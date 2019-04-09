Hello and welcome to the coverage of the 23rd match of the IPL 2019 between table toppers KKR and CSK to be played at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Both teams are in good form and would look to continue their winning momentum in the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming Monday said focusing too much on the big-hitting Andre Russell could backfire as Kolkata Knight Riders also have other quality batsmen in their line-up. Read the full article here.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan at the pitch report: Surface looks dry. No moisture. Not very hard. There is going to be turn for spinners and ball will come slowly on the bat. Win the toss, bowl first beacuse of dew factor.

CSK and KKR – two of the most consistent and in forms sides in this IPL, are locking horns with each other tonight. And it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest. Chepauk might be CSK's den but KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik knows this ground and pitch like the palm of his hand. So far, it has been a slow pitch at this venue and both attacks are suited to these conditions. However, dew is going to play a big role here.

So Dhoni chooses to chase. Says dew is the reason. It is a pity that for all the preparation, the analytics, the match-ups, the biggest factor in a game is something players have no control over.

So, KKR are out of their comfort zone tonight. They have to set a total here. In their last game in Jaipur, the KKR batting had shown that they are not overdependent on the Russell factor. The top-order got runs and made a mockery of the Rajasthan bowling attack. Conditions are expected to be similar here in Chennai. On this slow-low pitch they need a similar sort of effort. I expect their batters to go hard in the powerplay once again. Keeping the dew factor in mind, the visitors needs at least 180 to feel comfortable. But, CSK have a versatile attack and it is very hard to dominate them.

Tonight I would like to see someone like Gill coming out at No 3, if a wicket falls early. MS will bowl a lot of spin in the non powerplay overs. And to counter that, batsmen like Uthappa, Rana and Karthik who are good hitters against slow bowlers, should bat during that phase. Hence, a promotion to Gill in case of an early breakthrough, is the need of the hour.

Alright, players walk out to the middle. Chris Lynn will open the innings with Sunil Narine. Deepak Chahar, right arm medium pace, to bowl the first over. Lynn to face the first ball.

FOUR! Narine gets the boundary with a tap on the leg side. He took off after putting it to the leg side, Rayudu aimed at the stumps at the non-strikers' end, the ball deflected off the stumps, went away for a boundary.

OUT! Chahar removes Lynn, ball angling in and Lynn yet again wanted to go big on the leg side, missed to read the pace on the ball, it hit his back thigh right in front of the stumps. Chris Lynn lbw b Chahar 0(5)

As expected, Dhoni sticks to his plans. Deepak Chahar first up. He has got Lynn straightaway. Bowled tight line and has got a wicket. Lynn back for 0. Interesting to see who bowls the second over here as Narine is usually dangerous against spin and Chepauk has been a slow surface this season so far.

OUT! Narine goes, Harbhajan varied his speed beautifully here, tossed this up, Narine did not know how to time this stroke, tried to make room and hit it over the covers, ended up with a leading edge, caught at point. Narine c Chahar b Harbhajan 6(5)

Harbhajan Singh, right-arm off break, brought into the attack from the other end. Narine had been trying to hit everything bowled at him but was beaten consistently. He stuck to the same old plan - see ball, hit ball, but against an experienced Harbhajan Singh, who kept on varying his speed, he has perished. Uthappa and Rana in the middle now. 2 wickets in 2 overs for CSK.

OUT! KKR lose third wicket, short ball from Chahar, slow in pace it seems, Rana could not time it well, Rayudu at short mid-wicket, dived forward to take an excellent catch. Nitish Rana c Rayudu b Chahar 0(3)

KKR are losing one wicket each every over. If this average is maintained, we may have an early finish tonight. The visitors have lost the plot completely. They must have seen CSK play on this pitch in the earlier games. This is a slow track and the ball is coming slowly on the bat. Kartik joins Uthappa now. The two experienced campaigners need to calm the nerves down. Settle in and plan a decent target on this track.

Poor batting this by KKR. On this pitch, batsmen need to get themselves in before going for big shots. However, the batsmen so far have failed to do that. Now it is upto this experienced pair of Uthappa and Karthik to bail the team out of this hole.

FOUR! Karthik wanted to defend this, the ball takes the outside edge and beats the first slip fielder, Harbhajan gives a valiant chase, but the ball travelled faster than him.

Ravindra Jadeja, left-arm orthodox, brought into the attack. Produced an edge off Karthik, but it ran away for four. Dhoni knows spinners will play a bog role here again tonight. He is wasting no time. 7 off the over.

FOUR! Lovely shot, a confident stroke from Uthappa, rising ball, and he hits it on the up, in the air, but the ball races away for four on the off side at bullet speed.

OUT! Uthappa perishes. Short ball but yet again the ball came to the bat slow off the pitch, no timing from Uthappa whatsoever, it goes straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav at deep mid-wicket, who takes a safe catch. Uthappa c Kedar Jadhav b Chahar 11(9)

KKR would have expected better from Uthappa. The shot to get out sums up his cricketing career. While the two boundaries showed that he could bat here till the end, was reading the surface well, the fault shot indicated his wish to go full-throttle on this slow pitch, completely against the nature of the pitch. It was an irresponsible shot. Dhoni had moved the fielder squarer. He should have spotted the field changes. Gill joins Karthik in the middle.

That was a suicide by Uthappa. He had got two boundaries early in that over and there was absolutely no need of going for that risky shot, when a deep mid-wicket was in place. KKR are tottering here.

FOUR! Shorter in length from Jadeja, Karthik waits for it on the back foot and puts it away for four through point.

First powerplay up. Just 29 runs and four wickets gone. Trouble for KKR and DK, who is battling this out in the middle. Huge chance for young man Gill to raise his hand and change KKR's fortunes in this game.

Scott Kuggeleijn, right-arm fast medium, brought into the attack. Had a successful IPL debut. His bowling well-suited for conditions like these. Tight lines from him in this over. Just 4 off it. Karthik and Gill taking their time.

Harbhajan returns to the attack. A quiet over from him. It has been a quiet evening so far with the bat for KKR. All the noise made by the bowlers. Home team on top. Again, a 4-run over.

IPL 12 Match 23 CSK vs KKR at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Harbhajan returns to the attack. A quiet over from him. It has been a quiet evening so far with the bat for KKR. All the noise made by the bowlers. Home team on top. Again, a 4-run over.

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Match number 23 of IPL 2019 will see the two top sides of the tournament so far battling out in the middle at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who currently sit at the top of points table, will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are placed at second position. Needless to say that the two teams have been playing the best cricket in the current season.

For KKR, both batting and bowling have clicked in the 12th edition of the tournament. Andre Russell, however, has been one of the big factors in their successful campaign so far. Other batsmen like Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa have participated with good contributions. Sunil Narine, as usual, has been dangerous for opponents at the top of the batting order. In Prasidh Krishna, Karthik always has a bowler he could turn to at any stage of the game and with Harry Gurney performing well in his debut game in IPL against Rajasthan Royals, his worries have lessened with the bowling unit. KKR have always been a very good spin bowling attack.

Chennai have a great side too. Dhoni, however, would be worried for two reasons. One, the Indian pace bowling department has been not up to the mark. Shardul Thakur and Mohit Sharma have leaked runs every now and then. He would want them to be a little disciplined. Second, the absence of Dwayne Bravo, who is out for two weeks, was felt in the last game by CSK. They would want someone else step up and be counted when the situation arises.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

