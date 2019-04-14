First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 28 Apr 13, 2019
KXIP vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
IPL | Match 27 Apr 13, 2019
MI vs RR
Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
IPL Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KXIP vs RCB: Batting with AB de Villiers makes job easier, says Bangalore all-rounder Marcus Stoinis

Following a match-winning partnership with AB de Villiers, RCB all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said batting alongside the South African great made his job a lot easier.

Press Trust of India, Apr 14, 2019 14:43:31 IST

Mohali: Following a match-winning partnership with AB de Villiers, RCB all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said batting alongside the South African great made his job a lot easier.

AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate after winning the match against Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

AB de Villiers and Marcus Stoinis of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrate after winning the match against Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

Stoinis remained unbeaten on 28, ensuring an eight-wicket win against KXIP, RCB's maiden victory of the season.

The all-rounder had walked in at the fall of skipper Virat Kohli with RCB needing 46 runs off 27 balls. Kohli (67) in company of de Villiers (59 not out) scripted a superb runchase, sharing a 85-run stand to lay the foundation.

"I am pretty familiar with this ground, I have played here for three years," said Stoinis at the post-match press conference here.

"The more comforting factor is batting with AB de Villiers, that makes it easier."

He said that RCB badly needed a win to stay alive in the tournament.

"We needed it, it's good get to two points and get ourselves started," he said.

After Kohli got out, Stoinis said he had a chat with de Villiers on how to go about the target.

"Make sure to keep head straight, watch the ball, keep it simple and then once you get in think about which balls you want to target," Stoinis said, referring to the advice from his senior partner.

Stonis also praised the knock played by KXIP opener Chris Gayle.

"Main thing is every team has got world class players and they have got someone like Chris Gayle, who is arguably the best T20 player," he said.

Praising the effort of RCB bowlers, he said they applied brakes during middle overs claiming wickets at regular intervals, which also ensured that Gayle had to play a controlled innings.

"Make sure you keep coming back and get into contest with every single ball and that's what our seam bowlers did, they did particularly well. They got hit early but all of them had good spells later and then our spinners controlled through the middle overs as there was a little bit of turn," said Stoinis.

On the games ahead, he said RCB are not thinking too far ahead.

"We are not thinking about finals and that sort of thing..it is just about each game now, we can't afford to get too far ahead of ourselves, it is good to get started, we will take next game as it comes and hopefully we will win few on trot..it's still a long season," he said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: Apr 14, 2019 14:43:31 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KXIP, IPL 2019 RCB, Marcus Stoinis, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 7 6 1 0 12
2
Kolkata
 7 4 3 0 8
3
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
4
Delhi
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 6 3 3 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all