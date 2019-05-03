First Cricket
IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders at loggerheads in a must-win game

Both KKR and Kings XI have 10 points from 12 matches but the Kolkata outfit is placed a rung above Punjab at sixth in the eight-team competition by virtue of a better net run-rate.

Press Trust of India, May 03, 2019 09:02:31 IST

Mohali: Staring at elimination, two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab will lock horns in a battle of survival in Friday's Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

The two teams are languishing at the bottom half of the table and need to win tomorrow to keep alive their remote Play-off chances.

File image of Dinesh Karthik. Sportzpics

Both KKR and Kings XI had a decent outing in the first half of the tournament before losing the plot in the all-important second phase.

After registering four wins and one loss in the first five games, KKR suffered six defeats in a row that derailed their campaign.

Although KKR return to winning ways against Mumbai Indians in their last game, the Dinesh Karthik-led side need to register victories in their final two games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the Play-offs.

The KKR top-order -- Shubman Gill (75), Chris Lynn (54) and Andre Russell (80 not out) fired in unison in their last match against Mumbai Indians to lift the side to a mammoth 232 for two, a total which the bowling unit defended to register a much-needed 34-run win.

Russell has been in ominous form for KKR this season and is the third highest scorer so far with 486 runs from 12 games at a staggering strike rate of 207.69.

And come tomorrow, KKR would look for yet another superb show from the top-order to negate the team's frailties.

But if batting is their strength, KKR's weak link is the bowling department.

Veteran campaigners like Sunil Narine (2/4) and Piyush Chawla (1/57) leaked runs against MI in their last match and if not for the cushion of 230 plus score, KKR could have lost the match.

Russell though was brilliant with the ball too, registering figures of impressive figures of 2 for 25.

Just like KKR, Kings XI too had an erratic campaign so far and are on a three-match losing streak, going into Friday's game.

Their situation is worse than KKR as they have a negative net run rate, which eventually can come into the picture.

K L Rahul (520 runs off 12 games) is enjoying a good IPL and is currently second in the runs-scorers' list with an unbeaten century to his name, while Chris Gayle is fifth in the list with 448 runs even though consistency is something that has lacked in the West Indian's game.

Besides, the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran and David Miller will have to shoulder more responsibility in the middle-order for Kings XI.

The bowling will largely depend on skipper Ravichandran Ashwin and much-improved India pacer Mohammed Shami.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Kings XI Punjab: Ravichandran Ashwin (C), K L Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Karun Nair, Moises Henriques, Varun Chakravarthi, Harpreet Brar, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi.

The match will start at 8 pm and will be shown live on TV by Star Sports Network. The match can also streamed live on Hotstar.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
6
Kolkata
 12 5 7 0 10
7
Punjab
 12 5 7 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

