Playing only his second IPL game, English all-rounder Sam Curran, dismissed Delhi Capitals' Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane off consecutive deliveries across two overs to become the 13th player to claim a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The 20-year old's stellar effort saw Kings XI Punjab record an out-of-the-jail victory as they defeated the Delhi Capitals by 14 runs on Monday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost their last seven wickets for eight runs in the space of 17 deliveries to what can be rated as one of the most dramatic collapses of all-time.

With 23 runs required off 21 balls and seven wickets in hand and well-set Colin Ingram and Rishabh Pant at the crease the encounter was headed Delhi's way. However, Mohammed Shami cleaning up Pant and then Chris Morris' run out of the following delivery send jitters in the visiting camp.

Curran, alongside Shami, struck in successive overs to remove the pair to tilt the scales in Punjab's favour.

Harshal Patel edged off the last ball of the 18th over bowled by Curran to the keeper KL Rahul. The left-armer returned for the final over with Delhi needing 15 runs off six balls. He sent down two consecutive yorkers to rattle Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane's stumps sealing a dramatic win.

The Twitterati across the globe, besides perhaps Delhi, exploded in the awe of the 20-year-old shining star. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Hahaha that was insane! Super proud, what a game @CurranSM 🔥🔥🔥 — Tom Curran (@_TC59) April 1, 2019

Hats off, DC wanted to finish it fast and they did in 19.2 overs #kxipvdc — Gaurav Sethi (@BoredCricket) April 1, 2019

sometimes delhi capitals reconnect with delhi daredevils #KXIPvDC — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 1, 2019

For such a young kid @CurranSM has Balls of steel ... Another England player lighting up the #IPL2019 #LoveIt — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 1, 2019

Wow, what a performance from Sam Curran! Brilliant to see the England lads producing in the IPL! #IPL #Hattrick — James Taylor (@jamestaylor20) April 1, 2019

Once again, it was an R Ashwin run-out that sparked a batting collapse. #IPL2019 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 1, 2019