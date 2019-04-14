First Cricket
IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against Kings XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab.

Press Trust of India, Apr 14, 2019 12:28:53 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow-over rate during the Indian Premier League match against Kings XI Punjab.

File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

File image of Virat Kohli. Sportzpics

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," read an IPL statement.

RCB finally tasted their maiden win of the season on Saturday after suffering six losses in a row.

Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma were too handed a Rs 12 lakh fine for slow over-rate earlier in the competition.

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 12:28:53 IST

