Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 50th match of the ongoing tournament, with CSK hosting DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It's a match that will witness the top two sides on the points table face off at Chepauk. Both CSK and DC have already qualified for the playoffs, and the match will perhaps give us a good measure of the side that is likelier to finish on top of the table at the end of the league stage. Read the full preview of Match 50 of the ongoing tournament here .

CSK leader MS Dhoni though, is not a hundred percent as far as his availability in the upcoming match is concerned. Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming had earlier said that a call on his participation shortly before the toss. Read the full report here .

Tuesday's fixture between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals ended in a no-result, but not before Shreyas Gopal exhibited his brilliance with the ball yet again. The leg-spinner collected the second hat-trick of IPL 2019 — dismissing Kohli, de Villiers and Stoinis to undo RCB's strong start. Snehal Pradhan writes on how the memorable performance caps a fantastic season for Gopal, and may even open bigger doors going forward in her analysis .

There's been a bit of a tussle going on between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings for the top spot in the IPL 2019 points table, with the Delhi outfit currently occupying the No 1 slot after their victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. Check out the full points table here .

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner earlier signed off from IPL 2019 with a bang, smashing 81 off 56 deliveries against Kings XI Punjab at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, winning the Man of the Match for that effort after the Orange Army pulled off a 45-run victory. With his blistering knock in his final appearance in the season, the Australian opener consolidated his spot at the top of the run-scorers' list, extending his tally to 692. Check out the full list of leading run-getters here .

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada continues to wear the Purple Cap on his head, having collected 25 wickets in 12 games at an average of 14.72, seven wickets more than the nearest rival Shreyas Gopal. Check out the full list for the leading wicket-takers this season here .

IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Today’s Match Preview: In a top of the table clash, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The only two teams to have made it to the playoffs will still have a lot to yearn for as they seek to finish in the top two of the points table, which will provide teams extra cushion going into the knockout leg of the tournament.

MS Dhoni-less CSK lost their return leg against Mumbai Indians in their previous game at the Chepauk, their third in last four games and seem to be losing form at the wrong time. With Dhoni likely to comeback into the playing XI, CSK would be aiming to return to winning ways. Shane Watson's form at the top of the order will serve as a much-needed boost to the team. Besides Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to return from illness as well.

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals on the other hand have won four from their last five matches and look a much settled unit after slightly hot and cold start to their campaign. Shikhar Dhawan is among runs and Iyer himself has had decent run himself but the sluggish nature of Chennai track could test DC's batsmen. On the bowling front, purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada will be spearheading the attack but the likes of Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane could have a huge role to play.

A cracking contest is in store as two leading teams vie for top spot.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

