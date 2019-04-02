IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC: Delhi's eight-run loss to Punjab leaves skipper Shreyas Iyer 'speechless'
"I am really speechless. It is a crucial match and losing such matches is not going to benefit us," Iyer said after Delhi Capitals lost seven wickets for eight runs in their 14-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab in Mohali.
A gutted Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said that he was "speechless" after his team lost seven wickets for eight runs in their 14-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab in an IPL encounter on Monday.
DC were 144 for 3 in the 17th over, chasing 167 and were subsequently bowled out for 152 in 19.2 overs.
"I am really speechless. It is a crucial match and losing such matches is not going to benefit us," Iyer said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
"Really disappointing. With the way we were going, we came to run-a-ball and to lose from there, really disappointing. We didn't play smart cricket and Punjab outplayed us in all the departments. They were really cool and calm in that situation. Our batsmen did not taking initiative to win the game," the skipper said.
A delighted KXIP skipper Ravichandran Ashwin said that they were waiting for Rishabh Pant to make a mistake and cash in from thereon.
"Not many times, you defend. When Rishabh hit the six, we just needed to hang in there. Credit to Shami and Curran. We were probably 25 runs short. We backed ourselves to defend with three spinners.
Updated Date:
Apr 02, 2019 11:18:44 IST
