First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 22 Apr 08, 2019
KXIP vs SRH
Kings XI Punjab beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
IPL | Match 21 Apr 07, 2019
RR vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
IPL Apr 09, 2019
CSK vs KKR
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
UAE in ZIM Apr 10, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KXIP vs SRH: Plan was to restrict Warner-Bairstow by bowling tight line, says Punjab's Ankit Rajpoot

"The plan was to block his runs by bowling a tight line. I did not give him the opportunity to play to his strength," Rajpoot said after KXIP secured a last-over win against SRH.

Press Trust of India, Apr 09, 2019 11:29:16 IST

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab seamer Ankit Rajpoot says the plan was to bowl a tight line and not give any room to the dangerous opening duo of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kings XI Punjab registered a six-wicket win over Sunrisers on Monday night.

KXIP's Ankit Rajpoot bowls against SRH on Monday Sportzpics

KXIP's Ankit Rajpoot bowls against SRH on Monday Sportzpics

The home team bowlers had restricted Sunrisers to a modest total of 150/4. For Sunrisers, opener Warner remained unbeaten on 70 off 62 balls, even as the team's medium pacer Sandeep Sharma said the early moisture and heavy dew later on did not help their cause.

Chasing, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal struck fluent half-centuries to guide KXIP to an easy win, their fourth from six matches and third in a row at home.

Even though Rajpoot remained wicket-less, giving away 21 runs in the four overs he bowled, his tight line helped KXIP restrict the run flow.

About Warner, he said, "The plan was to block his runs by bowling a tight line. I did not give him the opportunity to play to his strength."

Rajpoot, who was playing only his second game this season, said the wicket was a bit helpful with some swing.

"As my ball swings, I was given the responsibility to exploit the conditions. In other matches, we had a flat or slow-turner wicket, so it was not that helpful. Here the wicket was green and I was given opportunity," Rajpoot said at the post-match press conference.

Playing in only his second match, Rajpoot said that he was not fitting in the team combination earlier.

"The combination was not there. However, in this match, the combination worked as we played Mujeeb and an Indian bowler had to fit in, therefore, I played. But there was no pressure as I was ready to play every match, I had the support of my captain and coaches," he said.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2019 11:29:16 IST

Tags : Ankit Rajpoot, David Warner, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KXIP, IPL 2019 SRH, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, KXIP Vs SRH, Mayank Agarwal

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Kolkata
 5 4 1 0 8
2
Chennai
 5 4 1 0 8
3
Punjab
 6 4 2 0 8
4
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
5
Mumbai
 5 3 2 0 6
6
Delhi
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 5 1 4 0 2
8
Bangalore
 6 0 6 0 0
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all