That was brilliantly bowled by Tahir. Gill had no idea of which way the ball was spinning. Completely outfoxed. Now, it is all about Russell for KKR. He is batting without a helmet. So, even Russell knows that there won't be much pace on offer to him.

Well, Tahir is on fire at the moment. Dhoni complained about the slow nature of this pitch after the end of first game but he must not be complaining about it right now. To be honest, the situation KKR is in right now has to do more with KKR's shabby batting than just the cause of the pitch playing spoil sport. Piyush Chawla has joined Russell in the middle. Close call for stumping on the last ball but Chawla put his foot back JUST IN TIME.

Harbhajan is back on. Welcomed by Russell with a huge six. Took single off the next balls. Chawla wanted to run every time he hit the ball. 7 off the over.

DROPPED! Russell gets the second chance, he sat on one knee and wanted to heave it to the leg side, ended up hitting it miles up in the air but did not have the elevation, Harbhajan called for it but could not hold on to it on the mid-on region.

SIX! Can you believe this, Chawla hits Tahir for a six, loopy delivery, in his range and Chawla swings his blade, gets a six over deep mid-wicket.

CSK give second chance to Russell with Bhajji dropping that catch. Was a tough one but at this level, should have been taken. How costly would that be? We will know after the end of remaining seven overs. Chawla gets going with a six too. KKR needed it badly. They need more of these certainly.

FOUR! Slower in pace, Russell spotted it, on the leg stump line and the big man heaves it again, hits it in the gap, to backward square leg. Risk paid off.

Superbbbbbb fielding from Jadeja deep in the leg side. He lined himself up at deep mid-wicket for a catch but saw the ball flying over him, he quickly changed the plan, and decided to jump just in time, to slap the ball inside and leaped over the ropes. Brilliant judgement and awareness by the best Indian fielder at the moment and one of the best around the world. Kuggeleijn finishes the over after giving 7 runs, including a boundary.

Tahir completes his quota. He has been a live wire in IPL 2019. Almost caught Russell plumb in front of the wickets. Umpire turned the LBW appeal down. A smiling Dhoni took the DRS after Tahir insisted. The ball would have missed the stumps. He completes 4 overs with 2/21. Superb effort.

The missed opportunity can be costly for CSK. Russell is slowly coming into his grooves. Chawla can hang around as well. If Russell takes KKR to 130-140 on this pitch, they can still make a match out of it.

OUT! Intelligent from Harbhajan, outdoes Chawla, who tried to be clever and ran down the track even before the ball was released, Bhajji bowled it outside the off stump line, Chawla missed it by miles and he was miles away from his crease as well, Dhoni collected the ball and took his own sweet time to dislodge the bails. Chawla st Dhoni b Harbhajan 8(13)

OUT! This is bizaree from KKR. A run-out now. Kuldeep comes in dabs the ball to short third man, does not see Russell racing in to his end, by the time he starts off from his end, it was too late, throw reached Harbhajan and he hit the stumps easily. Kuldeep has to go. Kuldeep Yadav run out (Rayudu/Harbhajan) 0(1)

Harbhajan ends with 2/15 in his 4. Gets Chawla in his last over. What a tournament it is turning out to be the 38-year-old. Dhoni instilled faith in him and he has returned the favour by delivering goods in every match with his performance. KKR have been all over the place in this game. They have been given a shock here by CSK. That Kuldeep run-out summed up their day well. 2 off the over and 2 wickets.

OUT! Well, a chip shot from Krishna, flies in the air, goes directly to Harbhajan at short mid-wicket. Nothing more to add here really. KKR lose ninth. Prasidh c Harbhajan b Jadeja 0(2)

Interesting. Jadeja comes back. Bowls a wide outside the off stump at rocket speed. Too wide and rightly called too. Next delivery, same bowl, more disciplined. Russell smashes it to Tahir at gully, he misfields, Russell takes one and Krishna comes to strikers' end. He had made 1 run in his career before this delivery that got him out. Russell still took that single. Gurney joins Russell in the middle.

KKR are in a serious danger of not batting out their full 20 overs. It's time for Russell to go for big hits now. He needs to refuse singles and take most of the strikes. Still quite a few balls left in this innings.

KKR hang by a thread. With one end of it in Russell's hand. Can they reach up to 100 or surpass it, to add some competition in this match? Two overs to go. 8 came in this over. 13 more for 100.

SIX! Muscle power from Russell, he did not hit this cleanly and the ball goes miles up in the air, it comes down and Jadeja lines up himself at the long-on region but it falls outside the ropes. Six is the result.

Dew has arrived at Chepauk. And KKR do not have enough runs on the board. Too early to say this, but it looks like we are heading towards a quick finish tonight.

Russell is playing a very different innings. He has played some quickfire knocks but thanks to luck and some strange calmness from Russell, he has guided the team to a better position than what they would have thought some 10 minutes ago. And wait a second, Russell tries another heave to leg side on the last ball, gets beaten. And is looking down. He seemed to have some problem in his right wrist. Or the other arm. We don't exactly know the issue yet.

