IPL 2019: Lasith Malinga likely to be available for Mumbai Indians' next two games, suggests report
However, there is still no clarity on whether Malinga will be in India for the entirety of the IPL or will fly home to participate in the competition midway and then return back to re-join his franchise
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs Punjab Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL Vs HYD Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs PUN - Mar 25th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE score, RR vs KXIP Match at Jaipur: Dhawal Kulkarni removes KL Rahul early
-
Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, seasonal migration to Punjab only hope of livelihood
-
Attacking Mamata is poor tactics from Rahul Gandhi, highlights fragility of grand alliance and bolsters Modi’s appeal further
-
Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't hold water in times when content is the king
-
Trumps hail Mueller report ruling out criminal collusion between president, Russia; Senators demand release of full report
-
Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict cash-strapped airline's performance over one and half decade
-
Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider trading case was 'not being there for family'
-
At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's maaldhari communities
-
Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thriller; World Cup finalists Croatia stumble
-
गरीबी हटाने के नाम पर कांग्रेस राजनीति कर रही है: अरुण जेटली
-
सुधार से खुद को अलग नहीं रख सकता चुनाव आयोग: सुप्रीम कोर्ट
-
जेट एयरवेज को मिली 1500 करोड़ रुपए की फंडिंग, चेयरमैन नरेश गोयल का इस्तीफा
-
राहुल का चुनावी मास्टरस्ट्रोक, कहा- जीते तो गरीबों के खाते में डालेंगे 72 हजार रुपए सालाना
-
Loksabha Election 2019: UP में कांग्रेस को फिर से स्थापित करने के लिए 'ब्राह्मण' पर ही दांव क्यों लगाना चाहती हैं प्रियंका
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga is likely to be available for the next two games for his franchise Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Mumbai Indians next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on 28 March followed by a tie against Kings XI Punjab, with both matches being away fixtures.
The Rohit Sharma-led team lost their opening game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at Wankhede in Mumbai. The hosts were hammered for 213 runs from their 20 overs with explosive batsman Rishabh Pant playing a starring role.
File image of Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga. Reuters
According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the BCCI asked Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to make the pacer available for as much of the tournament as possible. Malinga is then expected to fly to Sri Lanka to participate in the Super Provincial One-Day Tournament.
The One-Day tournament in Sri Lanka is due to start from 4 April which ends a week later on 11 April. However, there is still no clarity on whether Malinga will be in India for the entirety of the IPL or will fly home to participate in the competition midway and then return back to re-join his franchise
Mumbai Indians coach and former Sri Lanka cricketer Mahela Jayawardene on Sunday told reporters, "If you read the entire thing, the tournament is for four or five days in April, so till that time there's availability. When we got him in the auction, SLC gave us his availability schedule, that tournament wasn't part of that. So there is a conversation to be made and once we get through that conversation we'll let you know. It's way too early for us to comment on whether he's going to be unavailable or whatever. We'll see what happens."
Earlier reports suggested Malinga was ruled out of the IPL for first six games.
SLC had stressed that the domestic One-Day tournament was mandatory for all cricketers seeking a spot in the Sri Lankan team.
However, the latest report reveals that the phone calls from BCCI to SLC prompted the change in the stance.
SLC chief selector Ashantha de Mel though has made it clear whether Malinga participates in the Provincial tournament or not, there’s no question over his place in Sri Lanka’s World Cup squad.
“We have no issues if he goes to IPL – the board had given him a no-objection certificate already, so he’s free to go. Anyway he has been one of our best bowlers in one-dayers, so there’s no question about his place in the team,” De Mel was quoted as saying in the report.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 25, 2019 18:01:56 IST
Also See
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians pacer Lasith Malinga to miss first six matches, could skip entire event for World Cup, claims report
IPL 2019, MI vs DC: Jasprit Bumrah's off day results in Mumbai extending losing streak of opening matches to seven seasons
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians lose another pacer after Lasith Malinga as Adam Milne pulls out