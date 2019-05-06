First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 56 May 05, 2019
MI vs KKR
Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
PAK in ENG | One-off T20I May 05, 2019
ENG vs PAK
England beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
IRE Tri-Nation Series May 07, 2019
WI vs BAN
Castle Avenue, Dublin
IPL May 07, 2019
MI vs CSK
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019, KXIP vs CSK: R Ashwin stresses on need to find core at Punjab for upcoming editions

Kings XI Punjab for the second season in a row have failed to qualify for the knock-outs but the India international spoke about retaining core team as any expensive buys can't get results overnight.

Press Trust of India, May 06, 2019 11:20:05 IST

Mohali: Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful that the management will do its bit to ensure continuity as the formula of buying talented players with big bucks and expecting results rightaway doesn't work in a top-flight league like IPL.

Kings XI Punjab for the second season in a row have failed to qualify for the knock-outs but the India international spoke about retaining core team as any expensive buys can't get results overnight.

Skipper R Ashwin said Kings XI Punjab still need to improve after their six-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sportzpics

Kings XI Punjab Skipper R Ashwin on the right. Sportzpics

"If you look at all the successful franchises, they retained the core they got, we really need to start producing players and have that core if you are actually going to looking at it take forward," Ashwin said at the media interaction.

"It is not like you are going to buy something and end up winning the next day, so it is very important for us to keep adding strength to that dressing room, in terms of attitude, in terms of what you bring to the table," India's premier Test match bowler said.

He is hopeful that things will change for the better next year.

"And I think we are well on our way to build something special. We do definitely need a few more players to give us a lending hand, but we are very hopeful of what we have in store for us."

Having spoken about team's shodding batting in Powerplay overs, Ashwin said that he stood vindicated as KL Rahul's 36-ball-71 was a testimony to what he had said after an earlier game.

Ashwin praised young guns of his team -- Sam Curran, Nicholas Pooran, Harpreet Brar and Arshdeep Singh--and said they made "telling contributions this year, and that really adds to strength of a franchise".

Losing few games at a trot does not help the team's cause in cut-throat competition like in IPL tournament.

"We lost four on a trot before this game, that is not very healthy in a competition like IPL, where you need to string wins together. If you look at how the table is sitting right now, we could have given ourselves a good chance...you can look at a few games where we had chances to close games down."

"We will have to get more and more clinical victories to get to the top," he said.

Chennai Super Kings Stephen Fleming said that he is not bothered by one-off defeat like the six-wicket loss on the day at the hands of KXIP.

Asked what went wrong when 200 looked easily gettable, Fleming said:"It was a difficult day, on one hand you an eye on the equations you need. We were not as good we could be in the last four overs, they bowled well and stopped momentum for 185-190.

"We were aware that we had 14.2 overs to defend. First job for us today was to secure one or two spots, so we have done that. They played the game very well, their batting in the first 8-10 overs was great and was difficult on our nerves and anxieties, but we hung tough and we did enough towards the end to sneak through (maintain top position)," he said.

"Now, we look forward to going to Chennai, which is familiar, we regroup," he said.

"Our concentration would be recovering from day's cricket and a long flight tomorrow," he said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Check out the full points table for IPL 2019, including holders of Orange and Purple Caps

Updated Date: May 06, 2019 11:20:05 IST

Tags : Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, IPL, IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab, KXIP Vs CSK, Nicholas Pooran, Sam Curran

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4659 123
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3552 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7154 286
2 South Africa 4196 262
3 England 3917 261
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all