Bearing a loss is hard. Getting schooled while you are playing at the highest level is painful. On Saturday, Kings XI Punjab didn't just beat Mumbai Indians, they showed them how it's done.

From planning how to play every passage of play to understanding the pitch and outfield, and then executing their plans in the middle both with the bat and ball, Kings XI were one step ahead of Mumbai for almost the entire length of the game. Punjab's head coach, Mike Hesson and captain Ravichandran Ashwin will be incredibly pleased with the result and the manner in which it was achieved.

For Mumbai Indians, it's a case of new year, old woes. Like Team India at the international level, they just can't find a settled number 4 and number 5. Perhaps it's the curse of the Indians tag!

When Mumbai were batting, Hesson was asked what his team will be comfortable chasing. He said any total could be chased down on this pitch, and they will be happy to chase 180. In the end, his team managed to restrict Mumbai under 180.

In perfect batting conditions like these, the role of middle order is to ensure the inning doesn't lose momentum at any stage. But both Yuvraj Singh and Keiron Pollard squandered a solid start by scoring 25 off 31 balls between them. Contrast their approach with someone like Mayank Agarwal who played a busy knock of 43 from 21 balls to set up the Kings XI chase.

To get an idea of how one team played the conditions better than the other, sample this: between 8th to 14th over when Rahul and Mayank were batting together, they managed to stroke the ball into the gaps on that vast Mohali outfield at will and scored eight two's. In the same period, Mumbai Indians scored a solitary two. Mumbai Indians bat deep this season with Krunal Pandya at 7, but that batting depth is wasted if the middle order gets stuck like this.

To be fair, both Pollard and Yuvraj aren't known to run hard. They are boundary hitters who prefer pace on the ball, which then begs the question: why can't Mumbai Indians be more fluid with their batting order. Pandya brothers can be destructive against spin. In batting conditions like Mohali, Mumbai could have sent Hardik or Krunal up the order to go after the Punjab spinners.

When you can't find a settled middle order, you can at least you can try and befuddle your opponent by being flexible with your options. The fact that Punjab bowled eight overs of spin and Pandya brothers could just face two balls out of these shows lack of imagination from the Mumbai think tank.

In fact, it won't be a bad option to put Hardik Pandya at four permanently. Hardik is the kind of player who thrives on confidence. If the team gives him that extra responsibility and he performs well, it will help his bowling as well which looks a bit flat at the moment. Hardik gave too many freebies with the ball Saturday night by bowling too full for this pitch and outfield.

Perhaps his run of injuries is affecting the Baroda all-rounder on the field. Even after recovering physically, the mind is not zoned in entirely at times, which is all the more reason to bat Hardik higher and get him into the game early.

As for Yuvraj and Pollard, their best batting position could be where they are free to express themselves from the word go with an all-out attack. Yuvraj did the same against Bangalore in his brief, yet useful knock.

Keiron Pollard is someone Mumbai Indians count on heavily. He is a popular figure in that dressing room, and his form usually lifts the entire team. But his role in this team needs to be clearly stated. We know he doesn't start well against spin. He can be a floater in this batting order who can move up or down to target the opposition fast bowlers.

For Pollard, time is running out quickly. He doesn't bowl much these days, and if he fails to get the runs in the next couple of outings, the team management shouldn't hesitate to replace him.

It's somewhat surprising that a team that was keen on investing in youth till last year has completely turned their back on them. Mumbai have brought in Malinga and Yuvraj this year who can both play one more season for them at best. Ishan Kishan showed promise in the latter half of last season and deserves another go at some point this season even if he plays as a pure batsman. He can probably replace Pollard in this lineup.

As CSK have shown, there is nothing wrong in relying on ageing players. But irrespective of age, you have to fulfil the demands of the role you are assigned. In sports, if your team is losing, you'd rather lose by giving a chance to youth, so that they can at least learn from the experience and deliver the goods for you later on.