SIX! In his zone and Russell smashes it over the deep mid-wicket. 25th six of the tournament for him. He is again in pain. His wrist hurts. This also brings up 100 for KKR but it brings worry too as Russell is not comfortable.

FOUR! And that short ball has been clobbered away for a boundary. This went at rocket speed to the ropes. Dhoni has a word with the bowler Kuggeleijn

FOUR! Russell makes room and puts it away for a boundary straight down the ground. The fielder ar long-on tried to cut it off but it was hit with fierce power.

KKR's last pair has showed more restrain with the bat than most of the other batsmen in the team. Russell was dropped earlier but he has made most of the chance he got. What a knock from him. Fifty from him. A calmn knock this one. They should be happy that they crossed the 100-run mark and also that they were not bowled out.

Deepak Chahar: I worked on my slower ones and my yorkers. We knew the dew will be there in Chennai. I have changed many shirts so far, so you can imagine.

Well, 108 is certainty a below-par score, especially with the heavy dew around. But Karthik should look to drag this game as long as possible, from the net run rate point of view.

It is the sheer brilliance of Russell, which has helped KKR to cross the 100-run mark. But overall this has been a poor outing for the KKR batters. They should look back at their shot selections. On a pitch like this, some of the top-order batsmen should have taken their time early.

An eventful first over. Chennai opening batsmen Watson start off with 12 runs. The first ball goes for a four thanks to a terrific cover drive from the Australian. He picks two from the second and a six from the fifth ball. The ball was bit short and Watson pulled it over deep mid-wicket. Good batting from the Australian.

Prasidh Krishna gears up for the second over. He starts off well and concedes just two runs in the over. Two good balls from Krishna as he beats du Plessis with pace and bounce.

OUT! A half-tracker from Narine and Watson was on two minds, whether to hit it above the square-leg fielder or play it on the ground. He drags it straight to the fielder. Goes after making 17.

Sunil Narine is off to a good start in his first over. He removes Shane Watson albeit from a half-tracker, but then concedes a six against Suresh Raina. Raina does well to make some room and send the ball over long off.

Some pace from Prasidh Krishna. Starts off with a 144 kmph ball which results in two runs. Raina sends the fourth ball to boundary with his typical shot over covers. Prasidh comes back well to concede just two runs from the final two balls.

Ok, Narine has struck. Watson was hitting the ball cleanly and taking the game away. That wicket keeps KKR in the match. However, Raina has got into his strides quickly. Looks like CSK want to finish this as early as possible. The visitors need 2-3 more wickets in quick successions in order to make this game interesting. Karthik needs to attack with Kuldeep.

Superb second over from Narine. He creates pressure in the first five balls, conceding just two runs, which includes a wide. Raina looks to break the shackles in the final ball with a maximum over long on, but he fails to time it and Piyush Chawla takes a good catch near the boundary.

Prasidh Krishna bowls a no-ball after three good deliveries. The free-hit results in a boundary with Rayudu picking the slower ball and sending it to the mid-wicket boundary. Just five runs from the sixth over.

It was a brilliant ground work by Piyush Chawla to take that catch. Another threat removed by Narine and KKR still in the hunt. Now, it is all about how Kuldeep bowls here. On this pitch he is expected to make trouble the batsmen. But, so far in this IPL, the left-arm wrist spinner has struggled with his length and speed. He needs to raise his game tonight.

Kuldeep Yadav comes into attack! Watchful cricket from both Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu as they don't want to take any risks against the wrist-spinner. Just three runs from that over.

Piyush Chawla back into attack. Faf du Plessis tries the scoop off the first ball but there's just no pace in the delivery. Just two runs from the shot. He connects the fourth ball with a sweep but the fielder is there at the right spot. Three runs from the over and CSK need 63 from 72 balls.

IPL 2019, CSK vs KKR, Today's Match Preview: Match number 23 of IPL 2019 will see the two top sides of the tournament so far battling out in the middle at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai. Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who currently sit at the top of points table, will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are placed at second position. Needless to say that the two teams have been playing the best cricket in the current season.

For KKR, both batting and bowling have clicked in the 12th edition of the tournament. Andre Russell, however, has been one of the big factors in their successful campaign so far. Other batsmen like Nitish Rana, Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa have participated with good contributions. Sunil Narine, as usual, has been dangerous for opponents at the top of the batting order. In Prasidh Krishna, Karthik always has a bowler he could turn to at any stage of the game and with Harry Gurney performing well in his debut game in IPL against Rajasthan Royals, his worries have lessened with the bowling unit. KKR have always been a very good spin bowling attack.

Chennai have a great side too. Dhoni, however, would be worried for two reasons. One, the Indian pace bowling department has been not up to the mark. Shardul Thakur and Mohit Sharma have leaked runs every now and then. He would want them to be a little disciplined. Second, the absence of Dwayne Bravo, who is out for two weeks, was felt in the last game by CSK. They would want someone else step up and be counted when the situation arises.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Full Squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Scott Kuggeleijn, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Murali Vijay, Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Warrier, Lockie Ferguson, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa

