IPL | Match 22 Apr 08, 2019
KXIP vs SRH
Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 21 Apr 07, 2019
RR vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
IPL Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
UAE in ZIM Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH: With Ravichandran Ashwin operating, David Warner shows how to avoid 'Mankading'

Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner was extra cautious while Ravichandran Ashwin operated in the IPL Monday night, deliberately dragging his bat inside the safe zone to avoid becoming a victim of 'Mankading'.

Press Trust of India, Apr 09, 2019 12:23:14 IST

The incident happened during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.

David Warner being extra cautious at the non-striker's end while R Ashwin is bowling. Screengrab

Warner was seen taking precaution by staying inside the crease during Ashwin's over.

Warner, who was at the non-striker's end, kept dragging his bat inside the safe zone to ensure that he does not become Ashwin's 'Mankad' victim.

The Australian's antics was quickly picked up by the cameras and replayed on the big screen.

The clip of the incident was later uploaded by the official IPL website iplt20.com.

Earlier in the tournament, off-spinner Ashwin had dismissed Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler without giving him a prior warning and that had attracted a lot of criticism from across the cricket fraternity.

As per the rules, a bowler is within his right to dismiss a batsman who leaves the crease before the ball is being released. But the practice has been generally deemed as against the spirit of the game.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 12:32:40 IST

Tags : Cricket, David Warner, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KXIP, IPL 2019 SRH, Jos Buttler, Kings XI Punjab, KXIP, Mankading, Mohali, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sports, SRH, Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Kolkata
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Punjab
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

