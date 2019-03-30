First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Spain Triangular T20Is | Match 5 Mar 30, 2019
ESP Vs MLT
Spain beat Malta by 109 runs
Spain Triangular T20Is | Match 3 Mar 29, 2019
ESP Vs MLT
Spain beat Malta by 7 wickets
IPL Mar 31, 2019
SRH vs RCB
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
PAK and AUS in UAE Mar 31, 2019
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KXIP vs MI: Chris Gayle becomes first batsman to smash over 300 sixes in tournament's history

Gayle struck four sixes during his 24-ball blitz to set up a successful chase for Punjab who outplayed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets.

Agence France-Presse, Mar 30, 2019 22:59:56 IST

Mohali: Chris Gayle became the first batsman in the Indian Premier League to smash over 300 sixes as he hit a breezy 40 for his side Kings XI Punjab on Saturday.

The self-titled 'Universe Boss' on Twitter, Gayle struck four sixes during his 24-ball blitz to set up a successful chase for Punjab who outplayed Mumbai Indians by eight wickets.

Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab bats during match 9 of the Vivo Indian Premier League Season 12, 2019 between the Kings XI Punjab and the Mumbai Indians held at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on the 30th March 2019 Photo by: Deepak Malik /SPORTZPICS for BCCI

Chris Gayle powered his way to 40 off just 24 balls before giving away his wicket. Sportzpics

The big-hitting Gayle took his sixes count to 302 in 114 innings of the world's most popular Twenty20 tournament that is into its 12th edition.

South Africa's AB de Villiers is a distant second with 192 sixes in 131 IPL innings and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni third with 187 hits over the fence.

Gayle hit two back-to-back sixes against New Zealand and Mumbai left-arm paceman Mitchell McClenaghan to achieve the smashing feat at Punjab's Mohali ground.

Incidentally Punjab had snapped up the West Indian in the 2018 IPL auctions after he remained unsold in two rounds of bidding.

Gayle hit a match-winning 79 in his team's opening game that was marred by the controversial 'Mankad' dismissal of England batsman Jos Buttler by Punjab skipper Ravchandran Ashwin.

The 39-year-old Gayle has been a powerhouse performer for the Caribbean side and will play in his fifth World Cup in England and Wales, which starts on 30 May.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 22:59:56 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Chennai Super Kings, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab, Mitchell McClenaghan, MS Dhoni

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5254 105
6 Pakistan 4979 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all