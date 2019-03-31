First Cricket
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma fined for slow over-rate

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab.

FirstCricket Staff, Mar 31, 2019 15:18:12 IST

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a media release.

KXIP won the match by eight wickets.

File picture of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. BCCI

KXIP won the toss and put Mumbai Indians into bat. Mumbai got off to a good start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock adding 51 from 5 overs for the first wicket. But then KXIP bounced back and applied the choke in the middle overs as R Ashwin and M Ashwin bowled frugal spells. Mumbai couldn't get the momentum going in the middle and it was only Hardik Pandya's last burst of 31 off 19 balls that helped them to 176.

KXIP adopted a measured approach in the chase and the openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle added 53 for the opening wicket from the first eight overs. Krunal Pandya got rid of Gayle but then Mayank Agarwal and Rahul steadied the ship and added 64 crucial runs to put KXIP in driver's seat. Rahul made sure he took Punjab past finishing line remaining unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls to give KXIP their second win.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 15:25:03 IST

