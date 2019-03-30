IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Chris Gayle becomes first batsman to smash over 300 sixes in tournament's history
Gayle struck four sixes during his 24-ball blitz to set up a successful chase for Punjab who outplayed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets.
Mohali: Chris Gayle became the first batsman in the Indian Premier League to smash over 300 sixes as he hit a breezy 40 for his side Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.
The self-titled 'Universe Boss' on Twitter, Gayle struck four sixes during his 24-ball blitz to set up a successful chase for Punjab who outplayed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets.
Chris Gayle powered his way to 40 off just 24 balls before giving away his wicket. Sportzpics
The big-hitting Gayle took his sixes count to 302 in 114 innings of the world's most popular Twenty20 tournament that is into its 12th edition.
South Africa's AB de Villiers is a distant second with 192 sixes in 131 IPL innings and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni third with 187 hits over the fence.
Gayle hit two back-to-back sixes against New Zealand and Mumbai left-arm paceman Mitchell McClenaghan to achieve the smashing feat at Punjab's Mohali ground.
Incidentally Punjab had snapped up the West Indian in the 2018 IPL auctions after he remained unsold in two rounds of bidding.
Gayle hit a match-winning 79 in his team's opening game that was marred by the controversial 'Mankad' dismissal of England batsman Jos Buttler by Punjab skipper Ravchandran Ashwin.
The 39-year-old Gayle has been a powerhouse performer for the Caribbean side and will play in his fifth World Cup in England and Wales, which starts on 30 May.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Mar 30, 2019 22:59:56 IST
