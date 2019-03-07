IPL 2019: League matches to have 4 pm and 8 pm start, confirms COA chief Vinod Rai
There was speculation that the BCCI was under pressure to change the IPL 2019 timings of the night matches to 7 pm when most teams wanted the Board to stick to the 8 pm slot.
New Delhi: All league games of the Indian Premier League beginning March 23 will start at the usual prime time spot of 8 pm, said COA chief Vinod Rai on Thursday.
The afternoon matches will start at 4 pm and night matches at 8 pm.
A view of the IPL trophy. Twitter/@IPL
There was speculation that the BCCI was under pressure to change the timings of the night matches to 7 pm when most teams wanted the Board to stick to the 8 pm slot.
"Matches will begin at 8 pm," said Rai after the COA meeting here.
Even last year, there was speculation that the matches will have an earlier 7 pm start but all league games began at 8 pm. However, the play-offs including the final began at 7 pm.
"We welcome BCCI's decision to retain the match timings. Like last year, we wanted the games to have an 8 pm start. This time, we were not yet approached by the BCCI regarding match timings but we were eagerly awaiting its decision," a team official told PTI.
Last month, the BCCI announced the schedule for the first two weeks of IPL while the full schedule will be announced after dates of general elections are made public.
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener on 23 March in Chennai.
Click here to follow all the latest news from IPL 2019
Updated Date:
Mar 07, 2019 19:28:45 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: CSK to begin full fledged preparations for upcoming season at Chennai from 16 March
MS Dhoni's finishing skills unmatched, should bat in lower middle order at World Cup, says Suresh Raina
Orange Cap holders in the history of IPL: List of batsmen finishing as highest run-scorers in a season