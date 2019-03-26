In major boost to the Mumbai Indians, Lasith Malinga has been given the green signal by Sri Lanka Cricket to take full part in the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s 12th edition. Earlier, the Sri Lankan cricket board had asked the pacer to curtail his IPL stay and rather take part in the domestic one-day tournament.

On Tuesday, the board took to social media to announce that it has decided to allow Malinga to play in IPL 2019, tweeting, "SLC decided to give permission to Lasith Malinga to play in the ongoing IPL. The management decided to release Malinga from participating in the Super Provincial; since he would get an opportunity to play with much stronger opposition in IPL; which consist of international players."

SLC decided to give permission to Lasith Malinga to play in the ongoing IPL.The management decided to release Malinga from participating in the Super Provincial; since he would get an opportunity to play with much stronger opposition in IPL;which consist of international players — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) March 26, 2019

Malinga's return to Mumbai Indians comes as a huge relief for the IPL franchise which has already lost New Zealand pacer Adam Milne due to a swollen heel. In their first match of the tournament this year, premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah also injured his shoulder while fielding on his own bowling. Mumbai Indians have said that he is recovering well but there are still clouds of uncertainty hovering over his fitness. In such circumstances, Malinga's full involvement in Mumbai's quest for fourth IPL trophy should be a morale-booster.

