IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma fined for slow over-rate
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab.
- Indian Premier League, 2019 Hyderabad Vs Bangalore Live Now
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs KOL Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs DC - Apr 1st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ vs BLR - Apr 2nd, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 1st, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW vs BOTW - Apr 3rd, 2019, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
IPL 2019 LIVE SCORE, SRH vs RCB Match at Hyderabad: RCB in despair after Nabi's four-wicket haul
-
Russia's rush of affection for Pakistan could rejig South Asia equation, will discomfit New Delhi
-
In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women without a country
-
The Matrix turns 20: A look back at the everlasting legacy of The Wachowskis' seminal sci-fi action film
-
Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt intervention is urgently required
-
Lok Sabha polls: Sumalatha Ambareesh poses serious challenge to HD Kumaraswamy's son in JD(S) bastion Mandya
-
Premier League: Liverpool-Tottenham clash an advert for Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino's strong managerial processes
-
Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric at best; implementation is key, say industry experts
-
Risks of pakoda economics: Modi govt buries its head in sand, but unemployment may decide Lok Sabha poll result
-
बिहार: महागठबंधन की सीटों को हुआ ऐलान, इन बड़े नेताओं को यहां से मिला टिकट
-
मुंबई नॉर्थ से उर्मिला को मिला टिकट, बीजेपी के इस नेता से होगी टक्कर
-
मुझे नादान समझने वाले खुद नादान हैं: तेजप्रताप यादव
-
मेरठ की रैली में बोले पीएम- विरोधियों को बस पाकिस्तान में अपनी छवि की चिंता
-
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: अब आज़म के करीबी नेता ने जया प्रदा पर की यह अमर्यादित टिप्पणी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Saturday fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kings XI Punjab.
"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh," the IPL said in a media release.
KXIP won the match by eight wickets.
File picture of Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. BCCI
KXIP won the toss and put Mumbai Indians into bat. Mumbai got off to a good start with Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock adding 51 from 5 overs for the first wicket. But then KXIP bounced back and applied the choke in the middle overs as R Ashwin and M Ashwin bowled frugal spells. Mumbai couldn't get the momentum going in the middle and it was only Hardik Pandya's last burst of 31 off 19 balls that helped them to 176.
KXIP adopted a measured approach in the chase and the openers KL Rahul and Chris Gayle added 53 for the opening wicket from the first eight overs. Krunal Pandya got rid of Gayle but then Mayank Agarwal and Rahul steadied the ship and added 64 crucial runs to put KXIP in driver's seat. Rahul made sure he took Punjab past finishing line remaining unbeaten on 71 off 57 balls to give KXIP their second win.
With inputs from PTI
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 31, 2019 15:25:03 IST
Also See
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Led by KL Rahul, Punjab execute their plan to perfection in win over Mumbai
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Mumbai find themselves in familiar middle order trouble, need to be flexible with batting order
IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Calm and composed KL Rahul's 71 anchors Kings XI Punjab to easy eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians