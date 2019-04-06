FOUR! Thick outside edge off Gayle's willow. Chahar brought the ball in on fuller length, the ball flew away to wide third man region.

Deepak Chahar begins proceedings for CSK. Straightaway little bit of shape for him. Rahul pushes the second ball past the umpire for just 1. Dhoni is looking busy, setting his field. He knows what Gayle can do when on song. Chahar looked to bring one in, it took the outside edge off Gayle and flew to wide of third man. 7 off the first over.

OUT! Lovely off-spin bowling from Harbhajan, vintage stuff from the veteran as Harbhajan tossed the ball, outside the off-stump, asked Gayle to come and hit, the ball turned away, took a feather edge, Dhoni collected and he knew this was out. Gayle looked stumped for a while and then left. Gayle c Dhoni b Harbhajan 5(7)

OUT! Punjab falling like nine pins here. Poor shot from new batsman Mayank Agarwal, straightaway looked to clear the long-on region, does not connect well and he has been caught by Faf du Plessis at long-on. Agarwal c du Plessis b Harbhajan 0(2)

Harbhajan Singh, right-arm off break, brought into the attack from the other end. So pace and spin from two ends upfront is Dhoni's plan and it has worked. Gayle always looks tentative against spin at the start. Dhoni did not want him to settle down early. Bhajji bowled around the wicket and turned it away from Gayle, bringing his downfall. Mayank came in and straightaway wanted to prove a point against the off-spinner, fell too. Punjab's innings in disarray here.

Harbhajan can do no wrong this IPL. There is some assistance here for the spinners on this Chennai pitch, and he is bowling at the perfect pace to extract some quick turn from the surface. He has delivered two decisive blows in his first over itself by sending back danger man Chris Gayle, and one of the best players of spin in the opposition, Mayank Agrawal. Punjab desperately needed a good start against the new ball on this wicket; it will be tough to do the running when the ball gets older and softer.

Chahar continues. Sarfaraz has joined Rahul in the middle. In all the games, Dhoni has looked to finish Chahar in his first spell only or at least give him a three-over spell. These wickets will help him stick to the plan. Chahar swings the ball and giving him a longer spell always keeps him interested. Just 4 off the third over. Chennai into the business straightaway.

Harbhajan continues. So, Chennai have done their homework right. They are stopping runs and bonus has been the two wickets. The Kings of Punjab have started badly here and would need a fifty-run stand to come up between the two batsmen in the middle.

FOUR! Full in length from Chahar and on the legs, KL Rahul times it to perfection, uses the full gace of the bat, gets four runs straight down the ground.

SIX! Lovely shot, short in length, Rahul rocks back and pulls it away for a huge one over the deep mid-wicket.

FOUR! On the hips of Rahul, he just have to tick it away for four to fine-leg. This is what he did. Four easy runs for Punjab.

Chahar continues and a positive start from Rahul as he fetches four runs straight down the ground. Dhoni has set up a strong off-side field, inside the circle. But Rahul goes big on the leg side and then an error on Chahar's part, fetches the batsman four more runs on behind the wickets.

SIX! Bad ball, outside the off stump, short in length, Sarfaraz plays the ramp shot and hits it over the third man region for a six runs

Scott Kuggeleijn, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack in the sixth over. He was welcomed by Sarfaraz with a six. Not the kind of start a bowler looks forward to. 11 off the over. 46 in the powerplay.

KL Rahul holds the key for Punjab in this chase now. He will look to hold one end up and pick the gaps in the field. Against spinners, he is adept at playing the ball late which allows him to manoeuvre the ball and collect two's. Against the pace bowlers, he flows naturally, treating the balls on merit. Deepak Chahar has been guilty of pitching it short a bit too often this season and has been allowed to get away with it by too many batsmen. KL Rahul though took full toll on anything too full or too short from Chahar in that fifth over of the game to provide his team some much needed impetus in the power play.

Ravindra Jadeja into the attack now, replaces Chahar. Slip in place. Good partnership has emerged between the two batsmen in the middle. Kings XI needed this sort of effort after the horrendous start in their chase. Tension on Dhoni's face. 3 comes in this over.

Ravindra Jadeja's economy rate of 8.77 against KXIP in IPL - the second worst for him against any opposition.

Imran Tahir, right-arm leg break, into the attack and a huge appeal for LBW. Googly from Tahir, thudded the pads. Umpire refused. Tahir had a chat with Dhoni and he did not look too excited to take the DRS. The replay showed that the ball had hit the pad first and would have hit the stumps. Rare occasion when Dhoni failed to take the right DRS call.

