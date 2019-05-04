First Cricket
IPL 2019, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik says he won't mind if anger gets best out of players

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik is not known to lose his cool for on-field lapses but he doesn't mind letting it rip occasionally if it can bring the best out of his players.

Press Trust of India, May 04, 2019 11:39:18 IST

Mohali: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik is not known to lose his cool for on-field lapses but he doesn't mind letting it rip occasionally if it can bring the best out of his players.

Captain of KKR Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell during their match against Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

Captain of KKR Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell during their match against Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

During Friday's must-win away match against Kings XI Punjab, Karthik lost his cool at the innings break as his bowlers and fielders didn't execute his plans properly.

When asked about his frayed temper, the KKR skipper admitted that he wasn't happy with his bowlers and fielders.

"It's been a hard few days. I wasn't too happy with the what the bowlers and the fielders were doing, so I thought I should let the boys know what I felt at that time. It is rare, not many people have seen me angry. If I feel I need to be angry to get the best out of the boys, then maybe," Karthik said after his team's seven wicket win over KXIP.

KKR fast bowler Sandeep Warrier said that the skipper was urging his men to be on toes during crunch situations.

"He (Karthik) was telling us to be on our toes as it was a must-win game for us. He was telling us to focus on every ball," said Warrier, who got the wickets of KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

The skipper however was all praise for young Shubman Gill, who scored an unbeaten 65 off 49 balls to anchor the chase of 184.

"It's fair that we have given Gill a chance at the top of the order, and he has grabbed the opportunity with both hands. It's a big ground, but we did the small things well. We ran well between the wickets, put pressure on the bowler and it was good execution from the batsmen," Karthik said.

Asked what was the gameplan for Rahul and Gayle, Warrier said, "I was looking not be predictable to them because the wicket was just holding a bit at the start. So, I was trying to be not be predictable. My strength is swinging the ball, I was trying to swing it both ways and mix it with slow balls in between."

"Back of the length was a bit hard to hit as the ball was not coming onto the bat pretty easily, so I stuck to this with the new ball and it worked," the 28-year-old bowler from Kerala said.

Updated Date: May 04, 2019 11:39:18 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, Indian Premier League, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 KKR, IPL 2019 KXIP, Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul, Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Mumbai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Delhi
 13 8 5 0 16
4
Hyderabad
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Kolkata
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 5 7 0 11
7
Punjab
 13 5 8 0 10
8
Bangalore
 13 4 8 0 9
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

