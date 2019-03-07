First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 06, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
BAN in NZ Mar 08, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Basin Reserve, Wellington
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019: League matches to have 4 pm and 8 pm start, confirms COA chief Vinod Rai

There was speculation that the BCCI was under pressure to change the IPL 2019 timings of the night matches to 7 pm when most teams wanted the Board to stick to the 8 pm slot.

Press Trust of India, Mar 07, 2019 19:28:45 IST

New Delhi: All league games of the Indian Premier League beginning March 23 will start at the usual prime time spot of 8 pm, said COA chief Vinod Rai on Thursday.

The afternoon matches will start at 4 pm and night matches at 8 pm.

A view of the IPL trophy. Twitter/@IPL

A view of the IPL trophy. Twitter/@IPL

There was speculation that the BCCI was under pressure to change the timings of the night matches to 7 pm when most teams wanted the Board to stick to the 8 pm slot.

"Matches will begin at 8 pm," said Rai after the COA meeting here.

Even last year, there was speculation that the matches will have an earlier 7 pm start but all league games began at 8 pm. However, the play-offs including the final began at 7 pm.

"We welcome BCCI's decision to retain the match timings. Like last year, we wanted the games to have an 8 pm start. This time, we were not yet approached by the BCCI regarding match timings but we were eagerly awaiting its decision," a team official told PTI.

Last month, the BCCI announced the schedule for the first two weeks of IPL while the full schedule will be announced after dates of general elections are made public.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL opener on 23 March in Chennai.

Click here to follow all the latest news from IPL 2019

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2019 19:28:45 IST

Tags : BCCI, Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, IPL, IPL 2019, Royal Challengers Bangalore, t20 Cricket, Vinod Rai

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3213 107
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7224 125
2 India 8058 122
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 5545 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 Australia 3613 120
4 England 2737 119
5 South Africa 2960 118
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all