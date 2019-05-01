Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 50th match of the ongoing tournament, with CSK hosting DC at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

It's a match that will witness the top two sides on the points table face off at Chepauk. Both CSK and DC have already qualified for the playoffs, and the match will perhaps give us a good measure of the side that is likelier to finish on top of the table at the end of the league stage.

CSK leader MS Dhoni though, is not a hundred percent as far as his availability in the upcoming match is concerned. Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming had earlier said that a call on his participation shortly before the toss. Read the full report here .

Dark clouds are looming over Chennai today, but the biggest worry in dressing would still be over Dhoni's health. CSK are half the team without him in the field. If Dhoni is going to miss another game then it will be interesting to see who takes the mantle of captaincy for Chennai as Raina hasn't impressed so far either with his bat or his leadership. If it is a rain shortened game then batting second will be a no brainer, although it's already the norm this season. Although qualification race is already over for these two teams but there is still much to play for as both the teams will be keen to top the table and earn some bragging rights.

"Boult and Suchith comes in place of Ishant and Rabada. Stiff back for KG and Ishant has ankle issues," says Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer, adding that he's looking to exploit the dew factor later in the evening when it's his team's turn to bat.

"We were looking to bat first anyway. Not much dew expected today. Me Faf and Jadeja come in place of Vijay, Santner and Shorey," says CSK skipper Dhoni, who doesn't look a hundred percent, but good enough to take the field this evening.

CSK have won each of their last five IPL matches at Chepauk against DC in IPL.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis walk out to the centre at the start of the CSK innings. Trent Boult, playing his first game since DC's season opener at Mumbai, has the ball in his hand.

Boult gets some movement right away. After four dots, Faf collects the first run of the innings, working the ball towards square leg for a single. Dot to end the over. Tidy start for Boult in his second game of the season.

Spin from the other end, as Iyer tosses the ball over to Jagadeesha Suchith for the second over. Du Plessis collects a single off the second delivery. Watson continues to strike the ball around, or attempt to do so, and is yet to open his account at the end of the over. One off Suchith's first over of the evening. Another slow start for Chennai.

Faf sets off for a risky single off the third delivery after Boult collects a couple of dots at the start of his second over. Watson survives as Prithvi Shaw misses a direct hit at the striker's end. Watson, meanwhile, has faced eight deliveries now without scoring a run.

OUT ! A nine-ball duck for Watson today! The dot balls were piling up, and Watson was desperate to open his account. Went for the slog towards deep midwicket, straight to Axar Patel waiting patiently in front of the boundary rope. CSK 4/1

Before today, Shane Watson has scored 431 runs from 13 innings at an average of 39.18 against DC in IPL.

Faf collects only a single off the first delivery of Suchith's second over, despite a fumble by Ingram at midwicket. Watson, looking to finally get off the mark, is dismissed for a nine-ball duck after holing out to Axar at deep midwicket. Single collected off each of the next three deliveries, with new batsman Raina getting off the mark right away. Dot off the last delivery, with four runs and a wicket off the over.

FOUR ! First boundary of the innings, and this one comes in the fifth over. Full toss angling into the leg stump, and du Plessis simply redirects this towards fine leg. CSK 11/1

Are Delhi Capitals going to be the next IPL bullies? CSK got a huge boost before the start in the form of MS Dhoni coming back to captain the side. But the joy was short lived as DC imposed themselves on the game right from the start. Trent Boult troubled both the openers with some movement, and eventually got Watson with probably his worst delivery of the evening. Watson eventually went back without troubling the scorers despite playing 9 balls, a rare sight in T20 cricket, but that's how Watson plays and it's a risk if he doesn't capitalize on his watchful starts.

FOUR ! And now a boundary to Raina! A full delivery outside off, Raina steers this over backward point. CSK 17/1

Chris Morris replaces Trent Boult, and angles the ball into du Plessis' pads right away. Du Plessis collects the first boundary of the innings off the second delivery, tickling a full toss angling into his pads towards fine leg. Raina ends the over by steering the ball towards the backward point fence for a boundary. 10 off the over.

Change from both ends now, with Axar replacing Suchith. FDP collects a single off the third delivery. Raina then boosts CSK's run-rate by collecting back-to-back fours, although Chennai still finish with 27 runs at the end of the powerplay, well below average.

FOUR ! Suchith tosses this outside off, with Raina driving this past extra cover to collect his third boundary. CSK 31/1

Suchith brought in place of Morris after the PP, and he starts off his third over by conceding a boundary to Raina. The southpaw though, gets a leading edge after stepping out of his crease, the ball eventually landing out of Shaw's reach at point, allowing the batsman to run a double in the meantime. Single collected off each of the last three deliveries. Nine off the over.

CSK gain some respectability in the last over of powerplay as Raina took a liking to Axar Patel's friendly orthodox spin. Despite 10 runs coming off the last over, CSK could get only 27 in the powerplay. But this team has found success in their cautious approach at the start so the lack of runs wouldn't worry them so much given they haven't lost too many wickets.

Mishra into the attack now. Both du Plessis and Raina deal in singles in this over, with five runs collected in the over. Meanwhile, the second-wicket stand is worth 37 off 28 deliveries, and might be starting to worry Delhi skipper Iyer already.

FOUR ! Back-of-length stuff from Morris, and Raina makes room, slapping the ball down the ground for a four! CSK 45/1

IPL 2019, CSK vs DC Today’s Match Preview: In a top of the table clash, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hosts Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

The only two teams to have made it to the playoffs will still have a lot to yearn for as they seek to finish in the top two of the points table, which will provide teams extra cushion going into the knockout leg of the tournament.

MS Dhoni-less CSK lost their return leg against Mumbai Indians in their previous game at the Chepauk, their third in last four games and seem to be losing form at the wrong time. With Dhoni likely to comeback into the playing XI, CSK would be aiming to return to winning ways. Shane Watson's form at the top of the order will serve as a much-needed boost to the team. Besides Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to return from illness as well.

Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals on the other hand have won four from their last five matches and look a much settled unit after slightly hot and cold start to their campaign. Shikhar Dhawan is among runs and Iyer himself has had decent run himself but the sluggish nature of Chennai track could test DC's batsmen. On the bowling front, purple cap holder Kagiso Rabada will be spearheading the attack but the likes of Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane could have a huge role to play.

A cracking contest is in store as two leading teams vie for top spot.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) Full squads:

Chennai Super Kings Team 2019 Players list: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Imran Tahir, MS Dhoni (w/c), Dwayne Bravo, Dhruv Shorey, Murali Vijay, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Scott Kuggeleijn, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Mohit Sharma, KM Asif, Monu Kumar

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Team Players list: Shreyas Iyer(C), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Colin Ingram, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ankush Bains, Chris Morris, Sherfane Rutherford, Jalaj Saxena, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa, Colin Munro, Manjot Kalra.

