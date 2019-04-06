We will bring you all the updates from the match so stay tuned!

So it's the battle between Chennai legend MS Dhoni and former Chennai boy Ravichandran Ashwin. CSK lost their previous match against Mumbai Indians so they would be eager to win this one at their home turf. The Punjab side has won two back-to-back matches so it's important for Ashwin to maintain the momentum.

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League Match 18 between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

It's the defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on another set of 'Kings' — the Kings XI Punjab — led by a man who was earlier part of the MS Dhoni-led 'Yellow Army'. To keep yourself updated with what's at stake in the 18th match of IPL 2019, look no further than our preview of the CSK-KXIP match here .

A lot of fans, as well as a couple of members of the Royal Challengers Bangalore attack, might still have mental images of Andre Russell smashing the ball into the roof of the Chinnaswamy during his brutal assault that resulted in a match-winning 48 not out, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders to their third victory. Reflecting on his whirlwind innings on Friday evening, Sandipan Banerjee writes on the Jamaican's unique power-hitting technique, and why that makes him a special talent. Read the article here .

Virat Kohli certainly wasn't pleased after his bowlers failed to secure the game from a comfortable position, and were unable to come up with any solution to Andre Russell's outrageous strokeplay. "...the last 4 four overs that we bowled was just unacceptable," said the RCB skipper after the five-wicket loss, making his displeasure known to his bowlers. Read the rest of his comments here .

Chris Lynn was all praise for Andre Russell after the latter's 13-ball 48 not out, describing him as a 'billion dollar man' for KKR. Read the full story here .

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) received an injury jolt as all-rounder Dwayne Bravo was ruled out of action for two weeks following a Grade 1 hamstring tear. Read the full report here.

Kohli scored a delightful 84 off 49 balls, taking his IPL runs tally to 5110. Kohli also became the second Indian to score 8000 runs in T20 cricket after Raina. Read more here.

Pitch report: Hot conditions. Very, very warm in Chennai. Runs are in plenty on this pitch, says Brett Lee. He also said that spinners will have their task cut out on this one. This is a new-ball kind of a pitch.

Shami should be playing today for the Kings XI and would not want the number to go up

Two changes for KXIP Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye back for in place of Hardus Viljoen and Mujeeb.

CSK have finally tasted defeat this season in their last game against Mumbai where they were thoroughly outplayed. They will be eager to get back to winning ways as they return home to play in front of their adoring fans. The injury to Bravo is a huge blow. They don't have a like-for-like replacement for the West Indian all-rounder and will struggle to find the right team balance in his absence. Perhaps Santner will get another look in on a pitch that has assisted spinners this season. Punjab is a formidable opponent this season. They are hungry for success and are well led by Ashwin on the field and Mike Hesson in the backroom.

Change in CSK's opening pair in this game, the loss against MI has ringed in three changes and one of which is the return of Faf du Plessis. He is out there with Shane Watson, the duo did open for Chennai last edition as well. Mohammed Shami to start the bowling for the Kings XI.

After 1 overs,Chennai Super Kings 4/0 ( Shane Watson 2 , Faf du Plessis 1) Mohammed Shami starts with one slip in place. He doesn't get his line right for the first delivery, straying down the leg side, but is able to find his rhythm for the rest of the over. Both Watson and Faf work around couple of singles in the opening over.

FOUR! Ashwin straying slightly in line, on the middle turning into Watson, who bends and sweeps it deep square leg fence.

After 2 overs,Chennai Super Kings 10/0 ( Shane Watson 7 , Faf du Plessis 2) R Ashwin will take the new ball from the other end. One slip in position. Ashwin begins with a gift off the first ball, a full toss on the pads but Watto was happy to flick it gently to deep mid wicket for a single. But Watson brings out his favourite sweep to stroke the first boundary of the innings.

IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP, Today's Match Preview: Big match for Chennai Super Kings on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways against Kings XI Punjab at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

In their last match against Mumbai Indians, Chennai suffered their first defeat of the season. The MS Dhoni-led side lost the match against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai team by 37 runs. They are currently sit fourth on the table, while Ravichandran Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab are third.

For Chennai, influential all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will miss the match and two weeks of IPL due to hamstring injury.

"I can confirm it's a grade one hamstring strain so he is going to be out for two weeks. It is a big loss as he offers so much balance to the team and he brings quality to the team as a player. I am sure we still will be able to put a stronger team on the field. It's a big loss for us, we have had these challenges in the past and we have been able to overcome them," Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey said.

Kings XI Punjab have won their last two matches and they will look to continue the momentum. Though Ashwin would be wary of the slow nature of Chepauk track. The captain's bowling will also be the key while it will be interesting to see if he plays both Sam Curran and Mohammed Shami in the XI, considering the conditions.

Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab Full Squads

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, N Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign.

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players list: Ravichandran Ashwin (capt), Chris Gayle, Lokesh Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agrawal, Karun Nair, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, David Miller, Sam Curran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Mandeep Singh, Simran Singh.

