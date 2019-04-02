First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL | Match 12 Mar 31, 2019
CHE Vs RAJ
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
IPL Apr 02, 2019
RR vs RCB
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Sam Curran's hat-trick not only knocks Delhi Capitals over, sends Twitter into tizzy

The Twitteratti was all but praise for the 20-year-old star from England as Sam Curran's hat-trick headlined Kings XI Punjab's come from behind victory, check out some of the reactions.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 02, 2019 01:09:36 IST

Playing only his second IPL game, English all-rounder Sam Curran, dismissed Delhi Capitals' Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane off consecutive deliveries across two overs to become the 13th player to claim a hat-trick in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.

The 20-year old's stellar effort saw Kings XI Punjab record an out-of-the-jail victory as they defeated the Delhi Capitals by 14 runs on Monday.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side lost their last seven wickets for eight runs in the space of 17 deliveries to what can be rated as one of the most dramatic collapses of all-time.

With 23 runs required off 21 balls and seven wickets in hand and well-set Colin Ingram and Rishabh Pant at the crease the encounter was headed Delhi's way. However, Mohammed Shami cleaning up Pant and then Chris Morris' run out of the following delivery send jitters in the visiting camp.

Curran, alongside Shami, struck in successive overs to remove the pair to tilt the scales in Punjab's favour.

Harshal Patel edged off the last ball of the 18th over bowled by Curran to the keeper KL Rahul. The left-armer returned for the final over with Delhi needing 15 runs off six balls. He sent down two consecutive yorkers to rattle Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Lamichhane's stumps sealing a dramatic win.

The Twitterati across the globe, besides perhaps Delhi, exploded in the awe of the 20-year-old shining star. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

Quickfire 20, four Wickets including and hat-trick, a Player of the Match but Sam Curran has more

That pure elation!

Proud brother liked what he saw

Oops!

The Incredible Curran

Turn away Delhi fans

Balls of steel — did send down some balls of fire

*coughs frantically*

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019 01:13:55 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi Capitals, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 KXIP, Kagiso Rabada, Kings XI Punjab, KXIP Vs DC, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Sam Curran Hat Trick, Twitter

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all