FOUR! Room given to Sarfaraz and he cut it beautifully for four to third man region. He is looking good today.

FOUR! This time it is Rahul, who punches it away on back-foot, it goes at a rocket speed to deep cover for another boundary.

Safaraz is playing really well and Rahul is looking in good touch. Fifty-run stand has come up between the two. Worries for Dhoni. He did not went up for the DRS in the last to last over. Not getting the calls right, wickets not coming easily now. 12 off the Jadeja over. We go into time-out.

We are going to see a lot of spin today from Chennai who have four top-quality spinners in their rank. While Harbhajan got success by slowing it down, Jadeja and Tahir like to bowl at a flatter trajectory. Rahul and Sarfraz have managed to wait on the ball and use the pace to their advantage by picking gaps in the field behind square on the off side. Jadeja and Tahir need to be really accurate with their line if they are going to bowl at that pace.

Imran continues. He has looked the best of all the spinners in CSK's ranks so far. Not giving any room whatsoever to the two batters. 4 off the over.

Tight over from Jadeja. Last few overs have been good for CSK. Run-scoring rate has dropped for sure. Not to forget, there is no Bravo here. We may see Kedar bowling a few overs here to quickly fill in some overs. 4 off the Jadeja over.

Kedar Jadhav may not be the worst option on this pitch. He will force the batsmen to manufacture all the pace. Dhoni may look to bring him into the attack now during the middle overs and hope to slip in a couple of quiet overs.

FOUR! Creative stuff from Sarfaraz, fullish length and the batsman sits down on one knee and scoops it above the keeper as Dhoni watches it go over him.

SIX! Pace on to the bat of Safaraz, and he hits a lofted drive over long-off for a maximum. This was a classic shot.

Kuggeleijn back into the attack. Safaraz shows his skills. First with a scoop over the keeper's head to fetch four runs and then a textbook shot, a lofted drive over long-off for a maximum. Rahul and Sarfaraz taking it away from CSK pretty quickly.

Bizarre incidents an IPL go hand-in-hand. Rahul tapped the ball on leg side and ran, Dhoni was quick to the ball and flicked it back without having a look back at the stumps. It hit the stumps and Rahul was still out of the crease, trying to get back. But the bails did not come off. To everyone's surprise. And to Dhoni's dismay.

Rahul and Sarfaraz are managing this chase beautifully here. They are staying busy against spinner and looking to score freely against the pace bowlers. They have managed to stay in the hunt by keeping the required run rate below 10 so far. Harbhajan's overs in the middle may be key for Chennai. If he picks another wicket now, Chennai can pile on the pressure.

Harbhajan comes back into attack and how well has the old man bowled here. He has been terrific in this season so far and has provided breakthroughs for his side when required. No wonder Dhoni has again turned to him for some magic. 100 has come up for Kings XI. Safaraz and Rahul reaching the 100-run stand. 5 came off this over. Time for time-out.

Tahir is back on. Sarfaraz Khan has brought up his maiden fifty in IPL 2019. What a knock this is turning out to be. He has handled the pressure of coming in to bat early and at a crucial stage pretty well. The job is not done yet. And he would love to add stars to this innings by staying till the end and taking his side across the winning mark. Punjab need 56 runs in 30 balls.

Harbhajan finishes off well. And in this over, Rahul has reached the fifty-run mark. 100-run stand has been achieved. Bhajji completes his quota. 17 runs in 4 overs with 2 wickets. Brilliant stuff from the veteran.Rahul has done a good job so far, occupying one crease right from the start but he needs to finish things off now. Punjab need 51 runs in 24 balls.

Tahir ends his quota. Harbhajan and Jadeja finished too. So it will be all pace now from CSK. Three overs left. 46 to get. Dhoni gets his thinking cap on. This is the sort of situation he loves. It is now the exuberance of youth in Kings XI versus the mind of MS Dhoni.

OUT! Plan in place and it has worked. Dhoni kept Jadeja at deep mid-wicket, his best fielder, Kuggeleijn bowls slower, back of the length, Rahul pulls, does not connect and Jadeja takes a great catch running in from the deep mid-wicket. Rahul c Jadeja b Kuggeleijn 55(47)

Harbhajan couldn't pick a wicket in his second spell, but his bowling figures of 4 for 17 might well prove decisive in the eventual outcome of the game. He is reborn as a spinner this season, using all his experience and guile. The target is not out of sight for Punjab yet but they have certainly made it difficult for themselves. Keeping wickets intact will be important now as the new batsman may find it hard to get used to the pace of this pitch.

FOUR! Too full from Kuggeleijn and Miller, the new man in, smashes it straight down the ground for four runs.

