IPL | Match 52 May 03, 2019
KXIP vs KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
IPL | Match 51 May 02, 2019
MI vs SRH
Mumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
IPL May 04, 2019
DC vs RR
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
IPL May 04, 2019
RCB vs SRH
M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
IPL 2019 KXIP vs KKR Match Report: Shubman Gill's second consecutive fifty helps Knight Riders stay afloat with 7-wicket win

Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) knocked out Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets on Friday to stay afloat in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Press Trust of India, May 04, 2019 00:06:49 IST

Mohali: Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) knocked out Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by seven wickets on Friday to stay afloat in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chasing a target of 184, the 19-year-old Gill showed his range on his 'home turf' with an attractive 65 not out off 49 balls, anchoring the chase after Chris Lynn (46 off 22 balls) set the pace with some big hits in the Powerplay overs.

Shubman Gill struck an unbeaten 65 off 49 deliveries to guide KKR to a seven-wicket win. Sportzpics

Not only did KKR reach the target in 18 overs but they also improved the net run-rate as they now have 12 points with a must-win away game against Mumbai Indians left.

The opening duo added 62 in six overs before Lynn was dismissed, having hit five fours and two sixes.

Robin Uthappa (22, 14 balls) looked good but didn't stay long enough even as Gill, who hit five fours and two sixes, carried on with minimum fuss.

Andre Russell (24 off 14 balls) hit a couple of sixes in the 50-run stand in only 4.2 overs to cut the chase short.

However Gill's batting was a treat for the eyes as he literally toyed with KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, hitting him for 18 runs in an over. There was a six over long on where he came down the track and another slog sweep behind square.

The half-century came with a deft late cut which prompted his happy father to break into a bhangra.

In the end, skipper Dinesh Karthik (21 off 9 balls) finished the match with a flourish.

Earlier, youngsters Sam Curran and Nicholas Pooran displayed belligerence as KXIP put on a respectable 183 for 6 against KKR after being pt into bat.

While West Indies' Pooran smashed 48 off 27 balls to give the innings initial impetus as he added 69 runs for the third wicket with Mayank Agarwal (36 off 26 balls), Englishman Curran walloped KKR bowlers to smash an unbeaten 55 off 24 balls to take the score past 180-run mark.

For KKR, fast bowler Sandeep Warrier (2/31) was the most impressive as he removed the opening pair of Chris Gayle (14 off 14 balls) and KL Rahul (2 off 7 balls) in quick succession.

However Pooran again showed his big-hitting prowess, hitting four sixes apart from three boundaries as he found an able partner in Agarwal.

Pooran was unlucky to miss out on a fifty as he was holed out in the deep midwicket region trying to hit a Nitish Rana half-tracker for six.

Once Agarwal and later Mandeep Singh (25) got out, it seemed that KXIP will have to settle for less than 170 but Curran had other ideas as 32 runs came off the last two overs.

In the 19th over, Curran hit Russell for a couple of boundaries, before launching into countrymate Harry Gurney, hitting him for 22 runs, which included three fours and a big six. In all, Curran hit seven fours and two sixes.

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 00:06:49 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, Chris Lynn, Cricket, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 12, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 KXIP, Kings XI Punjab, KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, KXIP, Sam Curran, Shubman Gill

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
7
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

