward square leg. Powerplay over.

Leggie Rahul Chahar comes into attack. Just three off the over with three singles. Chennai need 113 runs in 78 balls

Another arm ball, another wicket! Jadhav went for an inside-out shot but it was not short enough as he chopped in onto his stumps. Second wicket for Krunal.

Second wicket for Krunal! Gets Jadhav out as another veteran departs for CSK! It was not short enough for the cut and Jadhav chopped it onto stumps. Four off the over.

Krunal continues to impress, and without MS Dhoni the CSK batting suddenly looks a lot thinner than usual. Mumbai are yet to bowl Anukul Roy, who was one of the stars of India's winning Under-19 World Cup campaign. Will Chennai target him?

An over of some funny runs! Three single off first three balls. Dot ball. Shorey plays a shot to backward point and then gives up midway through his run but luckily the throw was much worse. Double on last ball which also had a run out appeal against Vijay at striker's end but he made inside in time. Six off the over. 103 needed in 11.

DROPPED! Unfair to call it such as it was slammed straight to bowler Anukul Roy and he spilled it out. Had no time to react.

CSK lose fifth wicket! Runs weren't flowing and Shorey decided to step out for a swing over long-on but poor timing costed him as catch is taken in deep.

Debutant, left-arm spinner, Anukul Roy comes into attack. Starts off with couple of wides. Creates a half chance as the full toss is hit straight to him by Shorey but he failed to grab it. Few singles, a wide and then his first wicket. Got Shorey caught in deep as he mistimed the shot down the ground. 96 in 60 needed.

Chennai Super Kings, being led by Suresh Raina, have won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma reckons he would have done the same, thanks to the dew factor that is likely to play a part in the second innings.

OUT! Chahar has his revenge! Short of length slower ball, de Kock was early in the shot and the top-edge off an intended pull shot balloons high in the night sky. Ambati Rayudu, the wicketkeeper, takes that one easily as MI lose their first wicket.

OUT! Lewis is gone! Flight from Santner, and the left-hander goes after it. Didn't quite hit it that well and Dwayne Bravo catches it easily at deep mid-wicket. Krunal Pandya is in.

FIFTY! Finally, Rohit Sharma gets to a fifty. His last IPL 50 was last year, also against CSK. Good measured innings this, and it has taken him 37 balls. Expect some big shots from the MI skipper now.

OUT! Tahir gets Krunal Pandya. Given the track and the number of overs remaining, you'd say that was an unnecessary slog. Santner takes the catch. Hardik Pandya walks out.

Indian Premier League (IPL) heavyweights Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be at loggerheads in the 44th match of the 2019 edition of the competition at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. With eight wins, MS Dhoni-led CSK already have one foot in the playoffs, while MI will have an opportunity to complete a double over defending champions.

Opener Shane Watson's return to form serves as a huge boost for the Super Kings, especially ahead of the highly anticipated clash against Rohit Sharma and Co. Watson, almost single-handedly took CSK home against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, when he blasted 96 off 53 balls. The pitch at Chepauk was criticised for being not suitable for T20 cricket and was considered too slow. However, the surface rolled out for the previous game was much improved for free strokeplay for batsmen.

Mumbai Indians will be returning to action after a six-day break and will be aiming to move towards securing their playoff qualification. Mumbai suffered their fourth loss – second against Rajasthan Royals – in their previous game and will looking to bounce back with a win. The team has been inconsistent so far in the tournament. MI have relied on Quinton de Kock at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya to finish games, while others have turned up with sporadic performances. The three-time winners will hope more runs from their middle order, which is yet to make a strong impression.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Full squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Mumbai Indians Team 2019 Players list: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