Scott Kuggeleijn completes the 18th over. He is using the off-cutters pretty well. Just 2 off the first two balls. Did not give any pace on the bat, had Jadeja at deep mid-wicket for the miscued shot. The plan worked. Brilliant captaincy from Dhoni. Has fielders placed just at the right place. Miller has joined Sarfaraz in the middle. And he has smashed the odd full length delivery from Kuggeleijn for four. Dot to end the over. This is getting closer and closer. Punjab need 39 runs in 12 balls.

FOUR! Boy, oh, boy, what a poor ball from Chahar, looking to bowl the slower and the ball almost slipped out of his hand, above the waist and Sarfaraz manages to hit it to third man boundary. Add to that, a no-ball. FREE HIT.

OUT! Brilliant yorker, hits the timber, Miller has to go, he tried to heave it to the leg side but missed the ball completely. Kings XI lose their fourth. This target looks very far now. Miller b Chahar 6(5)

Well, what a bad start from Chahar, two over-the-waist deliveries, one hit for a boundary. An angry Dhoni, calmly gives his two cents to Chahar as if almost asking 'What are you doing, brother?'. Guess what the next two balls, right in the hole, perfect yorkers. He started off on bad note but learnt quickly and ended up with a wicket. Kings XI have missed the chance to take it more closer to the target. They now need 26 runs in 6 balls.

Deepak Chahar has managed to pull it back after a horrible start to the 19th over. He hasn't bowled much at the death for CSK so conceding 11 runs in the over after conceding two free hits isn't the worst return. More importantly, his bowling partner will be thanking him for dismissing David Miller off his final delivery.

OUT! That's the end of Sarfaraz and also the almost the end of match. He tries to clear long on but does not connect well. Faf du Plessis takes a safe catch at long-on. Difficult to win from here for Kings XI. They need 24 in 2 balls. Sarfaraz Khan c du Plessis b Kuggeleijn 67(59)

That's it! CSK win by 22 runs! Brilliant last few overs by CSK pacers. Kuggeleijn finishes things on a good note for CSK, giving just 3 away in the last over and taking the wicket of Sarfaraz. CSK go back on top of the points table with this win.

OUT! Watson departs. R Ashwin provides the first breakthrough with the carrom ball. Was pitched on the middle and Watson saw an opportunity to play the slog sweep, despite two men patrolling the legside boundary but Watson was perhaps playing for the turn, and slight extra bounce with the carrom ball and Watson gets the top half of the bat and Watson finds Sam Curran at deep mid wicket. Was the longer side of the ground as well. Really well-executed plan. Watson c Sam Curran b Ashwin 26(24)

FIFTY! Stylish way to bring up your half-century. Faf sweeps it really well and the ball continues its way for a flat six to deep square leg. Excellent shot, excellent innings. Brings it up in 33 balls.

OUT! Faf du Plessis perishes as R Ashwin strikes again and it was the carrom ball again that produces the wicket. Clears his front leg and tries to go big down the ground, doesn't get all of it. Miller with the catch at long on. F du Plessis c Miller b Ashwin 54(38)

OUT! Two in two for Ravi Ashwin. Raina goes for an ungainly swipe across the line and misses and the ball goes straight into the middle and the off stump. Ashwin breaks into a celebration. Raina b Ashwin 17(20)

After 20 overs,Chennai Super Kings 160/3 ( MS Dhoni (C) (W) 37 , Ambati Rayudu 21) Dhoni once again with the finishing touch for Chennai Super Kings. Shami bowls the final over, Rayudu tonks a big one, Dhoni with the boundary along with four singles to finish with exactly 160 on the board. Shami's final over costs 14. Just about par score for Chennai with three spinners in their ranks, one would expect CSK to make life very difficult for KXIP at Chepauk.

IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Big match for Chennai Super Kings on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways against Kings XI Punjab at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, Chennai suffered their first defeat of the season. The MS Dhoni-led side lost the match against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai team by 37 runs. They are currently sit fourth on the table, while Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab are third.

For Chennai, influential all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will miss the match and two weeks of IPL due to hamstring injury.

"I can confirm it's a grade one hamstring strain so he is going to be out for two weeks. It is a big loss as he offers so much balance to the team and he brings quality to the team as a player. I am sure we still will be able to put a stronger team on the field. It's a big loss for us, we have had these challenges in the past and we have been able to overcome them," Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said.

Kings XI Punjab have won their last two matches and they will look to continue the momentum. Though Ashwin would be wary of the slow nature of Chepauk track. The captain's bowling will also be the key while it will be interesting to see if he plays both Sam Curran and Mohammed Shami in the XI, considering the conditions.

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

